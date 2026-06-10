The Best Bodycare Products of 2026

Staples to create a luxurious routine at home.

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Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards Best Bodycare Products 2026
(Image credit: Aileen Son)
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There's much to consider when selecting the perfect bodycare, and it isn't easy to know where to start. Whether you're looking for a little luxury or just something your wallet won't resent, look no further. We're sharing items in the lotion, exfoliant, self-tanner, deodorant, and bodywash categories that instantly hooked our testers this year. See our handpicked list of holy-grail items ahead.

Best Body Sunscreen

Coola Dew Good Illuminating Body Melt Lotion SPF 40

Senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron applying Coola Dew Good Illuminating Body Melt Lotion SPF 40

Best Body Oil

Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Oil

Best Hand Cream

Chanel La Crème Main

Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia testing Chanel La Crème Main

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Best Deodorant

Cyklar Sacred Santal Mandelic Acid Deodorant

Best Exfoliating Body Treatment

Soft Services Buffing Bar

Best Bodywash

Dove Serum+ Radiance Oil Body Wash

Best Body Lotion

Tronque Triple Active Body Milk

Assistant beauty editor Sabrina Talbert applying Tronque Triple Active Body Milk

Best Self-Tanning Formula

Norvell Tuscan Rapid Self-Tanning Mousse

Beauty Director Erin Jahns showing Norvell Tuscan Rapid Self Tanner Mousse before and after transformation