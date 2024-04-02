Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend People Are Ditching Miniskirts For

I think it's safe to say that Jennifer Lawrence really keeps an eye on trends and It items, as she's frequently photographed walking around New York City on her off-duty time wearing the latest looks. This time, that trend was a skirt style that's getting lots of love among the fashion crowd.

Over the weekend, Lawrence was photographed in an oversized sweater, Adidas Samba sneakers, and a full white skirt. Even this past winter, full white skirt sightings on fashion people have been a dime a dozen, and brands were selling their version of them long before the first spring items hit the shelves. That said, the trend still looks very fresh, and is a welcome change from all of the ultra-miniskirts that have infiltrated the trend cycle for the past several seasons.

With that, keep scrolling for white skirt outfit inspiration and to shop some of the internet's best versions.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Adidas sneakers

More White Skirt Outfit Inspiration

Shop Full White Skirts

Reformation Maia Linen Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Mango Flared Midi Skirt $100 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt $130 SHOP NOW

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

Staud Sea Skirt $225 SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Pull On Midi Skirt $155 SHOP NOW