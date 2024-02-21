As a Former Dancer, I Love These 16 Ballerina-Inspired Pieces From Nordstrom
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
As a former dancer, I'm very familiar with the saying, "Once you're a dancer, it never leaves you." And I'm here to tell you that sentiment is true. My lifelong love of ballet is evident in many aspects of my life, from my slicked-back buns to my barre-inspired workout routine to the softer, more delicate wardrobe pieces I gravitate toward. And since the balletcore aesthetic is clearly here to stay, I couldn't help but shop some more ballerina-inspired pieces. I went right to Nordstrom, where I found all the pink satin, flowy tulle, and adorable bows that my heart desires. Keep scrolling to shop all my pretty balletcore finds.
Pretty Dresses
Flowy Skirts and Bodysuits
Ballet Flats and Accessories
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
