31 Cheap-But-Chic Nordstrom Buys That Will Overhaul Your Wardrobe

published

Do you ever feel like no matter what you do, your clothes and accessories just aren't working for you? It could be that you weren't prepared for the new season or your style changed or the trends changed or all of the above or none of the above! Regardless of the reason, however, I think we can all agree that it's a feeling that makes one dread getting dressed in the morning. And with as much as we have going on in our days, nobody has time for that.

On that note, with the new season on the horizon, I recently did a bit of a closet cleanse and now feel like I have space in my wardrobe for some new pieces that will make my everyday outfits feel a little upgraded and a lot more current. From basics to trend pieces, I turned to our beloved Nordstrom to find 31 affordable items that fit the bill and go even beyond. In other words, wardrobe rut, begone! If you're ready to shop my edit of cheap-but-chic buys that will upgrade your wardrobe on a budget, just keep scrolling.

X Jourdan Sloane Cindy Pinstripe Blazer
WAYF
WAYF

Pinstripes will always be in style.

Pinstripes will always be in style.

Ringer T-Shirt
Topshop
Ringer T-Shirt

I love a T-shirt with a little something extra.

Ramona High Waist Faux Leather Shorts
EDIKTED
Ramona High Waist Faux Leather Shorts

I've officially come around to the micro-shorts trend.

Lennox Ballet Flat
Open Edit
Lennox Ballet Flat

We all need a pair.

Crewneck Cable Sweater
Mango
Crewneck Cable Sweater

This color gets me every time.

Tie Front Cotton & Linen Cover-Up Top
Topshop
Tie Front Cotton & Linen Cover-Up Top

The thought of linen weather is getting me through winter right now.

Baina Ankle Strap Pump
Nordstrom
Baina Ankle Strap Pump

I don't use this word often, but these are so elegant.

Gingham Tie Strap Linen & Organic Cotton Crop Top
COS
COS

I mean…

I mean…

Knit Bandeau Top
Topshop
Knit Bandeau Top

Just add trousers.

Oval Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Mango
Oval Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

I know a good everyday bag when I see one.

Ruched Knit Tank Top
Halogen
Ruched Knit Tank Top

Ruched is simply another word for flattering.

Houndstooth Belted Miniskirt
Mango
Houndstooth Belted Miniskirt

I'll take all the miniskirts I can get.

Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings
Open Edit
Open Edit

Nordstrom outdid itself with these.

Nordstrom outdid itself with these.

Corduroy Button-Up Shirt
BP.
Corduroy Button-Up Shirt

Sage will be everywhere this spring.

Dagny Pleated Straight Leg Pants
VERO MODA
VERO MODA

The perfect cut.

The perfect cut.

Mensa 48mm Oval Sunglasses
Aire
Aire

New season, new sunglasses.

New season, new sunglasses.

Fitted Vest
Open Edit
Fitted Vest

Wear this day to night.

In Bloom Floral Dress
WAYF
In Bloom Floral Dress

I had to throw one floral dress in.

Lola Mary Jane Pump
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto

Chic.

Chic.

Oversize Moto Jacket
Iets Frans
Oversize Moto Jacket

I'm baffled by this price tag.

Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

It's called a staple for a reason.

It's called a staple for a reason.

3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks
Nordstrom
3-Pack Sheer Knee High Socks

Style these with flats, pumps, and sneakers.

Unforgettable Long Sleeve Puff Shoulder Top
WAYF
WAYF

Found your new dinner top.

Found your new dinner top.

Stripe Crop Cotton Shirt
Mango
Mango

Wear this alone or layered.

Wear this alone or layered.

Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt
Madewell
Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt

It seems my belt obsession isn't winding down any time soon.

Brushed Belted Longline Coat ASOS DESIGN
ASOS Design
Brushed Belted Longline Coat

A long coat makes any outfit polished.

Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot
UGG
Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot

April showers are coming, and these rain boots are lovely.

Long Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress
Topshop
Long Sleeve Mini Sweater Dress

I love how this brown dress looks with black shoes.

Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater

Wear it over your shoulders to give any outfit a special touch.

Double Loop Trouser Belt
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

It's the reviews for me.

It's the reviews for me.

Ruched Knit Tank Top
Halogen
Ruched Knit Tank Top

Closing it out with an exceptional basic tank.

Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently senior market editor. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2020, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch 90 Day Fiancé.

