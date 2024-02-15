It’s True: This “Cheap” Shoe Trend Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

All fashion enthusiasts hit a wall with their wardrobes from time to time—whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist, you've likely grown bored of your go-to outfit formulas at some point. At such moments, just a simple injection of an unexpected element will keep your look from feeling stale. Accessories are a great way to do this; more specifically, shoes. Even more specifically: printed shoes.

Over the past few seasons, leopard print shoes have been cropping up all over Instagram in street-style and influencer snaps. Teamed with an otherwise pared-back outfit (think blue jeans and a neutral knit, or an understated LBD), they add an intentional pop of interest. Leopard pumps are not a new thing, but as a key player in the viral “Mob wife” aesthetic, 2024 will see them peak for the first time in a while. It's not the only print adorning this year's footwear, though. There are four others we expect to line the shelves of all our favourite stores and ground the outfits of countless style insiders in the coming months.

Scroll on to see the top printed shoe trends to carry you through 2024, from animal motifs to bold check patterns.

See the 4 Print Trends That Will Dominate Your Shoe Collection This Spring

1. Leopard Print

Style Notes: Probably the biggest printed shoe trend of 2024, leopard soles add a playful spin to even the simplest outfits. Try styling yours will an all-black look that could benefit from a splash of pattern.

Shop the print:

Ralph Lauren Kendrya Leopard-Print Ballet Flat £545 SHOP NOW Simple but so effective.

Gianvito Rossi Mary Ribbon 45 Leopard-Print Suede Mary Jane Pumps £750 SHOP NOW The Mary Jane trend isn't going anywhere.

A Loped & Ca Comercio Westside Slingback Mules £345 SHOP NOW This silhouette is perfect for the transition into spring.

Saint Laurent Nour Leopard-Print Leather-Trimmed Mules £735 SHOP NOW Pointed-toe shoes are dominating this season.

2. Gucci Monogram Print

Style Notes: Usually we're not hugely into logo-adorned pieces, but Gucci's viral monogram slingbacks are a deserving exception. The crystal-embellished pair is particularly popular, but there are other styles featuring the signature ‘GG’ print that are just as chic.

Shop the print:

Gucci Women's GG Slingback Ballet Flat £700 SHOP NOW Flats you can wear on a night out and still feel dressed up.

Gucci Women's Double G Sandal £750 SHOP NOW Bookmark these for the summer months.

Gucci Women's GG Mid-Heel Boot £2120 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Gucci Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer £655 SHOP NOW These loafers have a real heritage feel.

3. Zebra Print

(Image credit: @lindatol)

Style Notes: Just like with leopard print, zebra print shoes feel like they'll always be relevant, so you can be confident that the pair you're eyeing up is a worthwhile investment.

Shop the print:

Tory Burch Ballet zebra-print loafers £360 SHOP NOW This brown version is slightly softer than black-and-white ones I've seen.

River Island White Animal Print Ballet Pumps £40 SHOP NOW Zebra-print ballet flats = two trends in one.

Raid RAID Cedar Kitten Heeled Ankle Boot in Zebra £40 £18 SHOP NOW Wear these with raw-hem jeans and a relaxed white shirt.

Le Monde Beryl Zebra-Print Calf-Hair Mary Jane Flats £445 SHOP NOW A subtler take on the zebra trend.

4. Check Print

Style Notes: Checked prints are huge in 2024 generally, so why not extend the trend to your footwear? Tweed or bouclé iterations are especially current for spring.

Shop the print:

Jimmy Choo Didi 45mm Check-Print Pumps £765 SHOP NOW These are Emili Sindlev's exact shoes—I think we can all agree they're wish list worthy.

Burberry Check Wool-Felt Loafers £590 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than Burberry.

Charles & Keith Nerina Checkered Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps £85 SHOP NOW Such a unique silhouette.

Charles & Keith Tweed Pearl Embellished Trapeze-Heel Slingback Pumps £75 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith is the go-to brand if you're seeking trendy shoes on a budget.

5. Gingham Print

Style Notes: As we move towards brighter days, gingham is once again preparing to take pride of place in our wardrobes. Brands are already releasing their takes on the gingham shoe trend, and it's almost impossible to pick favourites.

Shop the print:

La Redoute Collections Checked Slingbacks with Block Heel £18 SHOP NOW Just add a sundress and a basket bag at the first sight of the sun.

Miu Miu Double-Strap Leather Ballet Flats £715 SHOP NOW If you're not ready to commit to a full printed shoe, consider something like this.

Manolo Blahnik BBLA 105 Suede and Flocked Mesh Pumps £625 SHOP NOW Ready for your next night out.

Charles & Keith Checkered Buckled Mary Jane Flats £65 SHOP NOW Act fast—I have a feeling these will sell out in no time.

