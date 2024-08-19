Sofia and Nicole Richie Both Wore the Elegant Bag Colour That Makes Autumn Outfits Look Even Chicer

Although sisters Sofia and Nicole Richie have many things in common, I always thought that their taste in fashion was one of their few distinct differences. Always associating Nicole Richie with a more un-done, boho aesthetic, and Sofia Richie Grainge with a quiet luxury vibe, their latest outfits just put in to question everything I thought I knew.

Proving that they have even more in common than I imagined, the two stepped out on different occasions styling the same autumn bag trend this weekend. Pushing aside the brown and black hues that fashion people often reach for across the cooler months, the sisters instead plucked rich burgundy bags to complete their off-duty looks.

Selecting a Hermès Kelly bag in a deep burgundy shade, Richie Grainge wore hers slung casually over her body with a simple T-shirt, trouser and trainers outfit. Adding a flush of colour into her black and white look, Richie Grainge's sleek bag choice kept her outfit feeling refined and chic, but far from boring.

Sofia Richie Grainge styles a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Whilst her younger sibling chose a style large enough to see her through her day's worth of activities, Nicole Richie's choice was neat, compact, and perfect for evening use. Selecting a small burgundy style in a supple suede fabric, Richie's bag choice felt chic and sophisticated and easily elevated her jeans and T-shirt outfit. Matching her bag to her burgundy boots, Richie knows this trick instantly pulls together a look.

Nicole Richie styles a burgundy bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It's no surprise that burgundy bags are catching on right now, as the trend made a huge impact on the runways in a February. Appearing across Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo's autumn/winter 2024 collections, the rich hue rivalled its black and brown counterparts as the style know about this season. Wearing well with soft shades such as butter yellows or rosy pink, the shade also works incredibly well with rich autumnal shades, including khaki, as Richie demonstrated with her subtle khaki layer over the weekend.

Set to dominate throughout the rest of 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best burgundy bags below.

SHOP THE BEST BURGUNDY BAGS:

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

This looks more expensive than it is.

Burgundy Small Ganni Bou Bag
GANNI
Burgundy Small Ganni Bou Bag

So many stylish women I follow already own this bag.

bag
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag

The slouchy silhouette makes this perfect for everyday use.

Folded Patent-Leather Clutch
& Other Stories
Folded Patent-Leather Clutch

This is destined to sell out before the end of autumn.

Amelia Medium Leather Tote
Khaite
Amelia Medium Leather Tote

This is large enough to store a laptop and a change of clothes.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This also comes in nine other shades.

Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Glossed-Leather Shoulder Bag

The glossy leather gives this a smart finish and polished edge.

Ruched Organza Mini Bag | Burgundy
Jigsaw
Ruched Organza Mini Bag

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Crescent Shoulder Bag
Arket
Crescent Shoulder Bag

This also comes in black.

