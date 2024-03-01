Get Ready: 6 Angsty Outfits Perfect for Olivia Rodrigo's Tour

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Getty Images; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)
By Yusra Siddiqui
published

There's no other place better to release one's inner angst than an Olivia Rodrigo concert, and after months of anticipation, the newly 21-year-old singer officially kicked off her world tour this week in Palm Springs. With only four shows so far, the hashtag #gutstour on TikTok has already surpassed over 500M views, filled with videos of Rodrigo jumping around on stage in glitter shorts and star-covered tights to showgoers decked out in a sea of purple, pleated skirts, and Doc Martens.

Based on Rodrigo's tour looks, red-carpet outfits, and merch design (the dElia*s catalogs reference!), the pop-punk star clearly isn't one to shy away from a consistent aesthetic. She's matured as an artist since "driver's license" went viral, but you can still expect nods to the early '2000s in both her music and outfit choices. Style-wise, micro mini skirts, platform boots, and sequin dresses are popular picks for her, and fans have been taking notes for their own wardrobe.

If you were lucky enough to get tickets for the tour, look no further than the star herself for outfit inspiration. Below, we put together six different looks based on looks Rodrigo has worn in the past or is currently wearing while performing. Whether you're a teen or an adult who simply wants to relive those teenage feelings, the looks below are here to inspire your concert outfit.

concert outfit

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Purple may be the prominent color associated with Olivia Rodrigo's albums, but red seems to be the shade she's most drawn to wearing. Get inspired by her Grammys and VMAs performances and wear the bright hue for when Rodrigo stops in your city.

olivia rodrigo in red and white tshirt
Olivia Rodrigo
Perfect All American Crop T-Shirt

red skirt
Mango
Knitted Miniskirt

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

concert outfit

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Some of Rodrigo's best red carpet looks have featured sequins, and she's continued the theme onto her tour wardrobe.

sequin dress
H&M
Sequined Mini Dress

Guts Ring Set
Guts Ring Set

Flower Sequin Crop Camisole
ASTR the Label
Flower Sequin Crop Camisole

concert outfit

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Just because Rodrigo's look features heavy pop-punk influences doesn't mean she hasn't dabbled in the coquette look herself.

pink bow
Shashi
Hair Bow

Kimchi Blue Beverly Bow Tube Top
Kimchi Blue
Beverly Bow Tube Top

Lucille Satin Bow Wide Leg Jeans
Edikted
Lucille Satin Bow Wide Leg Jeans

concert outfit

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Oh, to have a peak into Rodrigo's graphic T-Shirt collection. Her photo dumps often feature close-ups of her tees and hats, usually covered in some obscure quote or movie reference.

Alex Tee - Cake
Lisa Says Gah
Alex Tee

New York Loves Me Tee
Guizio
New York Loves Me Tee

I or Ur Guts T-Shirt
Olivia Rodrigo
I OR Ur Guts T-Shirt

concert outfit

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Despite writing a song that's an ode to her life being homeschooled, Rodrigo loves a pleated school skirt.

Pleated Miniskort
BP.
Pleated Miniskort

Out From Under Prep School Pleated Micro Mini Skort
Out From Under
Prep School Pleated Micro Mini Skort

grey pleated mini skirt
Mango
Pleated Mini-Skirt

concert outfit

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

After all, we did say these looks were going to be angsty. Whether you pair your fishnet tights with Converse or Doc Martens, your tour outfit won't be complete without either.

Uo Star Fishnet Tights
Urban Outfitters
Star Fishnet Tights

Sweetheart Neck Rib Minidress
Mango
Sweetheart Neck Rib Minidress

Jadon Platform Boot
Dr. Martens
Jadon Platform Boot

Yusra Siddiqui
Assistant Market Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
