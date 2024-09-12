Bracelet Bags, Gauzy Fabrics, and Capes at NYFW Proved That Toteme Is at the Forefront of Daring Minimalism

Toteme has become synonymous in the fashion industry with cool-girl minimalism. With Swedish founders guiding the brand through it's Scandinavian roots, pared-back style is at the forefront. Woven through it's complex simplicity, Toteme owns the ability to take classic staples to new places with impeccable styling and thoughtful craftsmanship. The brand's debut New York Fashion Week show set on the Upper East Side did just that.

The unique landscape of this show comes in time for a 10 year celebration since the inauguration of the brand, which was founded in New York City by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. Thanks to It-buys like their wool jacket and sleek leather handbags and consistency throughout the board in regards to quality and design, the past 10 years have led the brand to be coveted by fashion people with a timeless, minimalist aesthetic. With Camilla Nickerson brought on as a stylist, a front row that included Michelle Williams, and pieces such as collarless coats set to be cult buys for spring, the buzzy show had the fashion set talking.

The Invite

The Upper East Side is the home to the brand's flagship NYC location and many of the customers who have made the brand come to life, so the venue was chosen to be close to what Toteme calls it's New York City home.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Toteme

The Street Style

Attendees of the show came dressed on-theme for the celebration of minimalism that a Toteme runway would encourage. A subdued color palette, structured suiting, leather, silk, and a touch of denim. These are the types of street style looks I might try to replicate from home. If you look closely, you might find a Toteme accessory on your wishlist worn by an attendee.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Show Notes

Once seated before the show, guests were presented with a card that gave them a sneak peek on what they were about to see and it read like poetry. It became clear right away that this collection was designed for the city-dwellers of the world. This light introduction to the show ends with a light nod to "a sense of possibility" that could erupt from these clothing items.

The Noteworthy Looks

(Image credit: Courtesy of Toteme)

Our editorial director, Lauren Eggersten, noted from the front row that this show brought together everything that's "light and airy." She recounted that this collection makes up "very chic clothes for the city girl" and this is a look that just exemplifies that.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Toteme)

Toteme found a way to use predominately black and white in their show and still have every look feel interesting and dynamic. This black trench coat is a head-turner that can't be missed and proves that an all-black look never has to be boring—especially in New York City.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Toteme)

We have yet to see a bag like this at Toteme before and during New York Fashion Week, we've seen a similar style amongst brands. This has caused murmurs amongst the fashion crowd with a prediction that we might be looking at the next it-bag here.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Toteme)

Unique elements of this look include a collarless jacket and a pair of bermuda shorts. These pieces have been surging lately and Toteme isn't the only one to blame. The gauzy, sheer, t-shirt underneath is bound to be a purchase many will be after as soon as it hits the racks.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Toteme)

This look was such an important moment for the brand that it got a call out in the show notes. Described as "a singular flash of citrine," this is the only moment in the show that the brand strays away from the black and white color palette. If you're going to wear color in Spring/Summer 2025, let it be this buttery shade of yellow.

