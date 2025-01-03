No Offence to My Puffer Coat, But This Chicer Alternative Is Already Taking Over My 2025 Capsule Wardrobe

When it comes to this time of year, your best investment (aside from hidden thermals) is your coat. Because let's face it, it's basically the only thing everyone sees when you leave the house during the cold weather months. Which is why choosing the right (read: chicest) outerwear is all the more important. I normally rely on a puffer coat to help keep me warm and wrapped up during winter, but already this year there's a much more elegant alternative I'm reaching for that keeps me just as warm but helps me feel much more put-together. And that's a classic tailored coat.

Frankie Shop put oversized to-the-floor maxi styles on the map for 2024, and long will they continue into 2025. Which is fabulous news considering I bought the £135 Weekday version at the tail end of last year (I would link it if it hadn't of sold out in days, but I snapped mine up in store, so worth checking). Scarf coat hybrids are still going strong as the winter coat du jour and double-breasted blazer iterations in cosy wool or cashmere are here to make any outdoor plans look sleek. No matter your preference, I've found the best tailored coats that will always look premium––no matter the price point.

Shop the Best Tailored Coats:

The Best Tailored Coats Under £100:

Monki Long Oversized Double-Breasted Coat £95 SHOP NOW This is very similar to that Frankie Shop style.

H&M Double-Breasted Coat £55 SHOP NOW Simple, but so effective.

New Look Brown Longline Belted Trench Coat £70 SHOP NOW I love the neckline on this one.

ASOS Curve Formal Coat in Burgundy £45 SHOP NOW Yep, rich burgundy shades are sticking around for 2025.

ZARA Oversized Soft Coat £70 SHOP NOW In beige, grey or black, they all look effortlessly chic.

H&M Single-Breasted Coat £60 SHOP NOW The kind of leopard print that looks expensive––but actually, it's under £60!

The Best Tailored Coats Under £200

MANGO Belt Handmade Coat £140 SHOP NOW Get this in sizes XXS-4XL.

Weekday Kia Oversized Wool Blend Coat £135 SHOP NOW Weekday's oversized coats are TikTok famous for good reason.

bershka Oversize Manteco Wool Blend Coat £149 SHOP NOW The power shoulders, the colour––stunning.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £190 SHOP NOW Just add tailored trousers and pointed-toe boots.

ZARA Long Wool Coat £119 SHOP NOW The longer the better this year.

Autograph Wool Blend Longline Wrap Coat With Scarf £179 SHOP NOW So sleek.

The Best Tailored Coats Under £500

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat £250 SHOP NOW So timeless––and it's made from responsible wool.

Arket Wool-Blend Belted Coat £279 SHOP NOW Dull winter days don't exist when you're wearing this.

Reiss Petite Wool Blend Double Breasted Blindseam Coat in Light Camel £348 SHOP NOW A camel coat will always be a part of your forever wardrobe (and this one comes in regular or petite lengths).

Reformation Asher Coat £428 SHOP NOW Extra points for the matchy-matchy scarf.

Eslov Coat - Grey £459 SHOP NOW 360-degree perfection courtesy of Frankie Shop.

H&M Long Wool-Blend Coat £220 SHOP NOW Just a really gorgeous colour.

The Best Tailored Coats Under £1000

ANINE BING Raleigh Double-Breasted Herringbone Wool-Blend Coat £890 SHOP NOW The gold buttons just add that little something.

Joseph Wool Coat £845 SHOP NOW Wool is always the cosiest option.

ME+EM Luxe Wool-Blend Everyday Jumper Coat £575 SHOP NOW It's already oversized but you could always go for a size up to be super slouchy.

Ganni Wool-Blend Coat £575 SHOP NOW This looks even better in real life.

By Malene Birger Trullem Wool Coat £760 SHOP NOW I would wear everything By Malene Birger if I could.

Helsa Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf £685 SHOP NOW This is selling out so fast.

The Best Tailored Coats Over £1000

Róhe Suede Wrap Coat £1165 SHOP NOW You'll find any excuse to wear this, each and every year, forever.

WARDROBE.NYC + Hailey Bieber Double-Breasted Wool Coat £2400 SHOP NOW All about those power shoulders.

TOTEME Wool Coat £1030 SHOP NOW It doesn't get much chicer than this.

TOTEME Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat £1030 SHOP NOW Perfect from all angles.

KHAITE Rothen Oversized Belted Wool Coat £3730 SHOP NOW A work of art.