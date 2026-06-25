I Finally Cleared My Beauty Wish List—Prime Day Saved Me Over $100

As someone who's worked in beauty for over five years, I've tested hundreds of products. And although there's a little voice in my head that tells me there's no reason to invest in more, I'd be lying if I said I don’t cave whenever Amazon Prime Day comes around.
Despite the abundance of makeup pallets, MUA-adored brushes, mascara tubes, and skincare jars in my vanity, I still have a growing wish list of beauty products that I either haven't had the chance to try or love so much that I always need to restock. So naturally, when some of these items are on sale, I like to take advantage of the opportunities in front of me.
Still, I'm not one to gatekeep, so I've put together a list of the top 10 products that I plan on adding to my cart before the sale ends on the 26th. Keep scrolling for my recommendations.
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