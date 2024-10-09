I Take My Skincare Very Seriously—These Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Not to Be Missed

I take my skincare very seriously. No, I'm not one of those people that believes you need hundreds of products for effective results. Instead, I value quality over quantity. As a beauty editor, I've spent years testing some of the best skincare brands on the market and my routine now consists of around 5/6 products that I use on repeat. So, you can imagine my delight when I logged on to work this morning and my colleague informed me that some of my favourite skincare products had gone into the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Yep, if you didn't know, Amazon is currently having a two day sale event, but it ends at midnight tonight! There are some seriously good skincare brands on offer (and even some skincare tools as well). To save you scrolling through endless pages of deals, I've rounded up some of my go-to products for you to shop. You definitely don't need all of these products, but I recommend adding one or two into your skincare arsenal for a glowing complexion.

So, if you're interested to know what skincare deals one beauty editor is shopping this Amazon Prime Day, keep on scrolling...

Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals

1. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid and 3 Essential Ceramides for Normal to Dry Skin £19 £12 SHOP NOW I genuinely use this cleanser every single day, especially in winter when my skin gets a little bit more dry. It feels so gentle on the skin and it removes makeup without leaving my complexion feeling stripped of moisture. Customer Review: "I’ve been using the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for a few months, and it has made a noticeable difference in my skin. The cleanser is creamy and soothing, providing a thorough cleanse without leaving my skin feeling tight or dry. It doesn’t foam, which took some getting used to, but I appreciate how gentle it is. My skin feels clean, soft, and moisturised after each use."

2. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum £32 £12 SHOP NOW Yep, you read that right. This L'Oreal Paris serum currently has over 60% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It contains 1.5% of pure hyaluronic acid so it's great for hydrating and plumping the skin. Customer Review: "It's plumping my skin and makes the skin feel great. It remains sticky for awhile though so you just have to wait for it to absorb properly. The pump is actually easy to use and not like other pipettes they use in other serums."

3. Aveeno Face Calm+Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser

Aveeno Face Calm+Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser £12 £6 SHOP NOW Aveeno is one of my go-to brands for when my skin is feeling a little irritated, and this oat gel moisturiser is so soothing thanks to a formula of prebiotic oat and calming feverfew. If you have sensitive skin I recommend giving this a go. Customer Review: "I don’t usually go for this brand but after suffering from a reaction from another product my skin was left red and sore and I needed something gentle on the skin. Gave this a go and after using for a couple of times a day it reduced the redness and gave my skin the much needed moisture it required. The gel glides on easily and gives a dewy finish to your skin."

4. Mighty Patch Original Spot Patches by Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Spot Patches £11 £8 SHOP NOW I recently tested these spot patches and I could not believe how quickly they helped to reduce a breakout I was experiencing on my chin. The hydrocolloid patch works by absorbing the fluid from a spot to reduce the appearance and is also great at stopping you from picking or touching a spot. I will be stocking up on these immediately. Customer Review: "These are amazing, really wish they had been around when I was a teen, barely visible and do exactly what they say."

5. CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask £299 £269 SHOP NOW Yep, that's right. The CurrentBody LED mask is currently in the sale. This is the LED mask I reach for on a weekly basis to help stimulate my skin's natural rejuvenation process. Customer Review: "Had mine about three months now and I LOVE it, saw a difference in my skin after about a week and use it pretty much daily."

6. Medik8 Crystal Retinal 20 Retinal Night Serum

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 20 Retinal Night Serum £99 £79 SHOP NOW Medik8 is such a good brand for retinal products, and this night serum is so effective. It's worth noting that there are different strengths depending on how experienced you are with retinal, so make sure to start at the beginning and slowly work your way up. This particular one is great for highly experienced vitamin A users. Customer Review: "Lovely cream, just what I needed and I will buy some more."

7. Byoma Hydrating Serum

Byoma Hydrating Serum £13 £10 SHOP NOW Who knew that you could shop Byoma skincare on Amazon? This is a great brand for boosting your skin's barrier and this serum is especially hydrating thanks to squalane, glycerin and the brand's unique barrier boosting tri-ceramide complex. Customer Review: "I don't know what kind of sorcery Byoma are playing with here but this serum is magic! I had an awful reaction to a supposedly "gentle" retinol product followed by a couple of weeks of stressing out at work, so my skin was all over the place. No joke, three days after starting to use this, my skin is nearly back to being completely clear."

8. The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream £10 £7 SHOP NOW If your under eyes are looking a little tired and dull, then you need to try this eye cream from The Inkey List. The lightweight formula works to reduce fine lines and puffiness thanks to a cocktail of powerful ingredients. I like to think of it as a awakening cup of coffee for my dark circles. Customer Review: "I love using this, I haven't used an eye cream before but really like adding it in my routine. It makes me feel fresh faced even when I've only got a little bit of time to get ready."

9. Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Brightening Fluid Sheer Glow, SPF50+

Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Brightening Fluid Sheer Glow, Spf50+ £13 £9 SHOP NOW This daily fluid from Garnier protects against UVB, UVA and long-UVA rays while brightening the complexion and adding a radiant glow. Yep, there's a reason why this product is so popular. Customer Review: "I didn't realise the hype it was getting as I just bought it off a recommendation from a friend, but I understand now! Not only is it SPF 50, but it also gives your face a lovely healthy glow."

10. Byoma Balancing Hydrating Face Mist

Byoma Balancing Hydrating Face Mist £12 £10 SHOP NOW Another one of my favourite products from Byoma is the Balancing Hydrating Face Mist. This is the ultimate skincare refresher when your skin needs a little pick-me-up. It's great at soothing irritated skin, too. Customer Review: "So great on my sensitive skin. It leaves my skin feeling light and glowy while after about two weeks I noticed a permanent change."

11. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream With 3 Essential Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid £15 £9 SHOP NOW This is one of the only eye creams I like to use thanks to the gentle and nourishing formula. I get a lot of dry skin around my eyes and this really helps to hydrate the area while also working to protect the skin's natural barrier. Customer Review: "I've been using this eye cream for a few weeks now, and I’m genuinely impressed with the results. The formula is incredibly soothing and absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue. My under-eye area feels noticeably more hydrated and looks brighter and less puffy."

12. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream