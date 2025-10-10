We're K-Beauty Experts—Here's the Unexpected Ingredient We Rely On for Endless Compliments

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Beauty trends come and go, but Korean beauty is always one step ahead—from color analysis and bathhouses to unorthodox ingredients like salmon semen and snail mucin. I'll do almost anything in the name of glowy skin, but I cringe at the thought of putting something like snail mucin—a buzzy yet somewhat off-putting ingredient often used in Korean skincare—on my face. Luckily, the founders of Glow Recipe created a vegan version of this semi-controversial ingredient, and it just might be the key to unlocking the bouncy, dewy skin of your dreams.
Glow Recipe draws inspiration from co-founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang's Korean upbringing. They watched their mothers and grandmothers use natural ingredients like watermelon, cucumber, and honey in their skincare routines—ingredients that became the basis of the brand's suite of antioxidant-rich, fruit-infused beauty products. Recently, the duo struck gold when they realized the humble prickly pear cactus replicates the same hydration and barrier-repair benefits as snail mucin.
"We found that we could harvest stretchy mucin from the prickly pear cactus plant as a snail mucin alternative," Chang explains. "Prickly pear cactus has been traditionally used to heal wounds for centuries, and is known for its nutrient benefits." When your skin drinks up all the amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and electrolytes this under-appreciated plant has to offer, you can expect a luminous, ultra-hydrated complexion that elicits endless compliments. "I've been using our new serum for weeks and my skin looks so much healthier and brighter," Lee says. "I've been getting a lot of compliments on the even tone and glow recently, and my redness on the cheeks has significantly reduced. It's also great for transitional weather when my skin is dry and needs that extra hydration."
Want more K-Beauty secrets from Lee and Chang? Keep scrolling to shop their top picks, from a multitasking, glow-boosting serum to a glossy lip balm to their must-haves for shiny hair.
"My daily skin drink—it plumps, calms, hydrates, [and] soothes. I can feel the difference in my skin when I don't use it!"
Beautyblender
Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
"I can't do my makeup without this. I like to wet it with the Glow Recipe Mist before using. I have one in every purse and multiple back-ups in my vanity."
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Serum
"The most multitasking product in my routine—I use it as a glowy primer, mixed in with my foundation for a touch of warmth, as a subtle bronzing liquid, [and] on my shoulders. The mini size comes with me everywhere."
Basma
The Cream Blush in Bubble Gum Pink
"Creamy, buildable, poppy colors that can be used for lips and cheeks. I've been loving the cool-toned pink recently for an easy, cohesive look."
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
"In addition to being my a.m./p.m. moisturizer, I'll take the full-size jar with me on business trips and apply an extra-thick layer as an overnight mask. It's also great under makeup, as it has polyglutamic acid."
Kayali
Yum Pistachio Gelato Eau De Parfum Intense
"I like to spray this in the air and walk through it before heading out in the mornings—it has a slightly spicy, warm, sweet scent that lingers throughout the day."
Dae
Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner
"This spray leaves my hair soft, manageable, and is also a great heat protectant."
Amika
Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask
"The best nourishing hair mask—my hair is currently the longest it's ever been and I keep it healthy by using this at least twice a week."
54 Thrones
Moisturizing Butter Cream Body Wash
"I have super dry, irritation-prone skin, and this body wash has been a hydrating, nourishing treat."
Olive & June
Press-On Nails
"Easy to pop on for events. I always have an emergency pack in my bag during travel."
Slip
Lovely Lashes Contour Sleep Mask
"I find going to bed with a sleep mask has been super helpful for restful sleep. I like the Slip mask with the eye contour so it doesn't press on my lashes."
The Nue Co.
Magnesium Ease
"Another must have for sleep and relaxation on the go."
Shop Sarah Lee's Favorite Beauty Products
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum
"I can't live without our Dew Drops. I use it to help treat my hyperpigmentation, as well as apply [it] as a glow booster underneath my makeup every single day."
Hourglass
Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation
"Love the light coverage of this skin tint, it gives my skin a healthy, natural glow."
Glow Recipe
Glass Balm Lip Treatment for Shine & Hydration
"I always have a Glass Balm in my bag when I'm on the go! Blackberry Bingsoo gives my lips a sheer, berry pop of color, and is clinically proven to hydrate for 12 hours, so I don’t have to constantly reapply."
Kosas
Brow Pop
"I love this brow pencil because it's super easy to use and makes my brows look natural and full at the same time."
Lancôme
Artliner Precision Felt-Tip Liquid Eyeliner
"This liquid liner is a classic—I've used this for more than 10 years now! It's so easy to apply, highly pigmented, and stays on during the day for minimal reapplication."
5 Sens
In Too Deep Eau De Parfum
"This is the fragrance I always reach for when I'm getting ready. It's a warm vanilla scent that isn't overpowering but feels cozy at the same time."
Kopari
Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil
"This is vacation in a bottle. It smells like toasted coconut and gently cleanses my skin without any moisture-stripping sulfates."
Purology
Hydrate Shampoo for Medium to Thick Hair
"I only use sulfate-free, natural shampoos, and this one is so creamy and luxurious. I also love the calming lavender scent for a self-care moment."
Fable & Mane
Shine Hair Mask
"I use this mask a few times a week and it makes my hair look super shiny! It's packed with black tea ferments and bio-sugar enzymes for overall hair health."
Oribe
Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray
"My savior for the never-ending Miami humidity! It's super lightweight and not sticky at all. I love giving my hair a generous spritz before stepping out and it keeps my hair completely frizz-free and bouncy, no matter the weather."
MiniLuxe
Nourishing Cuticle Oil Rollerball
"I like to use this in between my manicures, and I keep it by my bedside—it's infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E to nourish cuticles effectively."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.