Get Ready: 6 Angsty Outfits Perfect for Olivia Rodrigo's Tour

There's no other place better to release one's inner angst than an Olivia Rodrigo concert, and after months of anticipation, the newly 21-year-old singer officially kicked off her world tour this week in Palm Springs. With only four shows so far, the hashtag #gutstour on TikTok has already surpassed over 500M views, filled with videos of Rodrigo jumping around on stage in glitter shorts and star-covered tights to showgoers decked out in a sea of purple, pleated skirts, and Doc Martens.

Based on Rodrigo's tour looks, red-carpet outfits, and merch design (the dElia*s catalogs reference!), the pop-punk star clearly isn't one to shy away from a consistent aesthetic. She's matured as an artist since "driver's license" went viral, but you can still expect nods to the early '2000s in both her music and outfit choices. Style-wise, micro mini skirts, platform boots, and sequin dresses are popular picks for her, and fans have been taking notes for their own wardrobe.

If you were lucky enough to get tickets for the tour, look no further than the star herself for outfit inspiration. Below, we put together six different looks based on looks Rodrigo has worn in the past or is currently wearing while performing. Whether you're a teen or an adult who simply wants to relive those teenage feelings, the looks below are here to inspire your concert outfit.

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Purple may be the prominent color associated with Olivia Rodrigo's albums, but red seems to be the shade she's most drawn to wearing. Get inspired by her Grammys and VMAs performances and wear the bright hue for when Rodrigo stops in your city.

Olivia Rodrigo Perfect All American Crop T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

Mango Knitted Miniskirt $60 $30 SHOP NOW

Reformation Babette Dress $218 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Some of Rodrigo's best red carpet looks have featured sequins, and she's continued the theme onto her tour wardrobe.

H&M Sequined Mini Dress $27.99 SHOP NOW

Guts Ring Set $100 SHOP NOW

ASTR the Label Flower Sequin Crop Camisole $39 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Just because Rodrigo's look features heavy pop-punk influences doesn't mean she hasn't dabbled in the coquette look herself.

Shashi Hair Bow $68 SHOP NOW

Kimchi Blue Beverly Bow Tube Top $39 SHOP NOW

Edikted Lucille Satin Bow Wide Leg Jeans $79 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Oh, to have a peak into Rodrigo's graphic T-Shirt collection. Her photo dumps often feature close-ups of her tees and hats, usually covered in some obscure quote or movie reference.

Lisa Says Gah Alex Tee $75 SHOP NOW

Guizio New York Loves Me Tee $88 SHOP NOW

Olivia Rodrigo I OR Ur Guts T-Shirt $40 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

Despite writing a song that's an ode to her life being homeschooled, Rodrigo loves a pleated school skirt.

Out From Under Prep School Pleated Micro Mini Skort $45 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo; Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo Store)

After all, we did say these looks were going to be angsty. Whether you pair your fishnet tights with Converse or Doc Martens, your tour outfit won't be complete without either.

Urban Outfitters Star Fishnet Tights $15 SHOP NOW

Mango Sweetheart Neck Rib Minidress $60 SHOP NOW