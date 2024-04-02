Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend People Are Ditching Miniskirts For
I think it's safe to say that Jennifer Lawrence really keeps an eye on trends and It items, as she's frequently photographed walking around New York City on her off-duty time wearing the latest looks. This time, that trend was a skirt style that's getting lots of love among the fashion crowd.
Over the weekend, Lawrence was photographed in an oversized sweater, Adidas Samba sneakers, and a full white skirt. Even this past winter, full white skirt sightings on fashion people have been a dime a dozen, and brands were selling their version of them long before the first spring items hit the shelves. That said, the trend still looks very fresh, and is a welcome change from all of the ultra-miniskirts that have infiltrated the trend cycle for the past several seasons.
With that, keep scrolling for white skirt outfit inspiration and to shop some of the internet's best versions.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Adidas sneakers
More White Skirt Outfit Inspiration
Shop Full White Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Life Is Short, so Buy the Trendy Sheer Pieces You're Eyeing—30 I'm Obsessed With
You know you want to.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Anya Taylor-Joy's Posh Reformation Shoes Look Like They Cost Triple the Price
Worthy of a London night out.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zoe Saldaña Just Made This Controversial Bag Trend Look Incredibly Chic
It helps that it's Chanel.
By Allyson Payer
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trendy Red Flats Everyone Wants in Their Closet
Including this editor.
By Allyson Payer
-
Zendaya Wore a Plunging V-Neck Gown With a Thigh-High Slit on the Red Carpet
Perfect.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Transformation of Sydney Sweeney
You've never seen the 26-year-old quite like this.
By Eliza Huber
-
Gigi Hadid Has Been Wearing This Jacket Trend for All of Her NYC Date Nights
It's ideal for spring.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Sell Out by April 1
It's already flying off of shelves.
By Eliza Huber