My Shopping Track Record Is Immaculate—Here's What I'd Invest in This Spring

Not to brag, but I do have somewhat of a crystal ball-esque ability when it comes to predicting or buying fashion items that will maintain their allure for the long haul. Maybe it’s intuition, maybe it’s experience, or—most likely—it’s because I’d hate nothing more than to invest in a piece only to get sick of it after a couple of seasons, but whatever the reason, this has become one of my party tricks, and it will no longer just be myself, my sisters, and my friends that benefit.

Today, I’ll be sharing my top spring picks for those looking to invest in an item they won’t regret this spring. You’ll find that the below is heavy on bags, shoes, and outerwear and before you question why, I’ll tell you. I truly have found that those are the categories that stay relevant for the longest and are least susceptible to trend cycles. Plus, even if they feel “out,” on year, odds are they will always come back eventually—so hold on to them! Of course, you'll find a handfull of exceptions in the form of dresses and knits too, but before I spoil all the fun, simply keep scrolling to see what made the cut for yourself.

Gucci Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag $3200 SHOP NOW Not only is this bordeaux-esque color the star of Gucci's latest collection, it also happens to be extremely versatile and timeless. This season, I'd buy anything in this shade.

Saint Laurent Quarida 30 Mesh Slingback Pumps $1025 SHOP NOW Wear them with anything from jeans to dresses to micro-shorts.

Anine Bing Randy Maxi Trench Coat $550 SHOP NOW This might be the trench coat that finally gets me to wear trench coats.

The Row Vinicius Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $2190 SHOP NOW Back to this color of the season.

Bottega Veneta Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle $2650 SHOP NOW This bag always stops me in my tracks.

By Malene Birger Tinley Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Cardigan $452 SHOP NOW There's a reason it's always selling out.

Magda Butrym Draped Cotton Mini Dress $1170 SHOP NOW The little white dress to beat all little white dresses.

Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt $4000 SHOP NOW I'd take this in any size or color.

Loulou Studio + Net Sustain Cropped Leather Jacket $720 SHOP NOW I own this jacket and reach for it nonstop.

Faithfull the Brand Domenico Vest $179 SHOP NOW You'll want to wear this top (and the matching pants) over and over again.

Prada Satin Pumps $1170 SHOP NOW They're so simple yet so Prada.

Barbour Gosford Quilted Jacket $250 SHOP NOW The barn jacket craze isn't going anywhere, and this brand is perfected it over the years.

Miu Miu Cotton Jersey Midi Skirt $875 SHOP NOW "I really regret buying that black, Miu Miu midi skirt."—Said no one, ever.

Khaite Julius Snake-Effect Leather Belt $400 SHOP NOW When it comes to bags and belts, this brand just doesn't miss.

Gucci Tweed Jacket $3600 SHOP NOW I know a forever piece when I see it.

Chanel Mini Shopping Bag $4200 SHOP NOW There's nothing like Chanel tweed—in any form.

Staud Silvia Strapless Frayed Cotton-Tweed Top $275 SHOP NOW In case you're curious what's actually in my cart.

St. Agni Tie-Detailed Linen-Blend Top $340 SHOP NOW It's giving Kendall.

The Row Margaux 15 Buckled Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote $4990 SHOP NOW I don't need to say more about The Row's Margaux bag.

Destree Amoako Denim Peplum Jacket $545 SHOP NOW I want this set in every color.

Zara ZW Collection Skater Dress $108 SHOP NOW The word you're thinking of is elegant.

Loro Piana Extra Pocket L19 $2800 SHOP NOW Don't buy this if you don't want people telling you they love it constantly.

Altuzarra Andrea Smocked Cotton Dress & Bolero $2995 SHOP NOW It's hard not to want the entire new Altuzarra collection.

Courrèges Holistic '90s Buckle Detail Rib Tank Top $390 SHOP NOW Only Courrege could get me to include a tank in here.

Khaite Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag $1350 SHOP NOW Raffia bags will always be in for spring and summer, and this one is so functional.

Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan $525 SHOP NOW I can't wear this without countless people complementing me.