4 Denim Outfits Fashion Insiders Will Wear This Spring

(Image credit: MOTHER)
By Emma Walsh
published

Denim is essential in every fashion person's wardrobe, but it's time to think beyond your beloved blue jeans and onto denim blouses, vests, maxi skirts, and white jeans. If you want in on these trends, MOTHER is the brand to shop, specifically at Bloomingdale's. All of the brand's items mix and match so effortlessly, so it was easy for me to curate outfit combos that are worth copying. Keep reading to find your new go-to denim outfit for spring.

Denim on Denim

The Masked Rider Denim Vest

The Full Swing Denim Maxi Skirt

The Western Cotton Denim Shirt

The Hustler Sidewinder High Rise Jeans

White Jeans + Light-Colored Top

The Itsy Crop Sweater

The Smarty Pants Skimp High Rise Jeans

The Keep On Rolling Pocket Tee

The Tripper High Rise Ankle Jeans

Striped Top + Blue Jeans

The Skipper Bell Tee

The Smarty Pants High Rise Jeans

The Itty Bitty Pixie Striped Thermal Tee

The Weekender Mid Rise Flared Jeans

Denim Bottoms + Simple Top

The Lil Goodie Goodie Tee

The Pencil Pusher Denim Midi Skirt

The Long Sleeve Slouchy Cut Off Tee

The Half Pipe High Rise Ankle Jeans

The Hustler High Rise Frayed Flare Leg Ankle Jeans
The Hustler High Rise Frayed Flare Leg Ankle Jeans

The Rambler High Rise Ankle Fray Straight Jeans

Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content
