Black Friday 2026 is fast approaching, and I've already bookmarked the early Black Friday beauty deals over the past week, but as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend fast approaches, more deals are launching as we speak, and I've been keeping an eye out for the deals that are actually worth your attention this year.
As a beauty editor, I put hundreds of products to the test every year. From the latest beauty launches to cult-favourite classics, testing and discovering the best products on the market is all part of my day job. Whether it's skincare tools, including LED masks, or the best hair tools, from hair multi-stylers to hot brushes, I spend my days finding the products that are genuinely worth investing in. So, when friends ask me what to shop for during the Black Friday sales, I always recommend taking advantage of the discounts on beauty tech and devices, which can often be a bigger investment. However, it's also a great time to stock up on your everyday essentials, whether that's your go-to shampoo and conditioner, makeup staples or the products you rely on in your skincare routine.
I've been keeping a close eye on the best Black Friday beauty deals for 2026, and have bookmarked the products that have caught my attention. From tried-and-tested favourites that I've personally used to more expensive beauty investments with particularly impressive discounts, these are the deals I'd recommend snapping up if you've had your eye on something special. I'll be updating this story with new deals and finds throughout the weekend to help take the stress out of your Black Friday shopping. Scroll on for the best deals I've found so far.
I spotted one of my favourite Maybelline mascaras on sale. Honestly, the Sky High formula remains one of thebest mascaras I've ever tried. It's already an affordable buy, but over Black Friday, it comes with an extra-generous discount, making it a great time to top up or pick up a tube if it's been a while since you last tried it.
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Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty is rarely discounted, so now is the prime time to pick up its iconic Satin Kajal Liners. These glide on unlike any other kohl eyeliners and blend out beautifully. Cocoa is my go-to shade (and VB's personal favourite) for a deep brown eyeliner shade, but I've got my eye on Cocoa Pavé for party season too.
Merit Beauty Flush Balm
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
Merit only ever goes on sale once a year, so now is the time to take advantage of Merit's Black Friday 20% off deal. Our beauty team has collectively tested hundreds of blushers, and we agree that the Flush Balm (perhaps Merit's most iconic product) is one of the best out there. Sheer and creamy, these glide on to leave you with a natural-looking flush, and the dome applicator means you can apply effortlessly—no brush required.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked
Hourglass
Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked
Each year, Hourglass's iconic (and limited-edition) Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked palettes always sell out. And for good reason. Past being absolutely beautiful, inside are the illuminating powders that bestow the effect of great lighting on your skin—think blurring, smoothing and radiance-boosting all in one. Right now, all three of the palettes are in stock with a generous discount, and they make a great gift if you're looking to buy something for the beauty lover in your life.
Best Black Friday Hair Deals
GHD Chronos Curve Max Wand
GHD
Chronos Curve Max Wand
I'm often asked what hair tool I use to create my loose waves hairstyle, and this is the curling wand behind it. Featuring a large 38mm barrel, it creates larger curls that leave a soft bend in the hair (and they're particularly good if you have long hair). GHD's sale is particularly good for Black Friday, with up to 30% off, so it's a great time to invest in a pair of the iconic GHD hair straighteners or other hair tools, too.
Kérastase Gloss Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
Kérastase
Gloss Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
Black Friday is the time I often top up on my favourite shampoo and conditioners, and the best savings often come in bundles that include both. These two are my current favourites; they leave your hair with a healthy, mirror-like shine and come with good savings in the sale right now.
Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda 2x
Dyson
Airwrap Co-Anda 2x
The Dyson Airwrap is undoubtedly a huge investment purchase. But if you've been considering it, Dyson has some very impressive discounts on its latest model right now, with £100 off. Wondering if it's worth it? It takes a bit of know-how to learn how to use the Dyson Airwrap, but it still remains one of my favourite hair tools when I want a bouncy blowdry. It's not often that Dyson does discounts on its hair tools, so now is the time to get the best savings out of the whole year.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
If you want a hair product that really works, then my suggestion would be to pick up a bottle of Color Wow's Dream Coat. This smoothing mist acts like a raincoat for your hair, helping to defy frizz and humidity, leaving you with an incredible shine. It's heat-activated, so you need to use it with your hair dryer to lock it in, but it lasts through several hair washes, so you don't have to use it each time. It's one of my favourite products for my frizz-prone hair.
K18 Airwash™ Dry Shampoo
K18 HAIR
Airwash™ Dry Shampoo
Having tested numerous dry shampoos as a beauty journalist, this is the only one I've tried that actually leaves greasy hair feeling cleaner. Unlike powder-based dry shampoos that leave a chalky residue in the hair, this water-based dry shampoo eliminates grease and feels totally traceless in your hair. It's expensive, so one I'd buy on offer whilst it has a good discount.
Best Black Friday Skincare Deals
Biodance Bio-Collagen Hydrogel Overnight Face Masks
BIODANCE
Bio-Collagen Hydrogel Overnight Face Masks
Face masks are one of the skincare buys I always look out for in the sales at this time of year. I was initially sceptical that this sheet mask might be more of a gimmick than anything else (as many TikTok-viral products), but I was pleasantly surprised by just how much glow it delivered. These Korean masks gradually turn transparent as they sit on the skin, leaving your complexion with the kind of radiance you'd expect after a facial. Plus, with four in a pack, they work out at less than £2.50 each right now.
CurrentBody LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 3
CurrentBody
LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 3
I review several LED masks every year, but the new CurrentBody Series 3 LED Mask is easily my favourite skincare innovation of 2026, and it's currently available with a huge £100 off. What sets it apart from other LED masks is that it offers six different LED wavelengths (red, near-infrared, deep near-infrared, green, blue and yellow), which you can tailor to specific areas of your face within a single treatment. Using the app, you can customise your routine right down to individual bulbs. Dealing with breakouts on your chin? Add blue light to that area. Want to boost collagen around your eyes? Opt for red light. I haven't been this excited about a skincare tool in a long time, and it's already delivered some promising results, making it one of my top recommendations if you're looking to invest in an LED mask during the sales.
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
This is the expensive vitamin C serum that I hate to recommend, because it's eye-wateringly expensive. But I'm yet to try anything else that rivals the glow-boosting benefits of SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic (which is also a favourite of Sienna Miller's, FYI). If you've been thinking about trying it, or want to stock up, the cheapest deal I've found in the Black Friday sales is on Face The Future, with nearly £44 off.
Shark Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Mask
Shark
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Mask
Another LED mask I'd recommend is the Shark CryoGlow Plus. What sets this apart from other LED masks is the cryotherapy-inspired under-eye pads that cool and depuff your under-eyes as the LED gets to work. It combines both red and blue LED, helping to treat fine lines and wrinkles as well as breakouts, making it a great all-rounder to invest in during the sale.
Best Black Friday Fragrance Deals
Byredo Les Miniatures Set
Byredo
Les Miniatures Set
Byredo perfumes are rarely, rarely discounted, so I was amazed to see that SpaceNK has 20% off all Byredo night now. Plus, if you spend £140, you also get a free Byredo Body Lotion worth £23. It makes a great time to pick up a new bottle of your favourite scent, or gifting the fragrance-lover in your life. How cute are these mini Byredo perfume bottles?
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau de Toilette
Escentric Molecules
Molecule 01 Eau de Toilette
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 is the original skin scent, which enhances your natural scent with a single Iso E Super note. It creates a halo-like effect, radiating a clean-smelling, woody scent that is a total compliment-magnet. Many of our editors call this their signature scent, and it's a totally safe blind-buy as it's not only a crowd-pleaser, but can also be layered with other perfumes to enhance their scent, too.
Parfums de Marly Valaya
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Eau de Parfum
If you want to smell luxurious and attract multiple compliments, then there's no perfume I could recommend more than Parfums de Marly's Valaya, or Valaya Exclusif. The former is the most goddess-coded mix of creamy florals and peach skin, whilst the Exclusif brings in an almond nuttiness that is so addictive. You can save 20% on both right now.
Best Black Friday Nails and Body Care Deals
OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum
OPI
Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Serum
This is the product I single-handedly credit for bringing my broken, weak and bendy nails back from the brink, and finally being able to grow them long as strong. This repairing serum makes a noticeable difference to the strength of my nails, and I usually see results in a couple of weeks. It's a great one to have to hand if you get regular gel nails, or want to help grow your nails longer and stronger. I'm never without a bottle, and you can see my before and after pics in my review of the OPI Repair Mode Serum here.
This Works Advanced Red Light LED System
This Works
Advanced Red Light LED System
If you're looking to try an LED panel, this one from This Works is well worth considering, especially with its early Black Friday deal. It offers the flexibility to enjoy the benefits of LED wavelengths across the face, scalp and body. Combining clinically proven red light and near-infrared light, it helps stimulate collagen production to improve skin elasticity, while also supporting the scalp to encourage healthy hair growth. Its flexible design means it can be used comfortably on different areas of the body, making it a versatile, hard-working addition to your beauty routine if you're considering investing in an LED device. My colleague Brittany has been testing this and has sold me on it with her results.
Manucurist Green Flash Starter Kit Gift Set
Manucurist
Green Flash™ Starter Kit Gift Set
If you're looking for an alternative to gel manicures, then this Manucurist Green Flash set is a great choice. It uses a nail polish formula that is activated with the LED lamp, helping to lock in your manicure for longer. It comes with a very good discount over Black Friday, especially if you want to pick up a few extra colours in your set.
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
Aesop
Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
Who doesn't want an Aesop hand soap by their sink? I've currently been refilling my (long-empty) bottle with regular hand soap, but I'm now tempted to buy the real deal now it's on sale. If you need a gift for someone who has everything, or you're not sure what to buy for them, a fancy hand soap will always go down well.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, allowing shoppers to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November.
When Do Black Friday Sales Start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. While Black Friday itself takes place on Friday, 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November 2026, whilst others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on beauty tools, skincare, make-up and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors, who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.