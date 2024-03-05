My Shopping Track Record Is Immaculate—Here's What I'd Invest in This Spring
Not to brag, but I do have somewhat of a crystal ball-esque ability when it comes to predicting or buying fashion items that will maintain their allure for the long haul. Maybe it’s intuition, maybe it’s experience, or—most likely—it’s because I’d hate nothing more than to invest in a piece only to get sick of it after a couple of seasons, but whatever the reason, this has become one of my party tricks, and it will no longer just be myself, my sisters, and my friends that benefit.
Today, I’ll be sharing my top spring picks for those looking to invest in an item they won’t regret this spring. You’ll find that the below is heavy on bags, shoes, and outerwear and before you question why, I’ll tell you. I truly have found that those are the categories that stay relevant for the longest and are least susceptible to trend cycles. Plus, even if they feel “out,” on year, odds are they will always come back eventually—so hold on to them! Of course, you'll find a handfull of exceptions in the form of dresses and knits too, but before I spoil all the fun, simply keep scrolling to see what made the cut for yourself.
Not only is this bordeaux-esque color the star of Gucci's latest collection, it also happens to be extremely versatile and timeless. This season, I'd buy anything in this shade.
Wear them with anything from jeans to dresses to micro-shorts.
This might be the trench coat that finally gets me to wear trench coats.
There's a reason it's always selling out.
You'll want to wear this top (and the matching pants) over and over again.
The barn jacket craze isn't going anywhere, and this brand is perfected it over the years.
"I really regret buying that black, Miu Miu midi skirt."—Said no one, ever.
When it comes to bags and belts, this brand just doesn't miss.
I don't need to say more about The Row's Margaux bag.
Don't buy this if you don't want people telling you they love it constantly.
It's hard not to want the entire new Altuzarra collection.
Only Courrege could get me to include a tank in here.
Raffia bags will always be in for spring and summer, and this one is so functional.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently senior market editor. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2020, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch 90 Day Fiancé.
