I'm a London-Based Fashion Editor—Here's Everything I'm Retiring and Buying Now
The trend cycle can be incredibly fickle and so I am always careful when investing in new pieces to err on the classic side and opt for those that are more in line with my own personal style. The fall/winter 2024 collections saw a shift toward elegant, grown-up dressing, and I for one am happy to see a break from the Y2K naked dressing and highly saturated Barbie pink that has dominated in recent seasons. There was a focus on timeless, investment pieces from the likes of Miu Miu and Gucci, but that doesn’t mean designers fell back on vanilla styling. Clever layering, sculptural silhouettes, and a rich color palette gave me lots of new ideas for how to get dressed for the colder months.
As always, Who What Wear has delivered extensive coverage of the runway trends that will impact how you get dressed over the next six months, however these are the new season purchases that I personally will be considering. From a pair of flat riding boots to a flowing boho blouse, these are the swaps I think will unlock new styling ideas with my existing wardrobe.
Buying: Khaki and olive
Retiring: Winter whites
When it comes to colors, moss, olive, and khaki tones were key across the collections and look just as expensive as beige or white, but are far more practical. It was a dominant hue as seen at Gucci above, while Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta also are behind this color moment. The key is to wear it head-to-toe, pairing knitwear and blouses with pants or skirts. This & Other Stories crinkle top is at the top of my wishlist.
This khaki cashmere jumper is so soft, you won’t want to take it off.
The crinkled effect makes this look more elevated than your average long-sleeved top.
Buying: Barn jackets
Retiring: Quilted puffer coats
Any Brit needs a practical coat for blustering, countryside walks. In recent years many of us have hibernated in ankle-length duvet coats, myself included. I am ready for something a little more fashion forward, however, and ever since Prada included a wax barn jacket in its spring summer collection I have been considering purchasing this classic country coat. The above jacket by Wales Bonner is a fantasy purchase, but I'd be just as happy with Mango's offering.
The flared silhouette means this will fit over all of your chunky winter sweaters.
This jacket has lots of thoughtful design details, from the contrast collar to hook fastenings.
Buying: Pointed slingbacks
Retiring: Platforms
Instead of towering platforms or disco-ready heels, for autumn/winter designers showed how stylish an elegant pointed slingback can be. They look especially elevated with pencil skirts and shift dresses, as seen above at Jason Wu. I would personally go for a glossy, patent pump, such as the below pair from & Other Stories.
These have a flexible technical foam insole designed to make these more comfortable.
Buying: Barrel pants
Retiring: Slim-fit pants
Tailored pants have been prominent on the runways for several seasons, however, this year it’s all about the barrel leg, either realized in denim, leather (as above at Bottega Veneta), or wool. Alaïa has led this trend with horseshoe jeans that jut out from the hips, creating a banana-line curve. Citizens of Humanity's horseshoe jeans are a best-seller, however, I personally have my eye on this taupe COS pair.
Those who subscribe to the quiet luxury aesthetic will love these wool-blend pants with a beautiful curved shape.
Swap your straight-leg jeans for a pair of horseshoe jeans.
The dark wash and structured shape gives these jeans a more tailored finish.
Buying: Brown suede handbags
Retiring: Impractical micro bags
Chloé might be spear-heading a return to '70s-style boho, however, several designers created chocolate brown suede handbags that looked straight from that decade. The above crossbody bag from Isabel Marant will be a crowd pleaser, while the crystal-embellished bag from Mango is already an influencer favorite.
The positioning of the strap means this slots neatly under your shoulder.
This Tom Ford bag is so classic you will treasure it forever.
Buying: Ruffled blouse
Retiring: Crop tops
If there is one fall collection which will inspire a thousand copies it will be Chloé, under the new creative direction of Chemena Kamali. There is so much to love about these boho looks, however I personally will be investing in a ruffled chiffon blouse. Mango is going all in on this trend.
This sheer blouse would look effortless over a lace bra or paired with a camisole if you prefer more coverage.
Buying: Oversize scarf silhouettes
Retiring: Knitted vests
Knitted vests might be a Scandi favorite, but let’s face it they aren’t that practical for winter months when you ideally want your arms covered. There were lots of layered knitwear looks for fall, with oversized scarves wrapped around the body and sweaters with dramatic, sweeping capes. It’s all about creating dramatic shapes that exude glamour. I intend on recreating this exact Tibi outfit by layering camel knits with a vinyl skirt.
It's my birthday next month, and if anyone is wondering what to get me...
Although this comes in several colors, the black is the most expensive looking.
This might be a two-in-one knit, however the scarf and sweater can also be worn seperately.
Buying: Flat knee-high boots
Retiring: Chunky ankle boots
And finally, it wouldn’t be a fall shopping list without a pair of boots. I have been living in chunky ankle boots over the past few years, however the glossy knee-high riding boots at Gucci are living rent free in my mind. Without the budget for Gucci, I’m considering opting for this Massimo Dutti pair instead.
This glossy, patent finish will result in non-stop compliments.
