Rihanna Just Made Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Fancy With This Pretty Trend

You can always count on Rihanna to take a casual outfit and turn it into something wildly special, and she typically does so with eye-catching accessories, shoes, and outerwear. She's not one to ever shy away from wearing something bold, but this weekend the item she wore was pretty and elegant, and it's poised to be one of the biggest trends of S/S 24.

While out in Los Angeles, Rihanna was photographed wearing the most basic of outfit formulas: jeans and a white T-shirt. In this case, the item that she wore to turn the outfit into something night-out-worthy represented the prettiest trend of the season: satin. With her oversized ivory Adam Lippes coat (it's a good one), Rihanna made a case for adding some elegant satin to your own spring and summer wardrobe. Scroll to do just that, and to see the outfit with your own eyes.

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Rihanna: Adam Lippes coat; Balenciaga jeans; Gucci sunglasses and Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps ($1190); Dior bag

Shop Satin Pieces

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants $198 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter Satin Single-Breasted Blazer $378 $189 SHOP NOW

Scotch & Soda High Rise Satin Skirt With Lace Detail $148 $89 SHOP NOW

Zara Satin Effect Top With Bow $36 SHOP NOW

L'Academie Sol Trench Coat $348 SHOP NOW

Reformation Rita Silk Top $188 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Satin $108 $40 SHOP NOW

Lioness Hudson Satin Maxi Skirt $69 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Take a Bow Slingback Sandals $145 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Satin Coat With Lapel Collar $349 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress $139 SHOP NOW