31 Cheap-But-Chic Nordstrom Buys That Will Overhaul Your Wardrobe
Do you ever feel like no matter what you do, your clothes and accessories just aren't working for you? It could be that you weren't prepared for the new season or your style changed or the trends changed or all of the above or none of the above! Regardless of the reason, however, I think we can all agree that it's a feeling that makes one dread getting dressed in the morning. And with as much as we have going on in our days, nobody has time for that.
On that note, with the new season on the horizon, I recently did a bit of a closet cleanse and now feel like I have space in my wardrobe for some new pieces that will make my everyday outfits feel a little upgraded and a lot more current. From basics to trend pieces, I turned to our beloved Nordstrom to find 31 affordable items that fit the bill and go even beyond. In other words, wardrobe rut, begone! If you're ready to shop my edit of cheap-but-chic buys that will upgrade your wardrobe on a budget, just keep scrolling.
I've officially come around to the micro-shorts trend.
The thought of linen weather is getting me through winter right now.
Wear it over your shoulders to give any outfit a special touch.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently senior market editor. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2020, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch 90 Day Fiancé.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
These (mostly) under-$100 pieces look designer.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
Trust me.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Did a Sweep Through Zara, H&M, and Urban—30 Cool Finds I Highly Recommend
From pretty tops to retro sneakers.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
29 Nordstrom Items I Chose Over My 401(K)—Sorry, Dad
Whoops.
By Eliza Huber
-
It's True—I Really Did Find the 5 Best Nordstrom Items for Spring
Starting at $59.
By Eliza Huber
-
6 Elegant Trends Marks & Spencer Is Getting So Right for Spring
No one will believe these pieces are high street.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
I'm Shopping for All Things Spring: 30 Nordstrom Sale Picks En Route to Me
So many good picks, all marked down.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua