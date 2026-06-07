I Hate the Feeling of Too Much Makeup on My Face—These Are the Products I Swear By

As a (very) lazy beauty writer, I always turn to these multi-use makeup sticks that are easy to use and earn me compliments.

Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in Features
best multi use makeup sticks
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

The best part about being a beauty writer is, hands down, trying the latest makeup products. Between foundations, blushers, bronzers, and highlighters, something new lands on my desk almost every week. And although I’m very grateful for this and would never, ever take it for granted, I do have a confession to make: I’m extremely lazy when it comes to my beauty routines, so anything that requires too much effort usually doesn’t keep my attention for very long. But if there’s one product that gets a yes from me almost every time, it’s a multi-use makeup stick.

best multi use makeup sticks

Dior's Glassy Multi-Use Glow Stick (£37).

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Easy to use, requiring minimal effort, and with the ability to take them with you on the go, multi-use sticks make up the bulk of my cosmetics pouch. And they're especially useful in summer, when I want to avoid layering too many heavy complexion products when it’s hot outside. Whether I’m heading to the office, a night out or on a tropical holiday, these hybrid products make getting ready quick, simple, and also help my makeup look natural and glowy instead of cakey or too “overdone”.

Now, I’m well aware that the sheer number of makeup sticks on the market can be very overwhelming. But luckily for you, I’ve tried hundreds of them, so to help sift through the noise, I’ve decided to focus on the seven stand-out multi-use makeup sticks that I’ve tried.

From foundation-concealer hybrids that will give you a seamless base, to blonzers that will make everyone think you’ve just come back from a sun-soaked getaway, keep scrolling to discover the best multi-use makeup sticks according to a beauty writer.

Latest Videos From

The Best Multi-Use Makeup Sticks

1. Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

2. Dior Glassy Multi-Use Glow Stick

3. Maybelline New York Lifter Multi-Use Stix

4. Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick

5. NARS The Multiple Stick

6. Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick

7. Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Stick