The Category Is Compliment Magnets...9 Sultry Nordstrom Perfumes that Attract Attention

November has a dark, moody vibe that continues straight through winter. As a beauty editor who loves the cyclical nature of the four seasons, I do my best to embrace this vibe by reconfiguring my routines. I already explained how I adjusted my beauty and wellness routine to the time change, but now, I'm focusing my attention on one of my favorite topics—my fragrance wardrobe.
While I love juicy citrus scents, soft skin-like ones, and everything in between, now is NOT the time for wearing anything but rich and sultry fragrances. I want my perfume to mirror the season, so I can lean into it and luxuriate in a similarly moody aesthetic. I'm talking about fragrances that feature notes like smoky oud, smooth suede, creamy vanilla, and ultra-sophisticated tuberose (a personal favorite). Just be warned: these perfumes aren't for the faint of heart. They're total compliment magnets and destined to attract attention. Don't say I didn't warn you.
1. Yves Saint Laurent Le Vestiaire Des Parfums -Babycat
Yves Saint Laurent
Le Vestiaire Des Parfums -Babycat
Fragrance notes: Black pepper essence, vanilla, suede accord
This perfume earned a global following after sparking some serious internet buzz. It's finally available in the U.S. after months of not-so-patient waiting. With notes of black pepper, vanilla, resin, saffron, and suede, it doesn't ask for attention—it demands it. Sultry and seductive, it's the kind of scent that leads people to do a double-take as you walk past them (and maybe even run after you to ask for your number). It was intended to capture the essence of YSL's iconic leopard print, so it has a similar chic, rock n' roll vibe.
2. Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady
Frédéric Malle
Portrait of a Lady
Fragrance notes: Turkish rose, blackcurrant, raspberry, cinnamon, patchouli, sandalwood, amber
This perfume was released 15 years ago, and since then it's reached peak icon status (it's still #1 on my vanity). The exceptionally elegant, French-girl fragrance belongs to the chypre category. Chypre fragrances are often described as complex, mysterious, and alluring, and this one is no exception. It features an unbelievable concentration of 400 flowers for every 100 ml bottle. It's an expensive-smelling perfume that pairs best with a vintage bottle of wine and a view of the sparkling Eiffel Tower at midnight.
3. Cartier La Panthère Eau De Parfum
Cartier
La Panthère Refillable Eau De Parfum
Fragrance notes: Gardenia and velvet musk
Cartier describes this a "feline floral fragrance," and I think they're right on the nose (pun intended). A top note of gardenia might seem sweet and summery, but rich, velvety musk lends it an undeniable sultriness. Like the panther-shaped bottle, it has a certain feminine mystique that will draw people in.
4. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Vanille Couture Eau De Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Vanille Couture Eau De Parfum
Fragrance notes: Vanilla caviar, rum liquor absolute, lavender
This new fragrance is a decadent twist on the original Libre Eau de Parfum. The notes of vanilla caviar and rum liquor read like the menu of an exclusive Parisian restaurant, while the soft lavender note adds an air of French-girl effortlessness. The brand says it's "dripping in sensuality," and I agree. The fact that it's limited-edition makes it all the more precious.
5. Diptyque Rose Roche Eau De Parfum
Diptyque
Rose Roche Eau De Parfum
Fragrance notes: Lemon, centifolia rose, patchouli
Imagine the brightness of lemon co-mingling with sophisticated rose, and finally, a veil of spicy-musky patchouli descending over it all. That, my friends, is Diptyque's Rose Roche Eau de Parfum. Created to evoke a desert rose, it's a sophisticated surrealist dreamscape, bottled in an objet d'art. Lovers of patchouli-centric perfumes will make this their new signature scent.
6. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent
Black Opium Le Parfum
Fragrance notes: White florals, vanilla quartet, coffee accord
This is the perfume version of a rich, vanilla latte or a dark espresso martini (take your pick). It features a quartet of creamy vanilla notes that descend into a seductive base note of black coffee. Warm, spicy, and long-lasting, this fragrance is made for intimate dinner dates and catching glances across a velvet-seated bar.
7. Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs Tubérose Lazuli Eau De Parfum
Chloé
Atelier Des Fleurs Tubérose Lazuli Eau De Parfum
Fragrance notes: Pink pepper, bergamot, tuberose, osmanthus, jasmine, patchouli, oud, sandalwood
I love tuberose more than any other fragrance note. It's a night-blooming flower that has a rich, sophisticated, and creamy quality, and it really shines in this exquisite scent. Designed to evoke the flower's "carnal, narcotic notes," this perfume is magnetic, effortlessly pulling people towards you.
8. Diptyque Orphéon Eau De Parfum
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum
Fragrance notes: tonka bean, cedarwood, jasmine
Inspired by jazz clubs in the heart of Paris's Saint-Germain quarter, this certifiably cool scent features notes of polished wood (symbolic of the iconic Orphéon Bar) and tonka bean (symbolic of curling tobacco smoke). A light touch of jasmine lends it a lively effervescence that evokes the lilting music floating out into the street from the clubs' doors.
9. Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum
TOM FORD
Black Orchid Eau De Parfum
Fragrance notes: Black truffle, bergamot, black orchid, black plum, noir gourmand accord, patchouli.
If there was ever a perfume that evoked the inky darkness of midnight, it would be Tom Ford's iconic Black Orchid Eau de Parfum. Decadent and expensive-smelling notes of black truffle, black orchid, and black plum create a sultry and mysterious scent. It's been an editor-favorite for years, and has accompanied many of us on first dates, dinner rendezvous, and red-carpet events. One Who What Wear beauty editor once called it "the fragrance equivalent of a smokey eye, a little black dress, or a stiff drink," and that's lived in my head rent-free ever since.