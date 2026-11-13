Your Scarf Colour Tells Me Everything I Need to Know About You

Everyone who knows me will tell you that I’m a clothing minimalist to my core, rarely straying far from the blacks, browns, and greys that make up the bulk of my wardrobe. So when it comes to my accessories, I make a point of opting for a wider range of shades that can help to add a little bit more interest to my outfits. Theimpact the right colour can have on an outfit is undeniable, and as someone who works in fashion, I spend the majority of my time analysing runways and the chicest dressers around the globe to discover which colours will keep me looking on-trend and fresh each season. And for winter 2026, scarves are the cosy accessory fashion people are using to inject some personality into their seasonal outfits.
Of course, a scarf primarily keeps us warm and cosy on chillier days, but itsunderestimated ability to show off some fashion personality makes it the definition of "form meets function". And after scrolling through hundreds of ready-to-wear lookbooks from the autumn/winter 2026 runways and a myriad of fashion influencers on Instagram, I’ve spotted four key scarf colour trends that are set to be huge this winter. And trust me when I say that they all come with their own personality traits and tell me exactly what I need to know about you.
So, if you, like me, have been feeling an urge for a winter wardrobe refresh, without a full-on overhaul, keep scrolling to discover the four scarf colour trends set to dominate winter 2026, as well as the mood they'll bring to your outfits this season.
4 Scarf Colour Trends That Will Dominate Winter 2026 (and Beyond)
1. Royal Purple
Style notes: If you’re reaching for ultraviolet purple, you’re the fashion devotee who spotted the colour trend before everyone else, lives for a runway moment and considers “too much” a largely meaningless concept. Whilst pale, powdery pink hues that dominated last winter were undoubtedly sophisticated, for 2026, chic dressers are looking for something that feels just a tad more vibrant but no less elegant. And vibrant purple scarves add a bold but expensive-looking edge to an outfit that feels equally as grown-up as it is fun. Not to mention it's also surprisingly versatile, pairing well with creams, black and even chocolate brown. To me, it adds just the right amount of colour to my minimalist wardrobe without feeling overbearing, but also gives your outfit that ‘IYKYK’ vibe that you’ll always spot on the coolest dressers amongst us.
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Shop the Scarf Trend:
Hobbs
Emery Wool Scarf
JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN
Reel Cashmere Scarf
COS
Pure Cashmere Scarf
MANGO
Fringed Edge Scarf
AURALEE
Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
Reformation
Alice Cashmere Scarf
2. Ochre
Style notes: If you’ve chosen ochre, you’re clearly fashion-literate but not fashion-obsessed—you know what’s trending, but you’d never let it dictate your entire wardrobe. It's bold enough to make a statement, but its close proximity to yellow and golden tan means it can easily replace any neutral of your choosing without looking out of place. Now, as a minimalist, I wouldn't personally be going head to toe in this shade, but it’s a great hue to use when you want to break up an all-black outfit. Plus, its proximity to the metallic liquid gold hue makes it inherently expensive-looking no matter the price point you choose to invest in.
Shop the Scarf Trend:
Burberry
Cashmere Reversible Scarf
Topshop
Sydney Blanket Scarf
Sezane
Tom Scarf
nobodys child
Wool-Blend Triangle Scarf
Autograph
Wool Rich Scarf
ASOS DESIGN
Large Knitted Triangle
3. Cherry
Style notes: A cherry-red scarf tells me you’re a classic romantic at heart: you love timeless pieces, a good red lip, and probably have a Christmas romance novel tucked into your handbag as we speak. Cherry red has practically become a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people, perfectly toeing the line between bold and energetic, but with a French-coded edge that feels inherently elegant and refined. Whether you pair it with an all-black ensemble, lighter cream and white hues or a vibrant purple, a cherry red scarf will always look considered and thought-out.
Shop the Scarf Trend:
Free People
Cashmere Triangle Scarf
ralph lauren
Fringe Wool Scarf
FWSS
Momento Merino-Wool Scarf
Prada
Wool Scarf
Miu Miu
Cashmere Scarf
M&S
Triangle Scarf
4. Espresso
Style notes: If you wear an espresso-coloured scarf, I just know you’re the chicest one in your friend group, your winter coat is probably cream, and you have very strong opinions about where to get the best flat white. Rich, smooth and effortlessly chic, this shade will add a grown-up edge to any outfit. Often, when wearing lighter neutrals such as cream or tan, black scarves can feel a tad too harsh contrasted against them, so espresso will act as the perfect medium, feeling a little more cohesive with your lighter winter palette, but still deep enough to remain well within the comfort zone of a sophisticated dresser (as I like to think I am).
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.