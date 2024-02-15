It’s True: This “Cheap” Shoe Trend Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
All fashion enthusiasts hit a wall with their wardrobes from time to time—whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist, you've likely grown bored of your go-to outfit formulas at some point. At such moments, just a simple injection of an unexpected element will keep your look from feeling stale. Accessories are a great way to do this; more specifically, shoes. Even more specifically: printed shoes.
Over the past few seasons, leopard print shoes have been cropping up all over Instagram in street-style and influencer snaps. Teamed with an otherwise pared-back outfit (think blue jeans and a neutral knit, or an understated LBD), they add an intentional pop of interest. Leopard pumps are not a new thing, but as a key player in the viral “Mob wife” aesthetic, 2024 will see them peak for the first time in a while. It's not the only print adorning this year's footwear, though. There are four others we expect to line the shelves of all our favourite stores and ground the outfits of countless style insiders in the coming months.
Scroll on to see the top printed shoe trends to carry you through 2024, from animal motifs to bold check patterns.
See the 4 Print Trends That Will Dominate Your Shoe Collection This Spring
1. Leopard Print
Style Notes: Probably the biggest printed shoe trend of 2024, leopard soles add a playful spin to even the simplest outfits. Try styling yours will an all-black look that could benefit from a splash of pattern.
Shop the print:
The Mary Jane trend isn't going anywhere.
This silhouette is perfect for the transition into spring.
Pointed-toe shoes are dominating this season.
2. Gucci Monogram Print
Style Notes: Usually we're not hugely into logo-adorned pieces, but Gucci's viral monogram slingbacks are a deserving exception. The crystal-embellished pair is particularly popular, but there are other styles featuring the signature ‘GG’ print that are just as chic.
Shop the print:
3. Zebra Print
Style Notes: Just like with leopard print, zebra print shoes feel like they'll always be relevant, so you can be confident that the pair you're eyeing up is a worthwhile investment.
Shop the print:
This brown version is slightly softer than black-and-white ones I've seen.
Wear these with raw-hem jeans and a relaxed white shirt.
4. Check Print
Style Notes: Checked prints are huge in 2024 generally, so why not extend the trend to your footwear? Tweed or bouclé iterations are especially current for spring.
Shop the print:
These are Emili Sindlev's exact shoes—I think we can all agree they're wish list worthy.
Charles & Keith is the go-to brand if you're seeking trendy shoes on a budget.
5. Gingham Print
Style Notes: As we move towards brighter days, gingham is once again preparing to take pride of place in our wardrobes. Brands are already releasing their takes on the gingham shoe trend, and it's almost impossible to pick favourites.
Shop the print:
Just add a sundress and a basket bag at the first sight of the sun.
If you're not ready to commit to a full printed shoe, consider something like this.
Act fast—I have a feeling these will sell out in no time.
Next Up: The 9 Most Expensive-Looking Pieces on the High Street This Week
-
The Classy Flat-Shoe Trend People Are Wearing With Jeans and Basic Trousers
It's a trending colour, too.
By Natalie Munro
-
5 Trainer Trends We’re Seeing Less and Less of in 2024
Plus, the five styles taking their place.
By Maxine Eggenberger
-
Suddenly, Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Sneakers in This Trending Color
My new favorite shade.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sorry to My Black Flats—I'm Replacing You With This New Spring Shoe Trend
Very fashionable flats indeed.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sorry to My Black Flats—I’m Replacing You With This Fresh Spring Shoe Trend
A very fashionable flat indeed.
By Natalie Munro
-
Suddenly, Celebs and Fashion People Are Wearing Trainers in This Trending Colour
My new favourite shade.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Asked the Who What Wear UK Team What They Want to Buy for Spring—Here's What They Said
We can't wait for the new season.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Women Swear By
It goes with everything.
By Eliza Huber