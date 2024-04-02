Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Pretty Skirt Trend People Are Ditching Miniskirts For

I think it's safe to say that Jennifer Lawrence really keeps an eye on trends and It items, as she's frequently photographed walking around New York City on her off-duty time wearing the latest looks. This time, that trend was a skirt style that's getting lots of love among the fashion crowd.

Over the weekend, Lawrence was photographed in an oversized sweater, Adidas Samba sneakers, and a full white skirt. Even this past winter, full white skirt sightings on fashion people have been a dime a dozen, and brands were selling their version of them long before the first spring items hit the shelves. That said, the trend still looks very fresh, and is a welcome change from all of the ultra-miniskirts that have infiltrated the trend cycle for the past several seasons.

With that, keep scrolling for white skirt outfit inspiration and to shop some of the internet's best versions.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Adidas sneakers

More White Skirt Outfit Inspiration

White skirt outfit

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

White skirt outfit

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

White skirt outfit

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

White skirt outfit

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

White skirt outfit

(Image credit: @fashionwithjazz)

White skirt outfit

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Full White Skirts

Maia Linen Skirt
Reformation
Maia Linen Skirt

Flared Midi Skirt - Women
Mango
Flared Midi Skirt

Banana Republic white poplin skirt
Banana Republic
Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Sea Skirt
Staud
Sea Skirt

Alex Mill Pull On Midi Skirt
Alex Mill
Pull On Midi Skirt

Deon Gauze Skirt
Xirena
Deon Gauze Skirt

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

