Rihanna Just Made Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Fancy With This Pretty Trend

You can always count on Rihanna to take a casual outfit and turn it into something wildly special, and she typically does so with eye-catching accessories, shoes, and outerwear. She's not one to ever shy away from wearing something bold, but this weekend the item she wore was pretty and elegant, and it's poised to be one of the biggest trends of S/S 24.

While out in Los Angeles, Rihanna was photographed wearing the most basic of outfit formulas: jeans and a white T-shirt. In this case, the item that she wore to turn the outfit into something night-out-worthy represented the prettiest trend of the season: satin. With her oversized ivory Adam Lippes coat (it's a good one), Rihanna made a case for adding some elegant satin to your own spring and summer wardrobe. Scroll to do just that, and to see the outfit with your own eyes.

Rihanna wearing the satin trend

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Rihanna: Adam Lippes coat; Balenciaga jeans; Gucci sunglasses and Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps ($1190); Dior bag

Shop Satin Pieces

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants

Satin Single-Breasted Blazer
Favorite Daughter
Satin Single-Breasted Blazer

High Rise Satin Skirt With Lace Detail
Scotch & Soda
High Rise Satin Skirt With Lace Detail

Zara satin top
Zara
Satin Effect Top With Bow

Sol Trench Coat
L'Academie
Sol Trench Coat

Rita Silk Top
Reformation
Rita Silk Top

Madewell Satin Pants
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Satin

Hudson Satin Maxi Skirt
Lioness
Hudson Satin Maxi Skirt

Take a Bow Slingback Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Take a Bow Slingback Sandals

Satin Coat With Lapel Collar - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Satin Coat With Lapel Collar

Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress

Jo Satin Blazer - Burgundy
The Framloe Sjp[
Jo Satin Blazer in Burgundy

