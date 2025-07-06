4 Summer Trends You'll See in Los Angeles But Not San Diego
Only 120 miles separate Los Angeles from San Diego, but the fashion divide is much wider. My credentials for making such an assertion? I was born and raised in SD, but have lived in L.A. for the past 15 years, beginning in college. In the past decade and a half, I've made the two-hour drive between the cities about a million times, logging countless hours observing what people wear in each location.
My findings? Broadly speaking, L.A. locals tend to be more concerned with designer labels and more willing to sacrifice comfort for style. In San Diego, where our beach culture permeates every part of the city, you'll find more Billabong than Balenciaga. Sure, Los Angeles has plenty of beaches, but they don't define the city's vibe nearly as much. San Diego gals also place a higher value on easy, feel-good fashion, which translates to lots of flip-flops, denim cutoffs, oversize tees, and flowy dresses. Continue reading to find out the four summer trends you'll see in Los Angeles but not San Diego.
Designer Sneakers
In my opinion, L.A. locals are much more likely to spend money on high-priced sneakers by the likes of The Row, Loewe, Gucci, and Common Projects. They are also more enthusiastic for designer collabs such as Adidas x Wales Bonner and MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon. Meanwhile, San Diego inhabitants prioritize sneakers by Vans, Converse, Nike, and Hoka. Vans, in particular, are an absolute must-have, even for San Diegans who have never touched a surfboard or skateboard.
Skirt Suits
Skirt suits are a rare sight in San Diego, where they don't align with the overall relaxed and informal vibe. From where I stand, SD residents aren't as willing to experiment with trends of the moment, but Los Angeles locals are excited to stay ahead of the curve.
Heeled Sandals
Generally speaking, L.A. dwellers dress up more frequently than their San Diego counterparts. Heeled sandals are a common sight from Santa Monica to Silver Lake and beyond. Conversely, thanks to San Diego's surf culture, flip-flops are considered as respectable as any other shoes—even if there's no ocean in sight.
Corset Tops
From my point of view, Los Angeles women aren't afraid to sacrifice comfort for style, whereas San Diego gals place a higher value on easy, feel-good fashion. To that end, corset tops are far more popular in La La Land, while you'll see lots of flowy tank tops and tees in America's Finest City.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.