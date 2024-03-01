Sydney Sweeney Just Gave a Preview of How Everyone Will Style Shorts This Year
Good news for all who follow Sydney Sweeney's cool-girl style: She's in NYC right now as she's hosting SNL this weekend. So there have been a flurry of outfits to see throughout the week, and Sweeney never phones it in. One of the outfits Sweeney wore earlier this week caught my attention as it was both the perfect transitional look and it was a preview of exactly how people will style shorts this spring.
For whatever it is she was up to that evening, Sweeney paired a fun fur-cuffed sweater with shorts (black leather short shorts, to be exact), sheer tights, and high-heel knee boots. My takeaway from the chic look is that based on how obsessed everyone is with sheer tights and wearing them with everything, I'm 100% certain that short shorts, sheer tights, and heels is going to be a thing this spring. And if you don't want to wait, do as Sweeney did and start wearing the combination now. Keep scrolling to shop the combo for yourself.
On Sydney Sweeney: Lapointe sweater; Calzedonia tights; Gucci sunglasses
Shop Shorts + Sheer Tights + Heels
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
