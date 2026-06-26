Final Call: 12 Luxury Beauty Deals I Won't Let Slip Away This Prime Day

As much as I hate to say it, the final day of Amazon Prime Day deals has arrived. The sale, which started on June 23, is coming to a close this evening and won't return until early October. As a beauty editor, I prioritized investing in my wish-list items since those are the products I use daily and constantly need to be restocked.
Now that I have all my essentials, I plan to fully take advantage of some luxury beauty products I normally wouldn't go out of my way to invest in. I'm talking about everything from beauty tools like the Medicube Mini Booster Pro Plus to high-quality skincare like Tatcha's Water Cream. With some of these luxury buys being over $100 off, turning down deals like this would be a major miss.
As the days have gone on, I've been pulling from the best of the best in luxury beauty to narrow it down to 12 items that I won't be skipping out on, and you shouldn’t either. See my Prime Day picks below!
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