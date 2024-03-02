31 Cheap-But-Chic Nordstrom Buys That Will Overhaul Your Wardrobe

Do you ever feel like no matter what you do, your clothes and accessories just aren't working for you? It could be that you weren't prepared for the new season or your style changed or the trends changed or all of the above or none of the above! Regardless of the reason, however, I think we can all agree that it's a feeling that makes one dread getting dressed in the morning. And with as much as we have going on in our days, nobody has time for that.

On that note, with the new season on the horizon, I recently did a bit of a closet cleanse and now feel like I have space in my wardrobe for some new pieces that will make my everyday outfits feel a little upgraded and a lot more current. From basics to trend pieces, I turned to our beloved Nordstrom to find 31 affordable items that fit the bill and go even beyond. In other words, wardrobe rut, begone! If you're ready to shop my edit of cheap-but-chic buys that will upgrade your wardrobe on a budget, just keep scrolling.

WAYF X Jourdan Sloane Cindy Pinstripe Blazer $108 $43 SHOP NOW Pinstripes will always be in style.

Topshop Ringer T-Shirt $17 SHOP NOW I love a T-shirt with a little something extra.

EDIKTED Ramona High Waist Faux Leather Shorts $46 SHOP NOW I've officially come around to the micro-shorts trend.

Open Edit Lennox Ballet Flat $60 $24 SHOP NOW We all need a pair.

Mango Crewneck Cable Sweater $50 SHOP NOW This color gets me every time.

Topshop Tie Front Cotton & Linen Cover-Up Top $48 SHOP NOW The thought of linen weather is getting me through winter right now.

Nordstrom Baina Ankle Strap Pump $80 $48 SHOP NOW I don't use this word often, but these are so elegant.

COS Gingham Tie Strap Linen & Organic Cotton Crop Top $69 $27 SHOP NOW I mean…

Topshop Knit Bandeau Top $20 SHOP NOW Just add trousers.

Mango Oval Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $50 SHOP NOW I know a good everyday bag when I see one.

Halogen Ruched Knit Tank Top $49 SHOP NOW Ruched is simply another word for flattering.

Mango Houndstooth Belted Miniskirt $50 SHOP NOW I'll take all the miniskirts I can get.

Open Edit Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings $30 SHOP NOW Nordstrom outdid itself with these.

BP. Corduroy Button-Up Shirt $59 $24 SHOP NOW Sage will be everywhere this spring.

VERO MODA Dagny Pleated Straight Leg Pants $75 $34 SHOP NOW The perfect cut.

Aire Mensa 48mm Oval Sunglasses $39 SHOP NOW New season, new sunglasses.

Open Edit Fitted Vest $49 SHOP NOW Wear this day to night.

WAYF In Bloom Floral Dress $99 $45 SHOP NOW I had to throw one floral dress in.

Franco Sarto Lola Mary Jane Pump $90 $35 SHOP NOW Chic.

Iets Frans Oversize Moto Jacket $119 $47 SHOP NOW I'm baffled by this price tag.

Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $79 $31 SHOP NOW It's called a staple for a reason.

Nordstrom 3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks $15 SHOP NOW Style these with flats, pumps, and sneakers.

WAYF Unforgettable Long Sleeve Puff Shoulder Top $69 $31 SHOP NOW Found your new dinner top.

Mango Stripe Crop Cotton Shirt $50 SHOP NOW Wear this alone or layered.

Madewell Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt $50 SHOP NOW It seems my belt obsession isn't winding down any time soon.

ASOS Design Brushed Belted Longline Coat $107 $43 SHOP NOW A long coat makes any outfit polished.

UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot $80 $48 SHOP NOW April showers are coming, and these rain boots are lovely.

Topshop Long Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress $77 $31 SHOP NOW I love how this brown dress looks with black shoes.

Treasure & Bond Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater $65 $50 SHOP NOW Wear it over your shoulders to give any outfit a special touch.

Nordstrom Double Loop Trouser Belt $39 SHOP NOW It's the reviews for me.