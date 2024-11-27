Sugilite Is the Rich-Looking Color Trend That'll Take Over in 2025

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

You've probably heard of amethyst—it's the February birthstone—and maybe even tanzanite, a rarer purple gemstone. But what about sugilite?

This slightly obscure stone was first discovered in the 1940s in Japan, and since then, has has been used in decorative objects, beads, and other types of jewelry. Known for its striking hue, the color has a Kate Middleton-approved regal vibe. Not only does it look luxurious, it also commands attention. And, we're betting it's about to be the shade of the season and gain popularity well into the New Year.

Whether you're looking for a simple sweater, a pair of statement shoes, or even a glamorous gown, you'll be delighted to discover it's available in a sensational sugilite hue. So, step away from the basic everyday black, holiday red, and go-to neutrals in favor of an even more fabulous color that commands attention. And, when people ask where you got that purple piece, you can kindly correct them, explaining that it is sugilite, before spilling your style secrets.

Scroll on to shop items that look extra expensive in purple. Accessorize accordingly, or go all-in from head to toe in comfy sweats or chic wardrobe staples. Either way, you'll look like a million bucks.

Sugilite Street Style

I want this exact outfit in my closet ASAP.

Jennifer Malengele attended the Mithridate S/S 24 show during London Fashion Week wearing a sugilite purple dress.

Sugilite on the Runway

A sugilite purple gown was featured in Simone Rocha's S/S 25 show.

Naeem Khan participated in the color trend for F/W 24.

Sugilite on Influencers

Bella Thomas paired purple pants with a red T-shirt. Are you taking notes on this color combo?

Grece Ghanem wore a sheer sugilite purple ensemble at the beach.

Shop Our Sugilite-Colored Selects

