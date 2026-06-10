The Best Bodycare Products of 2026

There's much to consider when selecting the perfect bodycare, and it isn't easy to know where to start. Whether you're looking for a little luxury or just something your wallet won't resent, look no further. We're sharing items in the lotion, exfoliant, self-tanner, deodorant, and bodywash categories that instantly hooked our testers this year. See our handpicked list of holy-grail items ahead.
Best Body Sunscreen
Coola Dew Good Illuminating Body Melt Lotion SPF 40
COOLA
Dew Good Illuminating Body Melt Lotion SPF 40
Just in time for summer, this radiance-inducing body lotion is buttery soft and soaks right into the skin. Its antioxidant-rich hydrators and probiotics keep your skin barrier healthy while providing the ultimate dewy glow. With SPF 40 sun protection, it's also the perfect beach companion.
Why experts love it: "Sunscreen is so important, and applying it daily is easy with Coola. Broad spectrum SPF 40 protects against UVA and UVB rays and skin looks glowy and refreshed, with light-reflecting mineral pigments. The formula absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a white cast. It’s one of my favorite body sunscreen formulas, especially for a summer evening spent outside." — Sapna Palep, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Cofounder of Journelle Skin
Senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron applying Coola Dew Good Illuminating Body Melt Lotion SPF 40
Best Body Oil
Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Oil
Phlur
Vanilla Skin Body Oil
If you love Phlur's Vanilla Skin Body Mist, don't sleep on this luxuriously silky body oil in the same scent. We're obsessed with this formula for its rich and delicious vanilla scent with notes of sugar crystals, cashmere wood, and vanilla, but the hydration it offers really takes the cake. Think skin-softening oils like rose hip, castor, and jojoba paired with squalane and brightening vitamin C.
Best Hand Cream
Chanel La Crème Main
This is the luxury hand cream we just can't quit. Infused with camellia flower–derived ingredients, it leaves your hands and cuticles hydrated for days without being greasy or overly heavy. The conveniently sized container also fits into virtually any bag, so we're never without it.
Why experts love it: "I keep this hand cream with me constantly, especially because my hands are always exposed to acetone, filing, and washing throughout the day. It’s super hydrating without feeling greasy and honestly just feels like a little luxury moment every time I use it." — Brittney Boyce, Celebrity Nail Artist and Cofounder of Lost Angels
Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia testing Chanel La Crème Main
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Best Deodorant
Cyklar Sacred Santal Mandelic Acid Deodorant
Cyklar
Sacred Santal Mandelic Acid Brightening Deodorant Gel
The era of white residue–leaving deodorants has officially come to an end. This mandelic acid–rich formula is part of a new generation of deodorants that go on totally clear but still work beautifully for everyday wear. It targets odor-causing bacteria at the source while azelaic acid helps to reduce dark spots and zinc PCA helps seal in moisture. If you also struggle with razor bumps, this exfoliating formula is exactly what you need to keep your under arm area extra smooth.
Why experts love it: "Most 'natural' deodorants either don't work or irritate the hell out of your underarms with baking soda. This uses mandelic acid (an AHA that's antibacterial and exfoliating without being harsh) plus functional ingredients that actually control odor. No baking soda. No irritation. No pretending aluminum is the devil while creating formulas that leave you smelling by noon. This is what happens when you approach 'natural' with science rather than fearmongering marketing." — Sophie Carbonari, Celebrity Aesthetician
Best Exfoliating Body Treatment
Soft Services Buffing Bar
Soft Services
Buffing Bar
This exfoliating body bar from Soft Services is like no other. Featuring microcrystal particles to physically exfoliate dry, flaky, or bumpy skin, it's easy to use and makes your skin silky-smooth after use. Additional ingredients like glycerin and shea butter ensure your skin remains extra hydrated—even after more of an intense full-body scrub.
Why experts love it: "I love this product so much! I call it my self-tan eraser, but it makes your skin feel brand new. I love that it's a no-mess exfoliator as well and the fine crystals actually help to slough off dead skin." — Lila Childs, Makeup Artist
Best Bodywash
Dove Serum+ Radiance Oil Body Wash
Dove
Serum Radiance Oil Body Wash
Dove's Serum Radiance Oil Body Wash is one of our ultimate drugstore heroes. Nothing delivers rich, long-lasting moisture like this bodywash, and most importantly, it doesn't leave a cakey or greasy residue after use. Thanks to 50% glycerin serum in the formula, you'll leave the shower with nothing but out-of-this-world-level softness minus the weight.
Best Body Lotion
Tronque Triple Active Body Milk
Tronque
Triple Active Body Milk
It's no secret that we're huge fans of Tronque's incredibly luxurious suite of bodycare items. This body milk from the brand truly does it all: sculpts, firms, tightens, and hydrates all in one. It even targets cellulite and excess water retention, improving overall skin elasticity and appearance over time. It's your one-stop shop body treatment if you prefer a more minimal beauty routine.
Assistant beauty editor Sabrina Talbert applying Tronque Triple Active Body Milk
Best Self-Tanning Formula
Norvell Tuscan Rapid Self-Tanning Mousse
Norvell
Tuscan Rapid Self Tanner Mousse
It's safe to say we've tried a lot of self-tanners at this point. This tanning mousse tops our list for its ability to deliver a soft, natural glow that's never streaky or leans into Cheetos territory. It works within hours and is designed to work with all skin tones and types.
Beauty Director Erin Jahns showing Norvell Tuscan Rapid Self Tanner Mousse before and after transformation