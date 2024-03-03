These 5 Sweaters are Winter Wardrobe Essentials, Even If You Don't Do Snow
We love a versatile knit.
As soon as the temperature drops within a sweater-weather-friendly range, it's safe to say we'll be swaddled in cashmere, cable knits, and cardigans for the rest of the season. And, although it is possible to have too much of a good thing, sweaters do not fall into this category—at least not in this New Yorker's wardrobe.
However, not everyone is lucky enough to live somewhere that sweaters are a wardrobe staple for at least six months out of the year. So, we reached out to Los Angeles-based influencer and founder of The Glow Girl, Melissa Meyers, for her point of view on just how many—and what types—of sweaters are truly essential regardless of what your winter weather report has in store.
From luxurious cashmere to oversized, fitted, and playful stripes, Meyers shares her picks for the five kinds of sweaters that are essential for any winter wardrobe. "I like to embrace a cozy-chic vibe," she explains, "So I chose styles that offer a perfect blend of comfort and fashion while providing enough range and versatility to last the entire season."
Keep scrolling for some excellent outfit inspiration and shopping suggestions to get you through the rest of your sweater weather season in style.
Puff Sleeves
"Puff sleeves add a touch of drama, turning a simple sweater into a fashion-forward piece—it makes a statement while staying cozy and warm. I like pairing a puff sleeve sweater with leather pants or trousers and statement earrings for a sophisticated day-to-night look." — Meyers
Classic Stripes
"Stripes are a timeless pattern, and this sweater takes it up a notch with its gold stud detailing. I love to wear classic pieces with a twist of unexpected style to them. This added detail turns a classic into a contemporary must-have. Pair it with high-waisted jeans and boots for a casual daytime look, or wear it under a lady blazer with gold button details for added style. This sweater is more on the fitted side and is available in both striped and solid styles (I have both)!" — Meyers
Sweater Vest
"Vests are back, and this striped version offers a preppy, Ivy-league college girl vibe. Layer it over a button-down shirt for a polished look, or wear with a fitted long sleeve basic for a more modern one. Sweater vests can be paired with everything from skirts to jeans and trousers for a variety of fresh and stylish winter outfits." — Meyers
Printed Designs
"I love a great graphic tee, so why not wear a graphic sweater too? This one by Minnie Rose has a Chanel-esque rose design making it a standout piece in any winter wardrobe. This cashmere-cotton sweater effortlessly transitions from casual to dressy, making it versatile enough for various occasions. Looks super chic with everything from denim to skirts, paired with a short jacket." — Meyers
Oversize Cashmere
"Oversized sweaters are always a must-have in every capsule wardrobe collection. When wearing an oversized sweater, it is all about the fit and cut. These stylish sweaters provide ultimate comfort and a laid-back, effortlessly chic look. I like to wear mine for casual outings, pair it with leggings, straight-leg jeans, or even a skirt for a trendy contrast." — Meyers
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
