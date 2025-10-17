I'm a California-Based Fashion, Beauty, and Home Founder—This One Product Changed My Morning Routine

Jenni Kayne Oak Essentials

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

No matter what's on my calendar for the day, I know I have ten minutes of peace every morning and evening to do my skincare. But after chatting with three-time founder Jenni Kayne, I'm inspired to elevate this sacred daily routine. "I've always been drawn to the ritual side of beauty and making time for quiet moments that help me feel grounded," she tells me. "Even early on, I loved the idea of simple things done well, every day."

Jenni Kayne Oak Essentials

After founding her eponymous California-cool clothing and home décor brand, this appreciation for rituals led her to become interested in skincare, too. It was only a matter of time before she'd dream up her own clean, luxurious skincare and bodycare line, Oak Essentials. Drawing inspiration from tranquil spas and soothing natural ingredients, its products are as calming for your skin as they are for your mind.

Jenni Kayne Oak Essentials

So, how did Kayne go from fashion to clean beauty? "Pregnancy with my first child, Tanner, was eye-opening," she explains. "I started researching ingredients and realized how few options were both clean and luxurious." So, she decided to create them herself, and Oak Essentials was born. You've probably seen its uber-popular Moisture Rich Balm ($88), but there's another one you should definitely have on your radar: The Refining Mask ($68). "From the very first lab sample, [it] has changed my morning skincare routine," Kayne gushes. Between the indulgent air-whipped texture, the soft-focus airbrushed finish, and the rich hydration, it's hard to find a reason not to immediately stock up on this. "I use it a few times a week to get my skin ready for the day, and it's a ritual I always look forward to," Kayne says. "When care feels good and a little luxurious, you stay consistent. And that consistency is what helps move the needle, in my opinion."

Jenni Kayne Oak Essentials

Want to know the other clean, spa-inspired products in Kayne's daily routine? Keep reading to see them all, from a calming blue-tansy oil and a plush body lotion to the $55 hand cream she's never without.

