All the Incredible Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tonight, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has converged in NYC to celebrate its biggest event of the year, the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, and the red carpet has no shortage of awe-inspiring looks. Celebrities, designers, editors, and stylists have descended on the American Museum of Natural History to honour the best and brightest in American design. The lineup of attendees is as dazzling as the looks themselves. Cynthia Erivo is hosting the event alongside presenters Marc Jacobs, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, and Jenna Lyons.

This year brings an exciting roster of nominees, including some of the industry's brightest rising talent like Wiederhoeft, Connor McKnight, and Tanner Fletcher alongside established favourites like Thom Browne, Coach, and Tory Burch. Ahead, see all the dazzling red carpet looks that celebrities and fashion insiders wore to the star-studded event.

Kylie Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Kylie Jenner

WEAR: Jean Paul Gaultier

STYLED BY: Alexandra Rose

Katie Holmes arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Katie Holmes

WEAR: Carolina Herrera

STYLED BY: Brie Welch

Blake Lively arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Blake Lively

WEAR: Michael Kors Collection

Addison Rae arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Addison Rae

WEAR: Thom Browne

STYLED BY: Dara

Alex Consani arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alex Consani

WEAR: Area couture

Paloma Elsesser arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Paloma Elsesser

WEAR: Custom Diotima; Nina Runsdorf jewellery

Ciara attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Ciara

WEAR: Custom Vera Wang

Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Nara Smith arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nara Smith

WEAR: Ralph Lauren dress; Tiffany and Co. jewellery

STYLED BY: Thomas Christos

Precious Lee arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Precious Lee

Nicole Richie arrives on the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Richie

Tyla attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Tyla

WEAR: Tiffany and Co. jewellery

STYLED BY: Ron Hartleben

Paris Hilton arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Paris Hilton

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta

Cynthis Erivo arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Nacion)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Custom Gap; Tiffany and Co. jewellery

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

Lucy Liu arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Lucy Liu

WEAR: Bach Mai

Nicky Hilton arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Taylor Hill arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Hill

WEAR: Cult Gaia

Winnie Harlow arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Winnie Harlow

WEAR: Kate Barton

Hari Nef attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Hari Nef

Molly Gordon arrives on the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Molly Gordon

WEAR: David Yurman jewellery

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

Chloe Fineman attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Chloe Fineman

Charles Melton attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image)

WHO: Charles Melton

Coco Rocha arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Coco Rocha

WEAR: Kobi Halperin

Jenna Lyons arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy)

WHO: Jenna Lyons

WEAR: Thom Browne

Sunisa Lee attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Suni Lee

WEAR: Michael Kors Collection

Sabrina Elba attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Elba

WEAR: Diotima

Angel Reese arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Angel Reese

WEAR: Simkhai; David Yurman jewellery

Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Kathryn Hahn

Coco Jones attends the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Coco Jones

WEAR: Coach

Alix Earle arrives at the 2024 CFDA Awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alix Earle

WEAR: Hervé Leger; Maison Ernest shoes

