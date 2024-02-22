Selena Gomez Wore the Sweater Trend Every Fashion Person Purchased This Season

It may be late in the winter season, but we still have at least a month's time left of sweater wearing to go for now. And the sweater that I'm about to tell you about is also perfect for spring, as it isn't thick and itchy—it's light and loose. This brings me to Selena Gomez.

Gomez knows a good sweater when she sees one, as evidenced by the one she just chose to wear for a day at the Rare Beauty offices in L.A. The sweater was Reformation's wildly popular Jadey sweater, an oversized V-neck cashmere sweater that also has a fan in Taylor Swift. Gomez chose the sweater in gray—a wise choice as gray V-neck sweaters have been majorly trending this winter, randomly enough.

If you need a new grey V-neck sweater in your life, keep scrolling to shop Gomez's exact one (there are still a few sizes left), as well as other grey V-neck sweaters you'll want to wear over and over.

(Image credit: Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID

)

On Selena Gomez: Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater ($298); Louis Vuitton bag and shoes

Shop Gray V-Neck Sweaters

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater $298 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck $178 SHOP NOW

Pilcro Fuzzy V-Neck Pullover Sweater $98 SHOP NOW

Toteme Brushed Alpaca-Blend Sweater $600 SHOP NOW

Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater $148 $104 SHOP NOW

Mango V-Neck Knit Sweater $60 $35.99 SHOP NOW

Zara V-Neck Knit Sweater $48 SHOP NOW

Noisy may Balance Drop Shoulder V-Neck Sweater $55 SHOP NOW

Equipment Lilou V Neck Cashmere Sweater $325 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater $98 $60 SHOP NOW