Sugilite Is the Rich-Looking Color Trend That'll Take Over in 2025
You've probably heard of amethyst—it's the February birthstone—and maybe even tanzanite, a rarer purple gemstone. But what about sugilite?
This slightly obscure stone was first discovered in the 1940s in Japan, and since then, has has been used in decorative objects, beads, and other types of jewelry. Known for its striking hue, the color has a Kate Middleton-approved regal vibe. Not only does it look luxurious, it also commands attention. And, we're betting it's about to be the shade of the season and gain popularity well into the New Year.
Whether you're looking for a simple sweater, a pair of statement shoes, or even a glamorous gown, you'll be delighted to discover it's available in a sensational sugilite hue. So, step away from the basic everyday black, holiday red, and go-to neutrals in favor of an even more fabulous color that commands attention. And, when people ask where you got that purple piece, you can kindly correct them, explaining that it is sugilite, before spilling your style secrets.
Scroll on to shop items that look extra expensive in purple. Accessorize accordingly, or go all-in from head to toe in comfy sweats or chic wardrobe staples. Either way, you'll look like a million bucks.
Sugilite Street Style
I want this exact outfit in my closet ASAP.
Jennifer Malengele attended the Mithridate S/S 24 show during London Fashion Week wearing a sugilite purple dress.
Sugilite on the Runway
A sugilite purple gown was featured in Simone Rocha's S/S 25 show.
Naeem Khan participated in the color trend for F/W 24.
Sugilite on Influencers
Bella Thomas paired purple pants with a red T-shirt. Are you taking notes on this color combo?
Grece Ghanem wore a sheer sugilite purple ensemble at the beach.
Shop Our Sugilite-Colored Selects
Wear this cropped hoodie with or without the matching sweatpants.
Can't beat this iconic puffer jacket in a special shade.
Of course Norma Kamali nails the trend immediately in her signature satin cowl-neck design.
Pair it with the matching beanie if you're feeling super Sugilite that day.
Slingback meets Sugilite for the perfect party shoe.
We anticipate to see several more Sugilite-adjacent nail polish shades released in 2025.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
I Just Got Back From Paris—7 Chic Color Trends I Spotted All Over the City
Ivory! Burgundy! Olive green!
By Ana Escalante
-
The Elegant Color That Stylish People in Copenhagen and London Are Wearing With Red
We'll be seeing a lot more of it in 2025.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sorry to My Black Coats, But Chic Women in NYC Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead
From Gisele to Katie.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Ultra-Rich Color Trend That Is Chocolate Brown's Close Cousin
Family ties.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Color?
Sorry, black bags.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans
Take note.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Live in Brooklyn—These Are the 5 Current Trends I Never See People Wearing
Buzzier than burgundy and suede.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones