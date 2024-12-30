I'm a London-Based Fashion Editor—Here's Everything I'm Retiring and Buying Now

Fashion editor Emma Spedding wearing Rixo patchwork suede fall coat in park.
(Image credit: Michaela Efford)
The trend cycle can be incredibly fickle and so I am always careful when investing in new pieces to err on the classic side and opt for those that are more in line with my own personal style. The fall/winter 2024 collections saw a shift toward elegant, grown-up dressing, and I for one am happy to see a break from the Y2K naked dressing and highly saturated Barbie pink that has dominated in recent seasons. There was a focus on timeless, investment pieces from the likes of Miu Miu and Gucci, but that doesn’t mean designers fell back on vanilla styling. Clever layering, sculptural silhouettes, and a rich color palette gave me lots of new ideas for how to get dressed for the colder months.

As always, Who What Wear has delivered extensive coverage of the runway trends that will impact how you get dressed over the next six months, however these are the new season purchases that I personally will be considering. From a pair of flat riding boots to a flowing boho blouse, these are the swaps I think will unlock new styling ideas with my existing wardrobe.

Buying: Khaki and olive

Retiring: Winter whites

Khaki outfit Gucci AW24.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When it comes to colors, moss, olive, and khaki tones were key across the collections and look just as expensive as beige or white, but are far more practical. It was a dominant hue as seen at Gucci above, while Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta also are behind this color moment. The key is to wear it head-to-toe, pairing knitwear and blouses with pants or skirts. This & Other Stories crinkle top is at the top of my wishlist.

The Ivy Cashmere Sweater
ARCH4
The Ivy Cashmere Sweater

This khaki cashmere jumper is so soft, you won’t want to take it off.

Printed Organza Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Printed Organza Skirt Zw Collection

Pair with a khaki jumper or top for a tonal look.

Tailored Button Down Silk Shirt
Lilysilk
Tailored Button Down Silk Shirt

The silk gives this shirt a luxurious finish.

Crinkled Top
& Other Stories
Crinkled Top

The crinkled effect makes this look more elevated than your average long-sleeved top.

Buying: Barn jackets

Retiring: Quilted puffer coats

Wales Bonner AW24 barn jacket, shirt and dress.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Any Brit needs a practical coat for blustering, countryside walks. In recent years many of us have hibernated in ankle-length duvet coats, myself included. I am ready for something a little more fashion forward, however, and ever since Prada included a wax barn jacket in its spring summer collection I have been considering purchasing this classic country coat. The above jacket by Wales Bonner is a fantasy purchase, but I'd be just as happy with Mango's offering.

Khaki barn jacket
Sssense
Khaki Cassidy Jacket

The flared silhouette means this will fit over all of your chunky winter sweaters.

Pockets Cotton Parka
MANGO
Pockets Cotton Parka

This jacket has lots of thoughtful design details, from the contrast collar to hook fastenings.

Nora Casual Jacket
Barbour
Nora Casual Jacket

No one does a heritage countryside jacket better than Barbour.

Carhartt Wip Michigan Coat
Carhartt WIP Michigan Coat
Carhartt Wip Michigan Coat

This men's jacket is an off-duty classic.

Buying: Pointed slingbacks

Retiring: Platforms

Black slingback AW24.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Instead of towering platforms or disco-ready heels, for autumn/winter designers showed how stylish an elegant pointed slingback can be. They look especially elevated with pencil skirts and shift dresses, as seen above at Jason Wu. I would personally go for a glossy, patent pump, such as the below pair from & Other Stories.

Embellished Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Embellished Slingback Pumps

Trust us, these won’t be in stock for long.

Tokio 20 Glossed-Leather Slingback Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Tokio 20 Glossed-Leather Slingback Flats

This cognac color looks so expensive.

Slingback Bow Kitten Heels
ZARA
Slingback Bow Kitten Heels

The bow details make these look so expensive.

Massimo Tutti white slingback heels
Massimo Dutti
Slingback Shoes

These have a flexible technical foam insole designed to make these more comfortable.

Buying: Barrel pants

Retiring: Slim-fit pants

Barrel leg leather trousers and one shoulder black top Bottega Veneta fall winter 2024.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tailored pants have been prominent on the runways for several seasons, however, this year it’s all about the barrel leg, either realized in denim, leather (as above at Bottega Veneta), or wool. Alaïa has led this trend with horseshoe jeans that jut out from the hips, creating a banana-line curve. Citizens of Humanity's horseshoe jeans are a best-seller, however, I personally have my eye on this taupe COS pair.

Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool-Blend Trousers
COS
Pleated Barrel-Leg Wool-Blend Pants

Those who subscribe to the quiet luxury aesthetic will love these wool-blend pants with a beautiful curved shape.

Danika Cotton-Twill Barrel-Leg Pants
AGOLDE
Danika Cotton-Twill Barrel-Leg Pants

Thought black tailored pants were boring? Think again.

Horseshoe High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Horseshoe High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Swap your straight-leg jeans for a pair of horseshoe jeans.

Good Luck Barrel Leg Jeans
Free People
Good Luck Barrel Leg Jeans

The dark wash and structured shape gives these jeans a more tailored finish.

Buying: Brown suede handbags

Retiring: Impractical micro bags

Isabel Marant fall winter 2024 suede bag.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chloé might be spear-heading a return to '70s-style boho, however, several designers created chocolate brown suede handbags that looked straight from that decade. The above crossbody bag from Isabel Marant will be a crowd pleaser, while the crystal-embellished bag from Mango is already an influencer favorite.

Medium Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Medium Silvana Bucket Bag

The positioning of the strap means this slots neatly under your shoulder.

MyTheresa brown suede bag
Aesther Ekme
Suede Shoulder Bag

The fold fastening is simple, but beautiful.

Stud Leather Bag
MANGO
Stud Leather Bag

The studs make this the perfect bag for the return of boho.

Monarch Medium Suede Hobo Bag
TOM FORD
Monarch Medium Suede Hobo Bag

This Tom Ford bag is so classic you will treasure it forever.

Buying: Ruffled blouse

Retiring: Crop tops

Chloe fall winter 2024 ruffled blouse.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If there is one fall collection which will inspire a thousand copies it will be Chloé, under the new creative direction of Chemena Kamali. There is so much to love about these boho looks, however I personally will be investing in a ruffled chiffon blouse. Mango is going all in on this trend.

Flounce-Trimmed Blouse
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Blouse

This blouse is available in black or cream.

Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Ruffled Blouse

This sheer blouse would look effortless over a lace bra or paired with a camisole if you prefer more coverage.

Floating Ruffled Silk-Georgette Shirt
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Floating Ruffled Silk-Georgette Shirt

Bring some sunshine into your winter looks.

Ruffled Shirt With Bow
MANGO
Ruffled Shirt With Bow

Mango is fully invested in the boho trend.

Buying: Oversize scarf silhouettes

Retiring: Knitted vests

Tibi fall winter 2024 vinyl skirt and jumper and matching scarf.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Knitted vests might be a Scandi favorite, but let’s face it they aren’t that practical for winter months when you ideally want your arms covered. There were lots of layered knitwear looks for fall, with oversized scarves wrapped around the body and sweaters with dramatic, sweeping capes. It’s all about creating dramatic shapes that exude glamour. I intend on recreating this exact Tibi outfit by layering camel knits with a vinyl skirt.

Massimo Dutti gray scarf jumper
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Cape

It's my birthday next month, and if anyone is wondering what to get me...

Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel

Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of Toteme's camel coats.

Felted Jacket With Scarf
H&M
Felted Jacket With Scarf

Although this comes in several colors, the black is the most expensive looking.

Staud, Siren Scarf-Detail Sweater
Staud
Siren Scarf-Detail Sweater

This might be a two-in-one knit, however the scarf and sweater can also be worn seperately.

Buying: Flat knee-high boots

Retiring: Chunky ankle boots

Glossy flat burgundy knee-high boots Gucci fall winter 2024.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

And finally, it wouldn’t be a fall shopping list without a pair of boots. I have been living in chunky ankle boots over the past few years, however the glossy knee-high riding boots at Gucci are living rent free in my mind. Without the budget for Gucci, I’m considering opting for this Massimo Dutti pair instead.

Other Stories black leather riding boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

The only question is black or brown?

5050 Knee High Lug Boot
Stuart Weitzman
5050 Knee High Lug Boot

This glossy, patent finish will result in non-stop compliments.

Bronco Leather Knee Boots
PROENZA SCHOULER
Bronco Leather Knee Boots

Sometimes simple really is best.

Massimo Dutti, Riding Style Boots
Massimo Dutti
Riding Style Boots

Thanks to the buckle, these feel like more authentic riding boots.

