Holiday packing has always been an exercise in clever editing, but nowhere is this more evident than in a beauty editor's hand luggage. When your job is to test the industry's newest beauty product launches and discover and recommend the formulas that are genuinely worth the hype, every product that makes it into your carry-on has more than earned its place, and this is really evident when you see those essentials laid out in an airport security tray, stripped back to the few products that are considered truly indispensable. From the hydrating skincare that combats cabin air at 34,000ft to the summer fragrance that will recall memories of the trip once we're home (a perfume postcard, if you will).
So, what will you find in a beauty editor's carry-on? I asked our beauty team to unzip their bags and reveal the products that they will never travel without. You'll find clever travel-sized miniatures, multipurpose products that save on space and formulas designed to work hard in the sun. Consider this your curated packing list of beauty products that multitask, travel effortlessly and deliver a sense of familiarity and joy, wherever in the world you happen to be. Scroll on to peek inside the airport security trays of our discerning beauty team, and feel free to take inspiration for your own ultimate carry-on edit.
Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director
"If I’m being honest, as a beauty director who spends a lot of time discovering the best beauty products the world has to offer, my feet are rarely on the ground. It means that, over the years, I’ve become a total pro at packing my hand-luggage-only essentials, so summer-holiday packing isn’t too much of a stress for me. These are the products set to make it into my bag for every single trip I’ve got planned this summer." — Shannon
Shop Shannon's Summer Beauty Products:
Vida Glow
Liquid Collagen Skin + Energy
"I never leave the house without at least one sachet of Vida Glow Liquid Collagen in my bag, and whenever I’m travelling, I make sure I have one for every day that I’m away. I’m a big believer that skin radiance starts from within, and this Liquid Collagen Skin + Energy formula is ideal for long journeys and jet-lagged days. Naturally, it contains Vida Glow’s hydrolysed marine collagen peptides to support skin firmness and hydration, but there’s also an added boost of liposomal CoQ10, red ginseng and green tea extract to support immunity and energy levels. Oh, and the green apple flavouring makes them absolutely delicious, too."
LA BONNE BROSSE
N.03 The Small Gentle Scalp Care Hairbrush in Terracotta