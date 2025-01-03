No Offence to My Puffer Coat, But This Chicer Alternative Is Already Taking Over My 2025 Capsule Wardrobe

When it comes to this time of year, your best investment (aside from hidden thermals) is your coat. Because let's face it, it's basically the only thing everyone sees when you leave the house during the cold weather months. Which is why choosing the right (read: chicest) outerwear is all the more important. I normally rely on a puffer coat to help keep me warm and wrapped up during winter, but already this year there's a much more elegant alternative I'm reaching for that keeps me just as warm but helps me feel much more put-together. And that's a classic tailored coat.

Danielle wearing tailored coat

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Frankie Shop put oversized to-the-floor maxi styles on the map for 2024, and long will they continue into 2025. Which is fabulous news considering I bought the £135 Weekday version at the tail end of last year (I would link it if it hadn't of sold out in days, but I snapped mine up in store, so worth checking). Scarf coat hybrids are still going strong as the winter coat du jour and double-breasted blazer iterations in cosy wool or cashmere are here to make any outdoor plans look sleek. No matter your preference, I've found the best tailored coats that will always look premium––no matter the price point.

Shop the Best Tailored Coats:

The Best Tailored Coats Under £100:

Long Oversized Double-Breasted Coat
Monki
Long Oversized Double-Breasted Coat

This is very similar to that Frankie Shop style.

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

Simple, but so effective.

Brown Longline Belted Trench Coat
New Look
Brown Longline Belted Trench Coat

I love the neckline on this one.

Asos Design Curve Chuck on Formal Coat in Burgundy
ASOS Curve
Formal Coat in Burgundy

Yep, rich burgundy shades are sticking around for 2025.

Oversized Soft Coat
ZARA
Oversized Soft Coat

In beige, grey or black, they all look effortlessly chic.

Single-Breasted Coat
H&M
Single-Breasted Coat

The kind of leopard print that looks expensive––but actually, it's under £60!

The Best Tailored Coats Under £200

Belt Handmade Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Belt Handmade Coat

Get this in sizes XXS-4XL.

Kia Oversized Wool Blend Coat
Weekday
Kia Oversized Wool Blend Coat

Weekday's oversized coats are TikTok famous for good reason.

Oversize Manteco Wool Blend Coat
bershka
Oversize Manteco Wool Blend Coat

The power shoulders, the colour––stunning.

Wool-Blend Tie-Belt Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

Just add tailored trousers and pointed-toe boots.

Long Wool Coat
ZARA
Long Wool Coat

The longer the better this year.

Wool Blend Longline Wrap Coat With Scarf
Autograph
Wool Blend Longline Wrap Coat With Scarf

So sleek.

The Best Tailored Coats Under £500

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

So timeless––and it's made from responsible wool.

Wool-Blend Belted Coat
Arket
Wool-Blend Belted Coat

Dull winter days don't exist when you're wearing this.

Petite Wool Blend Double Breasted Blindseam Coat in Light Camel
Reiss
Petite Wool Blend Double Breasted Blindseam Coat in Light Camel

A camel coat will always be a part of your forever wardrobe (and this one comes in regular or petite lengths).

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

Extra points for the matchy-matchy scarf.

Eslov Coat - Grey
Eslov Coat - Grey

360-degree perfection courtesy of Frankie Shop.

Long Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Long Wool-Blend Coat

Just a really gorgeous colour.

The Best Tailored Coats Under £1000

Raleigh Double-Breasted Herringbone Wool-Blend Coat
ANINE BING
Raleigh Double-Breasted Herringbone Wool-Blend Coat

The gold buttons just add that little something.

Wool Coat
Joseph
Wool Coat

Wool is always the cosiest option.

Luxe Wool-Blend Everyday Jumper Coat
ME+EM
Luxe Wool-Blend Everyday Jumper Coat

It's already oversized but you could always go for a size up to be super slouchy.

ganni coat
Ganni
Wool-Blend Coat

This looks even better in real life.

Trullem Wool Coat
By Malene Birger
Trullem Wool Coat

I would wear everything By Malene Birger if I could.

Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf
Helsa
Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf

This is selling out so fast.

The Best Tailored Coats Over £1000

Suede Wrap Coat
Róhe
Suede Wrap Coat

You'll find any excuse to wear this, each and every year, forever.

+ Hailey Bieber Double-Breasted Wool Coat
WARDROBE.NYC
+ Hailey Bieber Double-Breasted Wool Coat

All about those power shoulders.

Wool Coat
TOTEME
Wool Coat

It doesn't get much chicer than this.

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat

Perfect from all angles.

Rothen Oversized Belted Wool Coat
KHAITE
Rothen Oversized Belted Wool Coat

A work of art.

Duras Double-Breasted Wool Coat
The Row
Duras Double-Breasted Wool Coat

I know so many editors and cool girls will be wearing this for 2025.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

