Chanel Beauty Gifts So Good You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

I know the holiday season isn't officially here—we have yet to make it to Thanksgiving and Black Friday—but I've already started browsing for gifts and adding a few things to my own wish list in the process. Yes, I waited until October 30 to finalize my Halloween costume (oops), but I'm making up for it by getting a head start on holiday shopping this year.
Gift-giving is one of my favorite parts of the season, but I won't pretend it's always easy. Some people in my life (looking at you, Mom) have their routines down to a science and refuse to drop even the smallest hint about what they want, while others (AKA my beauty-obsessed friends) tend to buy every new launch before I can even text them about it. So, finding the perfect gift takes some strategy and serious thinking. During my search, I ended up on Chanel's site, because who wouldn't be thrilled to unwrap something with that iconic logo? The designer's holiday beauty lineup is even better than I expected—it's filled with limited-edition takes on cult classics, dreamy new shades, and gorgeously curated gift sets that any beauty lover would be thrilled to receive. If you've also started your holiday shopping early, prepare to be tempted—these Chanel beauty gifts are almost too good to give away.
Makeup Gifts
Who doesn't love a good lip gloss? Chanel's gift sets also come with this gorgeous makeup bag, which is perfect for on-the-go.
Chanel
Amplified Gaze Makeup Set
The dream combo for anyone who likes dramatic eyes.
Chanel
Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Rouge Vie
This stunning red shade is perfect for the holidays—and can we talk about that packaging? It's so elegant.
Chanel
Les 9 Ombres High Intensity Eyeshadow Palette in The Space Traveler
I think this might be the most fun, adventurous eyeshadow palette I've ever seen.
Chanel
Eyes to Impress Makeup Set
Chanel's mascaras are truly unmatched. No other product makes my lashes as long and lifted without clumps.
Chanel
Les Signes de Chanel Illuminating Powder Blush in Rose Lumière
How gorgeous is this limited-edition blush shade?
Chanel
Les 9 Ombres High Intensity Eyeshadow Palette in The Daring Muse
I can already picture all of the incredible holiday makeup looks that can be achieved with this palette.
Chanel
Rouge Allure Laque Ultrawear Shine Liquid Lip Colour in Incandescent
A striking red lip is the perfect holiday gift and accessory.
Chanel
Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Nuit Astrale
For all your frosty, winter eye looks.
Chanel
Les Signes de Chanel Illuminating Powder Blush in Pêche Lumière
Another gorgeous limited-edition blush shade. This gives the most perfect year-round peachy glow.
Skincare and Bodycare Gifts
Chanel
Coveted Essentials Beauty Set
A luxe lip balm, hand cream, and nail polish all in one? Say less. I know all the beauty lovers in my life would absolutely love this.
Chanel
Le Lift Flash Eye Patches
Eye patches are all the rage right now, and I can't get over how chic these ones are.
Chanel
Le Vernis Longewear Nail Colour in Cosmique
Chanel nail polish is truly unmatched—the colors are rich and the formulas actually last. Love this shade for winter.
Chanel
N°1 de Chanel Serum-in-Mist
Refresh and reset your skin with this facial spray—it's perfect for on the go.
Chanel
Coco Mademoiselle Pearly Body Oil
Body oil is one of my favorite steps in my routine—it makes my skin glow like no other.
Chanel
Le Lift Smooth Results Skincare Set
When in doubt, a beauty gift set is always a fan favorite.
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Alchimiste
This sparkly red polish just screams holiday season.
The most chic, rich-looking hand cream I've ever seen.
Chanel
N°1 de Chanel Power Pair Skincare Set
For the friend who treats skincare like a sport, this serum-and-moisturizer duo is a must.
Chanel
Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum
Skincare that doubles as decor and leaves your skin ridiculously hydrated.
Fragrance Gifts
Chanel
Coco Mademoiselle Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Spray
The limited-edition holiday packaging makes me want another bottle… even though mine is still full.
Chanel
Les Exclusifs de Chanel Eaux de Parfum Discovery Set
For any perfume lover in your life, this thoughtful gift is the perfect way to test out Chanel's signature fragrances.
Chanel
N°5 Eau de Parfum Purse Spray
How cute is this purse spray? On-the-go touch-ups should always be this chic.
Chanel
N°5 Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Spray
Same iconic N°5 scent, now dressed up for the holidays.
Chanel
Chance Eau Splendide Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Spray
Yet another classic Chanel scent I can't get enough of.
Chanel
Bleu de Chanel Limited-Edition Eau de Parfum Spray
This scent is insanely good and makes an amazing gift for any man in your life.
Chanel
Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense Purse Spray
Not going to lie, I want to buy this for myself. The pearl detailing would be such a cute bag accessory.
Chanel
Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette Twist and Spray Set
Travel-friendly, refillable, and way too cute not to gift.