The Category Is Compliment Magnets...9 Sultry Nordstrom Perfumes that Attract Attention

Don't say I didn't warn you.

Woman wearing a black dress in a dark, red-velvet-covered bar
(Image credit: @dananozime)
Jump to category:
Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

November has a dark, moody vibe that continues straight through winter. As a beauty editor who loves the cyclical nature of the four seasons, I do my best to embrace this vibe by reconfiguring my routines. I already explained how I adjusted my beauty and wellness routine to the time change, but now, I'm focusing my attention on one of my favorite topics—my fragrance wardrobe.

While I love juicy citrus scents, soft skin-like ones, and everything in between, now is NOT the time for wearing anything but rich and sultry fragrances. I want my perfume to mirror the season, so I can lean into it and luxuriate in a similarly moody aesthetic. I'm talking about fragrances that feature notes like smoky oud, smooth suede, creamy vanilla, and ultra-sophisticated tuberose (a personal favorite). Just be warned: these perfumes aren't for the faint of heart. They're total compliment magnets and destined to attract attention. Don't say I didn't warn you.

1. Yves Saint Laurent Le Vestiaire Des Parfums -Babycat

2. Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady

3. Cartier La Panthère Eau De Parfum

4. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Vanille Couture Eau De Parfum

5. Diptyque Rose Roche Eau De Parfum

6. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum

7. Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Tubérose Lazuli Eau De Parfum

8. Diptyque Orphéon Eau De Parfum

9. Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸