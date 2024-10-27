5 Shoe Trends You're Definitely Going to See at the Airport This Winter

People-watching at the airport is one of my favourite things to do—especially around the festive season when travellers are getting creative with dressing for cosiness. Many of the outfits you see will be all coat though, so let's talk about the part of the outfit you will most likely be able to see: shoes.

Wearing the wrong shoes to the airport has the potential to ruin your travel day, but luckily, there are several current winter shoe trends that you won't regret wearing for your flight. While we encountered some not-so-comfortable shoe trends this year (remember deep pandemic when we actually thought heels were over?), there are several trending styles that are on the opposite end of the comfort spectrum. I've rounded them up here in case there's a flight in your future.

With that, scroll on to shop the trends you're sure to see at your gate this winter, in case you want to join the club.

1. Moto Boots:

This sturdy boot trend is going to be very popular this winter. (It already is.) And I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to try to pack moto boots in my suitcase, so they'd be my airport shoes by default.

Shop Moto Boots:

JIMMY CHOO Biker Ii Leather Boots £850 SHOP NOW

Reformation Francesca Moto Boot £498 SHOP NOW

Arket Leather Biker Boots £279 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Roxy Studded Leather Ankle Boots £670 SHOP NOW

VALENTINO GARAVANI Rockstud 40 Leather Knee Boots £1570 SHOP NOW

2. Mary Janes:

Mary Janes are the flat shoe trend of the year, so you can expect to see them at the airport. Just be sure to pair them with socks if you're headed somewhere chilly.

Shop Mary Janes:

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Uma Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW

GABRIELA HEARST Lola Ballerina Leather Mary Jane Point-Toe Flats £720 SHOP NOW

Arket Satin Ballerinas £77 SHOP NOW

MANGO Round-Toe Ballet Flats With Buckle - Women | Mango United Kingdom £46 SHOP NOW

3. Platform Uggs:

This one is kind of a no-brainer (because, Uggs), but the platform Uggs, specifically, are still trending hard. I would say that I see them more than any other shoes at the airport this time of year.

Shop Platform Uggs:

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Suede Boots £145 SHOP NOW

UGG Tazz Embroidered Shearling Platform Slippers £105 SHOP NOW

UGG Classic Mini Dipper Boots £165 SHOP NOW

UGG Tasman Alpine Slippers £120 SHOP NOW

UGG Mini Suede Flatform Ankle Boots £175 SHOP NOW

4. Penny Loafers:

Penny loafers are still going strong. Bonus points if you opt for a festive metallic (or red!) pair.

Shop Penny Loafers:

SAINT LAURENT Le Loafer Glossed-Leather Loafers £685 SHOP NOW

VERSACE Embellished Two-Tone Leather Penny Loafers £680 SHOP NOW

Arket Leather Penny Loafers £189 SHOP NOW

MANGO 100% Leather Loafers With Metallic Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom £80 SHOP NOW

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £268 SHOP NOW

5. Adidas Samba and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers:

The two It sneaker styles of the year are without a doubt Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. All the in-the-know travellers will be wearing theirs in the terminals this winter.

Shop Samba and Mexico 66 Sneakers:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW

Adidas Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66 £130 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Mesh, Suede and Leather Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW

Adidas Onitsuka Tiger MEXICO 66 £130 SHOP NOW