I'm a California-Based Fashion, Beauty, and Home Founder—This One Product Changed My Morning Routine

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
No matter what's on my calendar for the day, I know I have ten minutes of peace every morning and evening to do my skincare. But after chatting with three-time founder Jenni Kayne, I'm inspired to elevate this sacred daily routine. "I've always been drawn to the ritual side of beauty and making time for quiet moments that help me feel grounded," she tells me. "Even early on, I loved the idea of simple things done well, every day."
After founding her eponymous California-cool clothing and home décor brand, this appreciation for rituals led her to become interested in skincare, too. It was only a matter of time before she'd dream up her own clean, luxurious skincare and bodycare line, Oak Essentials. Drawing inspiration from tranquil spas and soothing natural ingredients, its products are as calming for your skin as they are for your mind.
So, how did Kayne go from fashion to clean beauty? "Pregnancy with my first child, Tanner, was eye-opening," she explains. "I started researching ingredients and realized how few options were both clean and luxurious." So, she decided to create them herself, and Oak Essentials was born. You've probably seen its uber-popular Moisture Rich Balm ($88), but there's another one you should definitely have on your radar: The Refining Mask ($68). "From the very first lab sample, [it] has changed my morning skincare routine," Kayne gushes. Between the indulgent air-whipped texture, the soft-focus airbrushed finish, and the rich hydration, it's hard to find a reason not to immediately stock up on this. "I use it a few times a week to get my skin ready for the day, and it's a ritual I always look forward to," Kayne says. "When care feels good and a little luxurious, you stay consistent. And that consistency is what helps move the needle, in my opinion."
Want to know the other clean, spa-inspired products in Kayne's daily routine? Keep reading to see them all, from a calming blue-tansy oil and a plush body lotion to the $55 hand cream she's never without.
Oak Essentials
Moisture Rich Face Balm
"If I had to pick just one skincare product, it would be [the] Moisture Rich Balm. It's our top seller and so good for an instantly hydrated, dewy glow."
Roz
Santa Lucia Heat Protectant Styling Hair Oil
"This is a must for the perfect air-dry."
Royal Fern
Skin Perfecting Essence
"Everything in my routine seems to absorb better after this."
Oak Essentials
Ritual Oil With Blue Tansy
"Our blue tansy face oil has the most grounding scent. And it's amazing at calming and balancing my skin when it's feeling reactive."
Retrouvé
Dermal Defense Hand Cream
"This is the hand cream I keep everywhere—in my purse, in my car, and on my bedside table."
Oak Essentials
Luminous Body Lotion
"In my opinion, this is the best body lotion out there. It has a beautiful scent and the perfect plush texture. I always apply it on damp skin for extra hydration."
Marie Veronique
Soothing B3 Serum
"This serum is incredible for a fresh, natural glow. I've been such a fan of her whole line for years."
Roz
Foundation Hydrating Shampoo
"It's hydrating and gives my waves a little definition, which I need."
Roz
Foundation Hydrating Conditioner
"Peptides are one of my favorite skincare ingredients, so I love that Roz is bringing them to haircare, too."
Sarah Wragge Wellness
Alkalize Detoxifying Greens Powder
"First thing every morning, I alkalize my body. It's great for digestion and helps keep me feeling energized throughout the day."
Oak Essentials
Firming Plant Peptide Serum
"A few pumps every morning, and my skin looks smoother, bouncier, and more awake. It's like turning the clock back five years."
Highbrow Hippie
Root Replenish Active Growth Serum
"I love that this supports scalp health. We don't talk about that enough."
Kiehl's
Original Musk Oil
"I love the earthiness of this Musk Oil. It also layers beautifully with all of our Oak fragrances."
Oak Essentials
Dream Bath Soak With Magnesium
"I take a bath most evenings with this magnesium soak. It helps relax your muscles and smells like the spa."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.