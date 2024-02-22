Selena Gomez Wore the Sweater Trend Every Fashion Person Purchased This Season

It may be late in the winter season, but we still have at least a month's time left of sweater wearing to go for now. And the sweater that I'm about to tell you about is also perfect for spring, as it isn't thick and itchy—it's light and loose. This brings me to Selena Gomez.

Gomez knows a good sweater when she sees one, as evidenced by the one she just chose to wear for a day at the Rare Beauty offices in L.A. The sweater was Reformation's wildly popular Jadey sweater, an oversized V-neck cashmere sweater that also has a fan in Taylor Swift. Gomez chose the sweater in gray—a wise choice as gray V-neck sweaters have been majorly trending this winter, randomly enough.

If you need a new grey V-neck sweater in your life, keep scrolling to shop Gomez's exact one (there are still a few sizes left), as well as other grey V-neck sweaters you'll want to wear over and over.

Selena Gomez wearing a gray sweater

(Image credit: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID
)

On Selena Gomez: Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater ($298); Louis Vuitton bag and shoes

Shop Gray V-Neck Sweaters

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

the Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck
Everlane
The Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck

Pilcro Fuzzy V-Neck Pullover Sweater
Pilcro
Fuzzy V-Neck Pullover Sweater

Toteme Alpaca Sweater
Toteme
Brushed Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Alli V-Neck Sweater
Free People
Alli V-Neck Sweater

Mango sweater
Mango
V-Neck Knit Sweater

Zara V-Neck Knit Sweater
Zara
V-Neck Knit Sweater

Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater
Noisy may
Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater

Equipment sweater
Equipment
Lilou V Neck Cashmere Sweater

Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater

Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Vince
Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

