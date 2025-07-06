4 Summer Trends You'll See in Los Angeles But Not San Diego

Only 120 miles separate Los Angeles from San Diego, but the fashion divide is much wider. My credentials for making such an assertion? I was born and raised in SD, but have lived in L.A. for the past 15 years, beginning in college. In the past decade and a half, I've made the two-hour drive between the cities about a million times, logging countless hours observing what people wear in each location.

My findings? Broadly speaking, L.A. locals tend to be more concerned with designer labels and more willing to sacrifice comfort for style. In San Diego, where our beach culture permeates every part of the city, you'll find more Billabong than Balenciaga. Sure, Los Angeles has plenty of beaches, but they don't define the city's vibe nearly as much. San Diego gals also place a higher value on easy, feel-good fashion, which translates to lots of flip-flops, denim cutoffs, oversize tees, and flowy dresses. Continue reading to find out the four summer trends you'll see in Los Angeles but not San Diego.

Designer Sneakers

In my opinion, L.A. locals are much more likely to spend money on high-priced sneakers by the likes of The Row, Loewe, Gucci, and Common Projects. They are also more enthusiastic for designer collabs such as Adidas x Wales Bonner and MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon. Meanwhile, San Diego inhabitants prioritize sneakers by Vans, Converse, Nike, and Hoka. Vans, in particular, are an absolute must-have, even for San Diegans who have never touched a surfboard or skateboard.

Skirt Suits

Skirt suits are a rare sight in San Diego, where they don't align with the overall relaxed and informal vibe. From where I stand, SD residents aren't as willing to experiment with trends of the moment, but Los Angeles locals are excited to stay ahead of the curve.

Heeled Sandals

Generally speaking, L.A. dwellers dress up more frequently than their San Diego counterparts. Heeled sandals are a common sight from Santa Monica to Silver Lake and beyond. Conversely, thanks to San Diego's surf culture, flip-flops are considered as respectable as any other shoes—even if there's no ocean in sight.

Corset Tops

From my point of view, Los Angeles women aren't afraid to sacrifice comfort for style, whereas San Diego gals place a higher value on easy, feel-good fashion. To that end, corset tops are far more popular in La La Land, while you'll see lots of flowy tank tops and tees in America's Finest City.