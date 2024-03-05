My Shopping Track Record Is Immaculate—Here's What I'd Invest in This Spring

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
published

The Style Stalker Milan Street Style Gucci Ancora Red Outfit

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Not to brag, but I do have somewhat of a crystal ball-esque ability when it comes to predicting or buying fashion items that will maintain their allure for the long haul. Maybe it’s intuition, maybe it’s experience, or—most likely—it’s because I’d hate nothing more than to invest in a piece only to get sick of it after a couple of seasons, but whatever the reason, this has become one of my party tricks, and it will no longer just be myself, my sisters, and my friends that benefit.

Today, I’ll be sharing my top spring picks for those looking to invest in an item they won’t regret this spring. You’ll find that the below is heavy on bags, shoes, and outerwear and before you question why, I’ll tell you. I truly have found that those are the categories that stay relevant for the longest and are least susceptible to trend cycles. Plus, even if they feel “out,” on year, odds are they will always come back eventually—so hold on to them! Of course, you'll find a handfull of exceptions in the form of dresses and knits too, but before I spoil all the fun, simply keep scrolling to see what made the cut for yourself.

Gucci Small Jackie bag bordeaux
Gucci
Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag

Not only is this bordeaux-esque color the star of Gucci's latest collection, it also happens to be extremely versatile and timeless. This season, I'd buy anything in this shade.

Quarida 30 Mesh Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Quarida 30 Mesh Slingback Pumps

Wear them with anything from jeans to dresses to micro-shorts.

Randy Maxi Trench Coat
Anine Bing
Randy Maxi Trench Coat

This might be the trench coat that finally gets me to wear trench coats.

the row sweater
The Row
Vinicius Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Back to this color of the season.

Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle
Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle

This bag always stops me in my tracks.

Tinley Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Cardigan
By Malene Birger
Tinley Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Cardigan

There's a reason it's always selling out.

magda butrym white mini dress
Magda Butrym
Draped Cotton Mini Dress

The little white dress to beat all little white dresses.

Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Double Belt

I'd take this in any size or color.

loulou studio cropped leather jacket
Loulou Studio
+ Net Sustain Cropped Leather Jacket

I own this jacket and reach for it nonstop.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Domenico Vest Domenico Vest
Faithfull the Brand
Domenico Vest

You'll want to wear this top (and the matching pants) over and over again.

Satin Pumps
Prada
Satin Pumps

They're so simple yet so Prada.

Gosford Quilted Jacket
Barbour
Gosford Quilted Jacket

The barn jacket craze isn't going anywhere, and this brand is perfected it over the years.

Cotton Jersey Midi Skirt
Miu Miu
Cotton Jersey Midi Skirt

"I really regret buying that black, Miu Miu midi skirt."—Said no one, ever.

khaite belt
Khaite
Julius Snake-Effect Leather Belt

When it comes to bags and belts, this brand just doesn't miss.

gucci tweed jacket
Gucci
Tweed Jacket

I know a forever piece when I see it.

chanel tweed bag
Chanel
Mini Shopping Bag

There's nothing like Chanel tweed—in any form.

staud strapless top
Staud
Silvia Strapless Frayed Cotton-Tweed Top

In case you're curious what's actually in my cart.

st. agni white linen top
St. Agni
Tie-Detailed Linen-Blend Top

It's giving Kendall.

The Row Margaux 15 bag
The Row
Margaux 15 Buckled Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote

I don't need to say more about The Row's Margaux bag.

destree jacket
Destree
Amoako Denim Peplum Jacket

I want this set in every color.

zara ZW COLLECTION SKATER DRESS
Zara
ZW Collection Skater Dress

The word you're thinking of is elegant.

loro piana cotton l19
Loro Piana
Extra Pocket L19

Don't buy this if you don't want people telling you they love it constantly.

Andrea Smocked Cotton Dress & Bolero
Altuzarra
Andrea Smocked Cotton Dress & Bolero

It's hard not to want the entire new Altuzarra collection.

Holistic '90s Buckle Detail Rib Tank Top
Courrèges
Holistic '90s Buckle Detail Rib Tank Top

Only Courrege could get me to include a tank in here.

khaite raffia bag
Khaite
Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag

Raffia bags will always be in for spring and summer, and this one is so functional.

Cooper Cardigan
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Cardigan

I can't wear this without countless people complementing me.

Daphne Strapless Printed Jersey Maxi Dress
Cala de la Cruz
Daphne Strapless Printed Jersey Maxi Dress

So unique, yet so useful.

Explore More:
Luxury Spring Fashion
Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Senior Market Editor

Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently senior market editor. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2020, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch 90 Day Fiancé.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸