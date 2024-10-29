All the Incredible Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Tonight, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has converged in NYC to celebrate its biggest event of the year, the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, and the red carpet has no shortage of awe-inspiring looks. Celebrities, designers, editors, and stylists have descended on the American Museum of Natural History to honour the best and brightest in American design. The lineup of attendees is as dazzling as the looks themselves. Cynthia Erivo is hosting the event alongside presenters Marc Jacobs, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, and Jenna Lyons.

This year brings an exciting roster of nominees, including some of the industry's brightest rising talent like Wiederhoeft, Connor McKnight, and Tanner Fletcher alongside established favourites like Thom Browne, Coach, and Tory Burch. Ahead, see all the dazzling red carpet looks that celebrities and fashion insiders wore to the star-studded event.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Kylie Jenner

WEAR: Jean Paul Gaultier

STYLED BY: Alexandra Rose

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Katie Holmes

WEAR: Carolina Herrera

STYLED BY: Brie Welch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Blake Lively

WEAR: Michael Kors Collection

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Addison Rae

WEAR: Thom Browne

STYLED BY: Dara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alex Consani

WEAR: Area couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Paloma Elsesser

WEAR: Custom Diotima; Nina Runsdorf jewellery

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Ciara

WEAR: Custom Vera Wang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Da'Vine Joy Randolph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nara Smith

WEAR: Ralph Lauren dress; Tiffany and Co. jewellery

STYLED BY: Thomas Christos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Precious Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Richie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Tyla

WEAR: Tiffany and Co. jewellery

STYLED BY: Ron Hartleben

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Paris Hilton

WEAR: Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Nacion)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Custom Gap; Tiffany and Co. jewellery

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Lucy Liu

WEAR: Bach Mai

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicky Hilton Rothschild

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Hill

WEAR: Cult Gaia

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

WHO: Winnie Harlow

WEAR: Kate Barton

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Hari Nef

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Molly Gordon

WEAR: David Yurman jewellery

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Chloe Fineman

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image)

WHO: Charles Melton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Coco Rocha

WEAR: Kobi Halperin

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy)

WHO: Jenna Lyons

WEAR: Thom Browne

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Suni Lee

WEAR: Michael Kors Collection

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Elba

WEAR: Diotima

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Angel Reese

WEAR: Simkhai; David Yurman jewellery

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

WHO: Kathryn Hahn

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images)

WHO: Coco Jones

WEAR: Coach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Alix Earle

WEAR: Hervé Leger; Maison Ernest shoes