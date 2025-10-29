I'm a Celebrity Makeup Artist, and I Swear By These 7 Tools for Creating Camera-Ready Skin

Meet the tools of the trade that are essential for my red carpet skin prep.

Tasha Reiko Brown&#039;s favorite tools for skin prep as a makeup artist.
(Image credit: Tasha Reiko Brown)
Tasha Reiko Brown's avatar
By
published
in News

The most important thing for me to consider when it comes to tools for skin and makeup prep is time. So many tools are designed for long-term results, but I need tools that, yes, have enduring benefits but also deliver a lot of instant gratification. I specifically select tools that perform in the now and in a selfishly small amount of time. Even with repeat clients after I really get to know their skin, I have to choose tools that have an immediately visible payoff.

When it comes to my wardrobe of tools for red carpet beauty prep, I'm going to reach for a different set of options than what you might have at home for daily use. My specialty is makeup for press tours, red carpets, two-day ad shoots, and more. A few short hours before a red carpet is when I clock into my office. My clients are constantly on the move—as am I—and press tours are an exhausting yet celebratory world-traveling extravaganza. Going from L.A. to NYC to Berlin within the span of three days can take a serious toll on the skin. The dry air during a flight, the late-night premiere parties, so many champagne toasts, dozens of touch-ups during the day… Skin needs more than just topical product to be primed for bright lights and photos.

Tasha Reiko Brown&#039;s favorite skin prep tools for makeup.

(Image credit: Tasha Reiko Brown)

Skin prep to perfect my canvas is the most important part of a makeup routine, and I can use less product if I prep with the right tools to get the skin where I want it to be. I'd rather be corrective in prep than with product because less is more, and when I properly use my tools, just a touch of makeup can go a really long way. To combat puffiness, tired eyes, dull skin, and a lax face, these are my favorite tools. Keep scrolling, and enjoy!

Tasha Reiko Brown using Theraface on her client Nara Smith.

(Image credit: Tasha Reiko Brown)

My Favorite Tools for Camera-Ready Skin

Tasha Reiko Brown&#039;s favorite tools for skin prep before makeup.

(Image credit: Tasha Reiko Brown)
Tasha Reiko Brown
Tasha Reiko Brown
Editor in Residence

Tasha Reiko Brown is a Los Angeles–based makeup artist and male groomer with clients such as Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, and many others. Her work can be seen in publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Porter, Elle, Grazia, and GQ, and she is currently an ambassdor for Chanel Beauty.

Brown is a self-taught artist who dabbles in other artistic mediums, including painting and interior design. She is an avid art collector and mainstay at new-artist gallery shows. She is a globally celebrated multi award–winning talent, including Daily Front Row Makeup Artist of the Year, Hollywood Beauty Awards Groomer of the Year, and The Hollywood Reporter's Best Hollywood Glam. She resides at the intersection of beauty and beautiful things.

Latest
