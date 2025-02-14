The New Designer Bag That's Off to a Flying Start in 2025

It's February, which means love is in the air, and New York Fashion Week is upon us. Despite the daily dusting of snow, street style–spotting has reached a fever pitch, so Who What Wear's editors have their eyes peeled for the next big thing. When it comes to It bags, Amelia Gray recently stepped out in a statement-making outfit with a purse to match: the Valentino Garavani Viva Superstar Bag ($2850) in black and white.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a barely-there Valentino look from its S/S 25 Pavillon des Folies collection, Gray toted the essentials across a snowy city street on her way to one of NYFW's evening events. Perhaps someone was carrying her scarf and coat. Maybe the cold never bothered her anyway. Keep scrolling to shop Amelia Gray's eye-catching Valentino bag in two colorways, then shop several more Valentino bags we are loving for 2025 and beyond.

Shop the New Valentino Garavani Viva Superstar Bag

Valentino Garavani Viva Superstar Small Nappa Leather Shopping Bag $2850 SHOP NOW Gray's exact handbag is a smart buy.

Valentino Garavani Viva Superstar Small Nappa Leather Shopping Bag $2850 SHOP NOW This colorway is also striking.

Shop More Valentino Bags We Love

Valentino Garavani 9 to 5 Smooth Calfskin Shoulder Bag $4100 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

Valentino Garavani Alltime Grainy Calfskin Shoulder Bag $2980 SHOP NOW This bag is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Valentino Garavani Antibes Medium Calfskin Shopping Bag $3100 SHOP NOW An ideal tote for the office.

Valentino Garavani Alltime Small Handbag in Grainy Calfskin $2890 SHOP NOW This petite bag fits just the essentials.