Sugilite Is the Rich-Looking Color Trend That'll Take Over in 2025

a person wears a purple jacket and blue pants

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

You've probably heard of amethyst—it's the February birthstone—and maybe even tanzanite, a rarer purple gemstone. But what about sugilite?

This slightly obscure stone was first discovered in the 1940s in Japan, and since then, has has been used in decorative objects, beads, and other types of jewelry. Known for its striking hue, the color has a Kate Middleton-approved regal vibe. Not only does it look luxurious, it also commands attention. And, we're betting it's about to be the shade of the season and gain popularity well into the New Year.

Whether you're looking for a simple sweater, a pair of statement shoes, or even a glamorous gown, you'll be delighted to discover it's available in a sensational sugilite hue. So, step away from the basic everyday black, holiday red, and go-to neutrals in favor of an even more fabulous color that commands attention. And, when people ask where you got that purple piece, you can kindly correct them, explaining that it is sugilite, before spilling your style secrets.

Scroll on to shop items that look extra expensive in purple. Accessorize accordingly, or go all-in from head to toe in comfy sweats or chic wardrobe staples. Either way, you'll look like a million bucks.

Sugilite Street Style

A guest wears black sunglasses, a pale blue shirt, a royal blue pullover, a sugilite purple corset, a neon purple wool coat, pale blue flared pants, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I want this exact outfit in my closet ASAP.

Jennifer Malengele attends the Mithridate SS24 show during London Fashion Week wearing a sugilite purple dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Malengele attended the Mithridate S/S 24 show during London Fashion Week wearing a sugilite purple dress.

Sugilite on the Runway

A model walks the runway wearing a sugilite purple gown at the Simone Rocha fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2024 Spring/Summer 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sugilite purple gown was featured in Simone Rocha's S/S 25 show.

A model walks the runway at the Naeem Khan fashion show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week wearing a sugilite purple gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naeem Khan participated in the color trend for F/W 24.

Sugilite on Influencers

Bella Thomas wears purple sugilite pants with a red t-shirt.

(Image credit: @bellathomas)

Bella Thomas paired purple pants with a red T-shirt. Are you taking notes on this color combo?

Grece Ghanem wears a sheer sugilite purple ensemble at the beach.

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Grece Ghanem wore a sheer sugilite purple ensemble at the beach.

Shop Our Sugilite-Colored Selects

Relaxed Gap Mini-Logo Cropped Hoodie
Gap Factory
Relaxed Gap Mini-Logo Cropped Hoodie

Wear this cropped hoodie with or without the matching sweatpants.

The North Face Nuptse Cropped Puffer Jacket
The North Face
Nuptse Cropped Puffer Jacket

Can't beat this iconic puffer jacket in a special shade.

Short Asymmetric Draped Dress - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Short Asymmetric Draped Dress

This mini dress is begging to be taken on your next vacation.

Gazelle Indoor in purple
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor

Get the it-sneaker of 2025 while it's still in stock.

Remi Roll Neck Sweater
Central Park West
Remi Roll Neck Sweater

A lightweight knit that is fit for fall and winter.

Out From Under Clarise Sheer Rose Floral Lace Turtleneck Top
Out From Under
Clarise Sheer Rose Floral Lace Turtleneck Top

Lovely in lace.

Christopher Esber Monument Open Twist Sweater
Christopher Esber
Monument Open Twist Sweater

You'll want to check out the back, of course.

Signature Lace Boyshorts
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Boyshorts

Yep, even underwear brands are in on the color trend.

Norma Kamali Maria Cowl-Neck Satin Midi-Dress in purple
Norma Kamali
Maria Cowl-Neck Satin Midi-Dress

Of course Norma Kamali nails the trend immediately in her signature satin cowl-neck design.

Lucent Metallic Tote
Bao Bao by Issey Miyake
Lucent Metallic Tote

An iconic bag in an elegant regal hue.

The North Face Big Box Logo Beanie
The North Face
The North Face Big Box Logo Beanie

Pair it with the matching beanie if you're feeling super Sugilite that day.

Axam Turtleneck Ribbed Pima Cotton
M.M.LaFleur
Axam Turtleneck

Ribbed pima cotton makes this turtleneck totally breathable.

Susana Monaco
Tie Front Dress

It's bringing the drama.

Melissa x Telfar small jelly shoulder bag in purple.
Melissa x Telfar
Small Jelly Shopper

A compelling collab in a cool color.

Natori Feathers Plunge T-Shirt Bra in Purple
Natori
Feathers Plunge T-Shirt Bra

Our forever favorite bra in our new favorite color.

Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Roger Vivier
Belle Vivier Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Slingback meets Sugilite for the perfect party shoe.

Nail Lacquer
Orly
All Eyes On Her Nail Lacquer

We anticipate to see several more Sugilite-adjacent nail polish shades released in 2025.

