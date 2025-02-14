The New Designer Bag That's Off to a Flying Start in 2025

It's February, which means love is in the air, and New York Fashion Week is upon us. Despite the daily dusting of snow, street style–spotting has reached a fever pitch, so Who What Wear's editors have their eyes peeled for the next big thing. When it comes to It bags, Amelia Gray recently stepped out in a statement-making outfit with a purse to match: the Valentino Garavani Viva Superstar Bag ($2850) in black and white.

Amelia Gray wearing the newest Valentino Garavani Viva Superstar Bag with a Valentino look from the spring/summer 2025 Pavillon des Folies collection on the streets of New York City on February 10.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a barely-there Valentino look from its S/S 25 Pavillon des Folies collection, Gray toted the essentials across a snowy city street on her way to one of NYFW's evening events. Perhaps someone was carrying her scarf and coat. Maybe the cold never bothered her anyway. Keep scrolling to shop Amelia Gray's eye-catching Valentino bag in two colorways, then shop several more Valentino bags we are loving for 2025 and beyond.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

