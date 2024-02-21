As a Former Dancer, I Love These 16 Ballerina-Inspired Pieces From Nordstrom

Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
(Image credit: Future)
Emma Walsh
By Emma Walsh
published

As a former dancer, I'm very familiar with the saying, "Once you're a dancer, it never leaves you." And I'm here to tell you that sentiment is true. My lifelong love of ballet is evident in many aspects of my life, from my slicked-back buns to my barre-inspired workout routine to the softer, more delicate wardrobe pieces I gravitate toward. And since the balletcore aesthetic is clearly here to stay, I couldn't help but shop some more ballerina-inspired pieces. I went right to Nordstrom, where I found all the pink satin, flowy tulle, and adorable bows that my heart desires. Keep scrolling to shop all my pretty balletcore finds.

Pretty Dresses

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Acne Studios
Dayla Textured Satin Dress

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Maje
Rix Lace Trim Satin Slipdress

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Wayf
Bailey Floral Satin Slipdress

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Cinq à Sept
Sabina Satin Wrap Dress

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Wayf
The Vienna Halter Neck Satin Slipdress

Flowy Skirts and Bodysuits

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Good American
Scuba Crewneck Bodysuit

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
BP
Floral Lace Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Skims
Fits Everybody Lace Camisole Bodysuit

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Acne Studios
Lala Topstitch Satin Wrap Skirt

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Toteme
Pleated Wrap Skirt

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Endless Rose
Rosette Faux Wrap Miniskirt

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Alex Evenings
Chiffon Detail Skirt

Ballet Flats and Accessories

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Ballet Flat

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Vince Camuto
Corrine Ballet Flat

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
Tasha
Bow Barrette

Nordstrom Balletcore Fashion
L. Erickson
Mini Medici Silk Charmeuse Headband

Explore More:
Balletcore 2024 Trends
Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸