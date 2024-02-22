Selena Gomez Wore the Sweater Trend Every Fashion Person Purchased This Season
It may be late in the winter season, but we still have at least a month's time left of sweater wearing to go for now. And the sweater that I'm about to tell you about is also perfect for spring, as it isn't thick and itchy—it's light and loose. This brings me to Selena Gomez.
Gomez knows a good sweater when she sees one, as evidenced by the one she just chose to wear for a day at the Rare Beauty offices in L.A. The sweater was Reformation's wildly popular Jadey sweater, an oversized V-neck cashmere sweater that also has a fan in Taylor Swift. Gomez chose the sweater in gray—a wise choice as gray V-neck sweaters have been majorly trending this winter, randomly enough.
If you need a new grey V-neck sweater in your life, keep scrolling to shop Gomez's exact one (there are still a few sizes left), as well as other grey V-neck sweaters you'll want to wear over and over.
On Selena Gomez: Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater ($298); Louis Vuitton bag and shoes
Shop Gray V-Neck Sweaters
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Normani's Moment Is Now
The singer is stepping back into the spotlight on her own terms.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That's Guaranteed to Sell Out
I can feel it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Alexa Chung Wore a Sheer Dress With This $38 Basic During London Fashion Week
She really never disappoints.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention
Rich-girl vibes, right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
All of the Afterparty Looks You Missed From Last Night’s BAFTAs
Prepare to be wowed.
By Natalie Munro
-
Every Single Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look from the 2024 BAFTAs [clone]
Margot! Emma! Ayo!
By Natalie Munro
-
Every Single Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look from the 2024 BAFTAs
Margot! Emma! Ayo!
By Natalie Munro
-
These Are the Celebrity Fashion It Girls of 2024
The ones to watch.
By Allyson Payer