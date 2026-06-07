The best part about being a beauty writer is, hands down, trying the latest makeup products. Between foundations, blushers, bronzers, and highlighters, something new lands on my desk almost every week. And although I’m very grateful for this and would never, ever take it for granted, I do have a confession to make: I’m extremely lazy when it comes to my beauty routines, so anything that requires too much effort usually doesn’t keep my attention for very long. But if there’s one product that gets a yes from me almost every time, it’s a multi-use makeup stick.
Easy to use, requiring minimal effort, and with the ability to take them with you on the go, multi-use sticks make up the bulk of my cosmetics pouch. And they're especially useful in summer, when I want to avoid layering too many heavy complexion products when it’s hot outside. Whether I’m heading to the office, a night out or on a tropical holiday, these hybrid products make getting ready quick, simple, and also help my makeup look natural and glowy instead of cakey or too “overdone”.
Now, I’m well aware that the sheer number of makeup sticks on the market can be very overwhelming. But luckily for you, I’ve tried hundreds of them, so to help sift through the noise, I’ve decided to focus on the seven stand-out multi-use makeup sticks that I’ve tried.
From foundation-concealer hybrids that will give you a seamless base, to blonzers that will make everyone think you’ve just come back from a sun-soaked getaway, keep scrolling to discover the best multi-use makeup sticks according to a beauty writer.
Can be used as: Foundation. concealer, bronzer, contour, eyeshadow
No. of shades: 30
Known as the product that will replace both your foundation and concealer in your makeup bag, Merit’s The Minimalist complexion stick is owned by almost every beauty editor I know. With the high coverage of a concealer but the smoothness of a foundation, you apply it precisely onto skin where you need it, making it ideal for those of us who don’t love the feeling of heavy products on our face. And the creaminess and blendability of this stick doesn’t just limit it to a complexion product; it also works extremely well as a bronzer and contour for those looking for a natural, “no-makeup” makeup look.
Pros
Smaller stick allows for precise application
Cons
Dry skin types may require more skin prep for the waxy formula to work
Can be used as: Blush, bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow, lip topper
No. of shades: 8
Summer is synonymous with glow, and Dior’s Glassy multi-use stick is an easy way to get a natural-looking sheen without all the fuss. As someone who prefers a more natural makeup look, I usually find highlighters too sparkly; however, this high-end beauty product gives my skin an instant glass-skin effect without heavy glitter chunks, unlike other glowy products. Available in eight shades, it can be used on the cheeks, eyes, lips, and even the décolletage, making it a luxury product that you’re sure to get your money’s worth out of.
Pros
Provides "glass-skin effect" without looking overly glittery
Cons
Can disrupt makeup when applied directly onto skin
Can be used as: Foundation. concealer, bronzer, contour, highlighter, eyeshadow
No. of shades: 8
I’m a firm believer that spending more does not always equate to higher-quality makeup, and Maybelline New York’s Lifter Multi-Use Stix is a buildable formula that can be used in many different ways. This affordable multi-use stick features a sophisticated domed tip that’s perfect for applying to the hollows of the cheeks as bronzer or contour, under the eyes as concealer or all over the face as foundation. Not to mention that hydrating cranberry seed oil keeps it from looking dry or flaky on the skin. My only note would be that it dries down quickly, so get blending as soon as you apply it.
Pros
Provides a light-to-medium coverage that can be built up with ease
Cons
Product dries quickly so it can look patchy if not blended out immediately
Can be used as: Foundation. concealer, bronzer, contour, eyeshadow
No. of shades: 42
As someone with eczema and extremely dry skin, finding products that are hydrating and gentle on my skin is always my top priority, so when I saw that Ilia’s Skin Rewind Complexion Stick claimed to “look like makeup, and act like skincare”, I knew I had to give it a try. With the ability to act as a foundation. concealer, bronzer, contour, or eyeshadow, this weightless formula uses a ceramide-peptide complex and butterfly lavender extract to soften fine lines, nourish the skin and blur pores. My favourite way to use the product? I use 39N all over my face as foundation, and then go in with 34N under my eyes as a brightening concealer.
Pros
Skincare-infused formula that hydrates skin and blurs pores
Cons
Thicker stick does not allow for precise application
Can be used as: Blush, bronzer, lipstick, eyeshadow
No. of shades: 12
It’s official, 2026 is the year of “blonzing”, and there’s no better way to hop on the trend than with a creamy, easy-to-blend product that can be used on the cheeks, lips, and eyes to create a cohesive look. Nars' The Multiple Stick is a quick and easy-to-use product with a blurring, skin-finish that both oily and dry skin types will appreciate. I have the shade ‘Fierce’, which is a deep crimson hue that adds a natural-looking sun-kissed finish we often see in summer on my deeper skin tone, but without any risk of UV damage, of course. My only warning would be that it’s very pigmented, so apply with a light hand if you have a paler skin tone or prefer a more subtle flush of colour on the cheeks.
Pros
Has a soft-focus blurring effect that looks natural
Cons
Might be too pigmented for those who prefer a more subtle look
Can be used as: Highlighter, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow
No. of shades: 5
When summer comes around, finding products that give me a sheen without looking too unnatural becomes my top priority, and Chanel’s Multi-Use Glow Stick makes my skin look plump and dewy without weighty clumps of glitter. I typically use it on the high points of my face, but I recently discovered how pretty it looks on the lips with a dark brown liner for summer evenings out. As someone with dry skin, I personally love how radiant and shiny this powder looks on my cheeks, eyes, and nose. However, if you’re not the biggest fan of an ultra-dewy finish, then I’d be very careful when using this product, as it can be very easy to overdo it.
Pros
Provides "glass-skin effect"
Cons
Dewy finish can feel sticky and get caught in hair etc