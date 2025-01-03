No Offence to My Puffer Coat, But This Chicer Alternative Is Already Taking Over My 2025 Capsule Wardrobe
When it comes to this time of year, your best investment (aside from hidden thermals) is your coat. Because let's face it, it's basically the only thing everyone sees when you leave the house during the cold weather months. Which is why choosing the right (read: chicest) outerwear is all the more important. I normally rely on a puffer coat to help keep me warm and wrapped up during winter, but already this year there's a much more elegant alternative I'm reaching for that keeps me just as warm but helps me feel much more put-together. And that's a classic tailored coat.
Frankie Shop put oversized to-the-floor maxi styles on the map for 2024, and long will they continue into 2025. Which is fabulous news considering I bought the £135 Weekday version at the tail end of last year (I would link it if it hadn't of sold out in days, but I snapped mine up in store, so worth checking). Scarf coat hybrids are still going strong as the winter coat du jour and double-breasted blazer iterations in cosy wool or cashmere are here to make any outdoor plans look sleek. No matter your preference, I've found the best tailored coats that will always look premium––no matter the price point.
Shop the Best Tailored Coats:
The Best Tailored Coats Under £100:
The kind of leopard print that looks expensive––but actually, it's under £60!
The Best Tailored Coats Under £200
The Best Tailored Coats Under £500
A camel coat will always be a part of your forever wardrobe (and this one comes in regular or petite lengths).
The Best Tailored Coats Under £1000
The gold buttons just add that little something.
It's already oversized but you could always go for a size up to be super slouchy.
The Best Tailored Coats Over £1000
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.