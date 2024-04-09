Rihanna Just Made Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Fancy With This Pretty Trend
You can always count on Rihanna to take a casual outfit and turn it into something wildly special, and she typically does so with eye-catching accessories, shoes, and outerwear. She's not one to ever shy away from wearing something bold, but this weekend the item she wore was pretty and elegant, and it's poised to be one of the biggest trends of S/S 24.
While out in Los Angeles, Rihanna was photographed wearing the most basic of outfit formulas: jeans and a white T-shirt. In this case, the item that she wore to turn the outfit into something night-out-worthy represented the prettiest trend of the season: satin. With her oversized ivory Adam Lippes coat (it's a good one), Rihanna made a case for adding some elegant satin to your own spring and summer wardrobe. Scroll to do just that, and to see the outfit with your own eyes.
On Rihanna: Adam Lippes coat; Balenciaga jeans; Gucci sunglasses and Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps ($1190); Dior bag
Shop Satin Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
