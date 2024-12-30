I'm a London-Based Fashion Editor—Here's Everything I'm Retiring and Buying Now

The trend cycle can be incredibly fickle and so I am always careful when investing in new pieces to err on the classic side and opt for those that are more in line with my own personal style. The fall/winter 2024 collections saw a shift toward elegant, grown-up dressing, and I for one am happy to see a break from the Y2K naked dressing and highly saturated Barbie pink that has dominated in recent seasons. There was a focus on timeless, investment pieces from the likes of Miu Miu and Gucci, but that doesn’t mean designers fell back on vanilla styling. Clever layering, sculptural silhouettes, and a rich color palette gave me lots of new ideas for how to get dressed for the colder months.

As always, Who What Wear has delivered extensive coverage of the runway trends that will impact how you get dressed over the next six months, however these are the new season purchases that I personally will be considering. From a pair of flat riding boots to a flowing boho blouse, these are the swaps I think will unlock new styling ideas with my existing wardrobe.

Buying: Khaki and olive

Retiring: Winter whites

When it comes to colors, moss, olive, and khaki tones were key across the collections and look just as expensive as beige or white, but are far more practical. It was a dominant hue as seen at Gucci above, while Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta also are behind this color moment. The key is to wear it head-to-toe, pairing knitwear and blouses with pants or skirts. This & Other Stories crinkle top is at the top of my wishlist.

ARCH4 The Ivy Cashmere Sweater $791 SHOP NOW This khaki cashmere jumper is so soft, you won’t want to take it off.

ZARA Printed Organza Skirt Zw Collection $90 SHOP NOW Pair with a khaki jumper or top for a tonal look.

Lilysilk Tailored Button Down Silk Shirt $149 SHOP NOW The silk gives this shirt a luxurious finish.

& Other Stories Crinkled Top $57 SHOP NOW The crinkled effect makes this look more elevated than your average long-sleeved top.

Buying: Barn jackets

Retiring: Quilted puffer coats

Any Brit needs a practical coat for blustering, countryside walks. In recent years many of us have hibernated in ankle-length duvet coats, myself included. I am ready for something a little more fashion forward, however, and ever since Prada included a wax barn jacket in its spring summer collection I have been considering purchasing this classic country coat. The above jacket by Wales Bonner is a fantasy purchase, but I'd be just as happy with Mango's offering.

Sssense Khaki Cassidy Jacket $500 SHOP NOW The flared silhouette means this will fit over all of your chunky winter sweaters.

MANGO Pockets Cotton Parka $160 SHOP NOW This jacket has lots of thoughtful design details, from the contrast collar to hook fastenings.

Barbour Nora Casual Jacket $350 SHOP NOW No one does a heritage countryside jacket better than Barbour.

Carhartt WIP Michigan Coat Carhartt Wip Michigan Coat $208 SHOP NOW This men's jacket is an off-duty classic.

Buying: Pointed slingbacks

Retiring: Platforms

Instead of towering platforms or disco-ready heels, for autumn/winter designers showed how stylish an elegant pointed slingback can be. They look especially elevated with pencil skirts and shift dresses, as seen above at Jason Wu. I would personally go for a glossy, patent pump, such as the below pair from & Other Stories.

& Other Stories Embellished Slingback Pumps $125 SHOP NOW Trust us, these won’t be in stock for long.

GIANVITO ROSSI Tokio 20 Glossed-Leather Slingback Flats $875 SHOP NOW This cognac color looks so expensive.

ZARA Slingback Bow Kitten Heels $48 SHOP NOW The bow details make these look so expensive.

Massimo Dutti Slingback Shoes $169 SHOP NOW These have a flexible technical foam insole designed to make these more comfortable.

Buying: Barrel pants

Retiring: Slim-fit pants

Tailored pants have been prominent on the runways for several seasons, however, this year it’s all about the barrel leg, either realized in denim, leather (as above at Bottega Veneta), or wool. Alaïa has led this trend with horseshoe jeans that jut out from the hips, creating a banana-line curve. Citizens of Humanity's horseshoe jeans are a best-seller, however, I personally have my eye on this taupe COS pair.

COS Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool-Blend Pants $175 SHOP NOW Those who subscribe to the quiet luxury aesthetic will love these wool-blend pants with a beautiful curved shape.

AGOLDE Danika Cotton-Twill Barrel-Leg Pants $230 SHOP NOW Thought black tailored pants were boring? Think again.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Horseshoe High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $300 SHOP NOW Swap your straight-leg jeans for a pair of horseshoe jeans.

Free People Good Luck Barrel Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW The dark wash and structured shape gives these jeans a more tailored finish.

Buying: Brown suede handbags

Retiring: Impractical micro bags

Chloé might be spear-heading a return to '70s-style boho, however, several designers created chocolate brown suede handbags that looked straight from that decade. The above crossbody bag from Isabel Marant will be a crowd pleaser, while the crystal-embellished bag from Mango is already an influencer favorite.

Reformation Medium Silvana Bucket Bag $398 SHOP NOW The positioning of the strap means this slots neatly under your shoulder.

Aesther Ekme Suede Shoulder Bag $523 SHOP NOW The fold fastening is simple, but beautiful.

MANGO Stud Leather Bag $307 SHOP NOW The studs make this the perfect bag for the return of boho.

TOM FORD Monarch Medium Suede Hobo Bag $2950 SHOP NOW This Tom Ford bag is so classic you will treasure it forever.

Buying: Ruffled blouse

Retiring: Crop tops

If there is one fall collection which will inspire a thousand copies it will be Chloé, under the new creative direction of Chemena Kamali. There is so much to love about these boho looks, however I personally will be investing in a ruffled chiffon blouse. Mango is going all in on this trend.

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Blouse $35 SHOP NOW This blouse is available in black or cream.

MANGO Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse $80 SHOP NOW This sheer blouse would look effortless over a lace bra or paired with a camisole if you prefer more coverage.

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Floating Ruffled Silk-Georgette Shirt $650 SHOP NOW Bring some sunshine into your winter looks.

MANGO Ruffled Shirt With Bow $130 SHOP NOW Mango is fully invested in the boho trend.

Buying: Oversize scarf silhouettes

Retiring: Knitted vests

Knitted vests might be a Scandi favorite, but let’s face it they aren’t that practical for winter months when you ideally want your arms covered. There were lots of layered knitwear looks for fall, with oversized scarves wrapped around the body and sweaters with dramatic, sweeping capes. It’s all about creating dramatic shapes that exude glamour. I intend on recreating this exact Tibi outfit by layering camel knits with a vinyl skirt.

Massimo Dutti 100% Cashmere Cape $599 SHOP NOW It's my birthday next month, and if anyone is wondering what to get me...

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel $1420 SHOP NOW Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of Toteme's camel coats.

H&M Felted Jacket With Scarf $55 SHOP NOW Although this comes in several colors, the black is the most expensive looking.

Staud Siren Scarf-Detail Sweater $450 SHOP NOW This might be a two-in-one knit, however the scarf and sweater can also be worn seperately.

Buying: Flat knee-high boots

Retiring: Chunky ankle boots

And finally, it wouldn’t be a fall shopping list without a pair of boots. I have been living in chunky ankle boots over the past few years, however the glossy knee-high riding boots at Gucci are living rent free in my mind. Without the budget for Gucci, I’m considering opting for this Massimo Dutti pair instead.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots $389 SHOP NOW The only question is black or brown?

Stuart Weitzman 5050 Knee High Lug Boot $795 SHOP NOW This glossy, patent finish will result in non-stop compliments.

PROENZA SCHOULER Bronco Leather Knee Boots $1295 SHOP NOW Sometimes simple really is best.