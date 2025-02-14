Makeup Artists Have Asked Me for This—Here's Every NYFW Beauty Look You'll Want to Save Down

As a beauty director, February is, hands down, my busiest month of the year. I spend what feels like every waking minute flitting between red carpets and runways. When I'm not out and about, I'm tied to my laptop analysing all of the biggest beauty trends of the upcoming season. And now that Fashion Month is well under way (with New York Fashion Week drawing to a close in recent days), I've been doing a lot of scrolling.

I use all of the information I absorb from experts over fashion month as a means to inform my trend predictions for the season ahead. However, unlike the heaps of makeup trend, hair trend and nail trend inspiration we're flooded with on social media, fashion month beauty looks from the runway have not, historically, proved particularly wearable.

But, over the past couple of seasons I have noticed a change in the air. Several world renowned makeup artists and hair stylists who I work with day in and day out have mentioned to me that they have been finding their best inspiration and ideas are coming from the runway. In one conversation, a makeup artist (who I will save naming) berated me for neglecting runway beauty looks. "Why don't you do those Fashion Month beauty galleries like you used to?! I want to see all of the best looks in one place—like the ultimate inspiration Bible for the season," she animatedly yelled at me across a studio.

And one glance at the Autumn/Winter 2025 beauty looks that have already hit the runways in New York this Fashion Month proves that she is right—runway beauty has turned more wearable. In fact, the beauty looks are so good that my Saved folder is overflowing. So, here it goes: the best and most beautiful Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 beauty looks you'll want to save for inspiration.

NEW YORK

Christopher John Rogers: The Shag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Christopher John Rogers)

A shag haircut with bangs is a major 2025 mood, and this one at Christopher John Rogers has a super-chopped, lived-in look that is sitting front and centre on my hair trend vision board.

Ulla Johnson: Subtle Statement Liner

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Ulla Johnson)

Gone are the days of statement eye liner meaning big and bold, this subtle wing on a fresh face is delightfully pretty. Oh, and it's the perfect makeup look for hooded eyes.

Prabal Gurung: Dewy Skin

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Prabal Gurung)

Okay, I'll admit that dewy skin is never not in, but I really love the way this glow is all-over, rather than strategically limited to the high points only.

Tory Burch: Grey Shadow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Tory Burch)

As you scroll further down this list you will see that grey and silver tones are having a major comeback, and my noughties-girl heart is thrilled about it. This subtle wash of grey eyeshadow at Tory Burch is wonderfully understated.

Lapointe: Slicked Ponytails

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Lapointe)

The last few years have been all about the slicked-back bun, but Fashion Month is proving that 2025 is set to be the year of the slicked-down ponytail. You'll want a great hair straightener and some strong-hold gel for this one.

Michael Kors: Voluminous Waves

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Michael Kors)

Forget mermaid waves and perfectly glossy loose curls, it's these soft, fluffy, textured waves that get my vote for the year.

Tia Adeola: Flicked Liner

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Tia Adeola)

We love to see a bit of wearable glam, and this frosted eye with a precisely executed flick proves that winged liner is far from dated.

Melke: Blue Eyes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Melke)

Blue washes of eyeshadow is, without question, one of the most dominating spring beauty trends for 2025, but this look at Melke proves it's not going anywhere before the year is out.

Sandy Liang: No Mascara

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Sandy Liang)

The no-mascara trend is here to stay, and I couldn't be more thrilled. This colourful makeup look at Sandy Liang proves just how chic pairing a full eyeshadow look with a bare lash can be.

Coach: Tucked Hair

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Coach)

There are, in my opinion, few things cooler than a tucked-in hair look. At Coach, hair was tucked into both collars and sunglasses, and I'm taking notes.

Carolina Herrera: Soft Blur Lips

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Carolina Herrera)

The soft blur makeup trend has been bubbling away in recent weeks, and it's set for major things the longer the year goes on—this look at Carolina Herrera proves it.

Collina Strada: Metallic Accents

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Collina Strada)

In a sea of minimalist makeup trends, let these metallic accents inspire you.

Thom Browne: Statement Lashes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Thom Browne)

While there were a whole bunch of wearable beauty looks on the New York Fashion Week runways, this one requires adapting. Personally, I'm obsessed with the feather lashes seen at Thom Browne, but for the day-to-day, I'm taking them as a sign that statement lashes and smokey eyes are back.

Brandon Maxwell: Winter Skin

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Brandon Maxwell)

Seemingly bare skin is always a key runway look, but the overall vibe at Brandon Maxwell this season was less about all-out glow and more about a lit-from-within, satin-finish complexion fit for winter.

Simkhai: Blonzed Cheeks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Simkhai)

An array of blonzers (that's blusher-bronzer hybrid products) have hit the market in recent months, and this flushed look at Simkhai shows just how great the end result can be.

LaQuan Smith: Strong Brows

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; LaQuan Smith)

Full brows and full lashes ran the game at LaQuan Smith, suggesting that full glam might very much be back on the cards in the second half of 2025.

Bibhu Mohapatra: Regal Tones

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Bibhu Mohapatra)

The combination of metallic golds and rich, regal reds has my brain full of potential makeup looks to try.

Altuzarra: Smokey Eye

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Altuzarra)

Smoke is back. Get your eyeshadow palettes back out because this time around the smokey eye has silver, metallic tones woven in throughout. (There's already a theme developing here.)

Calvin Klein: Flipped Bob

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Calvin Klein)

If Kendall's flipped bob at Calvin Klein doesn't prove this style to be the most elegant bob trend of the year, I don't know what does.

