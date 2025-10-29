I'm a Celebrity Makeup Artist, and I Swear By These 7 Tools for Creating Camera-Ready Skin

The most important thing for me to consider when it comes to tools for skin and makeup prep is time. So many tools are designed for long-term results, but I need tools that, yes, have enduring benefits but also deliver a lot of instant gratification. I specifically select tools that perform in the now and in a selfishly small amount of time. Even with repeat clients after I really get to know their skin, I have to choose tools that have an immediately visible payoff.
When it comes to my wardrobe of tools for red carpet beauty prep, I'm going to reach for a different set of options than what you might have at home for daily use. My specialty is makeup for press tours, red carpets, two-day ad shoots, and more. A few short hours before a red carpet is when I clock into my office. My clients are constantly on the move—as am I—and press tours are an exhausting yet celebratory world-traveling extravaganza. Going from L.A. to NYC to Berlin within the span of three days can take a serious toll on the skin. The dry air during a flight, the late-night premiere parties, so many champagne toasts, dozens of touch-ups during the day… Skin needs more than just topical product to be primed for bright lights and photos.
Skin prep to perfect my canvas is the most important part of a makeup routine, and I can use less product if I prep with the right tools to get the skin where I want it to be. I'd rather be corrective in prep than with product because less is more, and when I properly use my tools, just a touch of makeup can go a really long way. To combat puffiness, tired eyes, dull skin, and a lax face, these are my favorite tools. Keep scrolling, and enjoy!
My Favorite Tools for Camera-Ready Skin
Shani Darden Skin Care
Facial Sculpting Wand
The sound wave technology in this brilliant tool helps firm and contour the skin, especially in areas like the crow's-feet and nasolabial lines. Plus, the easy-to-handle and ergonomic design allows me to get into the curves of every face with ease.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Pro Facial Steamer
This is my favorite tool to take on the road, and it provides a quick blast of hydration and radiance. (Oh, and if you follow it with a thick, balmy moisturizer, you'll have lush and dewy skin instantaneously!) This really revives dull skin, especially if you've been traveling or getting less sleep than usual. It's small enough for my daily kit and portable enough to pack on the road for a long press tour.
Chanel
N°1 de Chanel Massage Accessory
A game changer! I use the notched side of this tool in a strong back-and-forth motion to release muscle tension in the face—particularly between the eyes and along the jawline. I also love to use the V-shaped end to do a lymphatic-draining massage, starting from the center of the face and working outward.
Therabody
Theraface Depuffing Wand
Even though I tend to use the cold setting of this tool the most, it's also lovely to use the heat component to soothe and comfort breakouts or inflammation. The cooling effect instantly refreshes the under-eyes and tightens pores for skin that looks firmer and more taut. This tool is so worth it and truly reduces puff in real time—magic in my hands!
Therabody
Theraface Pro
Another Therabody favorite! This tool reduces tension, boosts circulation, and really wakes up the skin. My favorite hack is to put it under the cheek muscle to tighten the muscle and provide lift with lots of precision. This contours and gives the middle of the face a very snatched, lifted look. This is a multiuse gem that includes various technologies, like microcurrent and LED light therapy, so it's a great "bang for your buck" investment. Yes, I love to use it when I prep my clients, but it's also made its way into my personal beauty wardrobe as well.
Skin Gym
Cryo-Ice Massage Sticks
Cryo-ice tools like this really help de-puff and drain the fluid from the face. They stay cold even without refrigeration, but I'll pop them into a hotel minibar to make them even colder. They're perfect for early morning press days because my clients often need to be ready earlyand quickly. This tool really forces gravity's natural hand by moving and releasing the fluid that creates a puffy under-eye.
CHANEL
Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum
Most tools require movement across the face, so slippery hydration is key! This Chanel serum is my go-to and an absolute must-have. Moisturizer alone doesn't have enough slip to allow skin not to be disturbed when massaging. A serum like this allows tools to glide without pulling or tugging on thin, sensitive skin (think the under-eye area) while allowing you to be a tad aggressive without causing redness or irritation.
Tasha Reiko Brown is a Los Angeles–based makeup artist and male groomer with clients such as Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, and many others. Her work can be seen in publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Porter, Elle, Grazia, and GQ, and she is currently an ambassdor for Chanel Beauty.
Brown is a self-taught artist who dabbles in other artistic mediums, including painting and interior design. She is an avid art collector and mainstay at new-artist gallery shows. She is a globally celebrated multi award–winning talent, including Daily Front Row Makeup Artist of the Year, Hollywood Beauty Awards Groomer of the Year, and The Hollywood Reporter's Best Hollywood Glam. She resides at the intersection of beauty and beautiful things.