5 Shoe Trends You're Definitely Going to See at the Airport This Winter

People-watching at the airport is one of my favourite things to do—especially around the festive season when travellers are getting creative with dressing for cosiness. Many of the outfits you see will be all coat though, so let's talk about the part of the outfit you will most likely be able to see: shoes.

Wearing the wrong shoes to the airport has the potential to ruin your travel day, but luckily, there are several current winter shoe trends that you won't regret wearing for your flight. While we encountered some not-so-comfortable shoe trends this year (remember deep pandemic when we actually thought heels were over?), there are several trending styles that are on the opposite end of the comfort spectrum. I've rounded them up here in case there's a flight in your future.

With that, scroll on to shop the trends you're sure to see at your gate this winter, in case you want to join the club.

1. Moto Boots:

This sturdy boot trend is going to be very popular this winter. (It already is.) And I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to try to pack moto boots in my suitcase, so they'd be my airport shoes by default.

Shop Moto Boots:

2. Mary Janes:

Mary Janes are the flat shoe trend of the year, so you can expect to see them at the airport. Just be sure to pair them with socks if you're headed somewhere chilly.

Shop Mary Janes:

3. Platform Uggs:

This one is kind of a no-brainer (because, Uggs), but the platform Uggs, specifically, are still trending hard. I would say that I see them more than any other shoes at the airport this time of year.

Shop Platform Uggs:

4. Penny Loafers:

Penny loafers are still going strong. Bonus points if you opt for a festive metallic (or red!) pair.

Shop Penny Loafers:

5. Adidas Samba and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers:

The two It sneaker styles of the year are without a doubt Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. All the in-the-know travellers will be wearing theirs in the terminals this winter.

Shop Samba and Mexico 66 Sneakers:

