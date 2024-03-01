Sydney Sweeney Just Gave a Preview of How Everyone Will Style Shorts This Year

Good news for all who follow Sydney Sweeney's cool-girl style: She's in NYC right now as she's hosting SNL this weekend. So there have been a flurry of outfits to see throughout the week, and Sweeney never phones it in. One of the outfits Sweeney wore earlier this week caught my attention as it was both the perfect transitional look and it was a preview of exactly how people will style shorts this spring.

For whatever it is she was up to that evening, Sweeney paired a fun fur-cuffed sweater with shorts (black leather short shorts, to be exact), sheer tights, and high-heel knee boots. My takeaway from the chic look is that based on how obsessed everyone is with sheer tights and wearing them with everything, I'm 100% certain that short shorts, sheer tights, and heels is going to be a thing this spring. And if you don't want to wait, do as Sweeney did and start wearing the combination now. Keep scrolling to shop the combo for yourself.

Sydney Sweeney wearing shorts

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Sydney Sweeney: Lapointe sweater; Calzedonia tights; Gucci sunglasses

Shop Shorts + Sheer Tights + Heels

June Short
Reformation
June Shorts

X Revolve Kelso Shorts
Amanda Uprichard
X Revolve Kelso Shorts

Ramona High Waist Faux Leather Shorts
Edikted
Ramona High Waist Faux Leather Shorts

Lyle Shorts
Anine Bing
Lyle Shorts

Calzedonia sheer tights
Calzedonia
20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights

Neon 40 Pantyhose
Wolford
Neon 40 Pantyhose

Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights
Sheertex
Classic Sheer Tights

Sheer Tights With Stretch Control
Stems
Sheer Tights With Stretch Control

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots

Leather Buckled Mules
Zara
Leather Buckled Mules

Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Mango Slingback Heels
Mango
Sling Back Leather Shoes

