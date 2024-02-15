It’s True: This “Cheap” Shoe Trend Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

By Bébhinn Campbell
published

Printed shoe trends: @rayan.xasan wears zebra print shoes

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

All fashion enthusiasts hit a wall with their wardrobes from time to time—whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist, you've likely grown bored of your go-to outfit formulas at some point. At such moments, just a simple injection of an unexpected element will keep your look from feeling stale. Accessories are a great way to do this; more specifically, shoes. Even more specifically: printed shoes.

Over the past few seasons, leopard print shoes have been cropping up all over Instagram in street-style and influencer snaps. Teamed with an otherwise pared-back outfit (think blue jeans and a neutral knit, or an understated LBD), they add an intentional pop of interest. Leopard pumps are not a new thing, but as a key player in the viral “Mob wife” aesthetic, 2024 will see them peak for the first time in a while. It's not the only print adorning this year's footwear, though. There are four others we expect to line the shelves of all our favourite stores and ground the outfits of countless style insiders in the coming months.

Scroll on to see the top printed shoe trends to carry you through 2024, from animal motifs to bold check patterns.

1. Leopard Print

Printed shoe trends 2024: @lenafarl wears leopard print shoes

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Probably the biggest printed shoe trend of 2024, leopard soles add a playful spin to even the simplest outfits. Try styling yours will an all-black look that could benefit from a splash of pattern.

Shop the print:

Kendrya Leopard-Print Ballet Flat
Ralph Lauren
Kendrya Leopard-Print Ballet Flat

Simple but so effective.

Mary Ribbon 45 leopard-print suede Mary Jane pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Mary Ribbon 45 Leopard-Print Suede Mary Jane Pumps

The Mary Jane trend isn't going anywhere.

WESTSIDE
A Loped & Ca Comercio
Westside Slingback Mules

This silhouette is perfect for the transition into spring.

Nour leopard-print leather-trimmed mules
Saint Laurent
Nour Leopard-Print Leather-Trimmed Mules

Pointed-toe shoes are dominating this season.

2. Gucci Monogram Print

Printed shoe trends 2024: @styleidealist wears Gucci monogram pumps

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Usually we're not hugely into logo-adorned pieces, but Gucci's viral monogram slingbacks are a deserving exception. The crystal-embellished pair is particularly popular, but there are other styles featuring the signature ‘GG’ print that are just as chic.

Shop the print:

Women's GG Slingback ballet flat
Gucci
Women's GG Slingback Ballet Flat

Flats you can wear on a night out and still feel dressed up.

Women's Double G sandal
Gucci
Women's Double G Sandal

Bookmark these for the summer months.

Women's GG mid-heel boot
Gucci
Women's GG Mid-Heel Boot

So elegant.

Women's Horsebit 1953 loafer
Gucci
Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer

These loafers have a real heritage feel.

3. Zebra Print

Printed shoe trends 2024

(Image credit: @lindatol)

Style Notes: Just like with leopard print, zebra print shoes feel like they'll always be relevant, so you can be confident that the pair you're eyeing up is a worthwhile investment.

Shop the print:

Ballet Zebra-Print Loafers
Tory Burch
Ballet zebra-print loafers

This brown version is slightly softer than black-and-white ones I've seen.

White animal print ballet pumps
River Island
White Animal Print Ballet Pumps

Zebra-print ballet flats = two trends in one.

RAID Cedar kitten heeled ankle boot in zebra
Raid
RAID Cedar Kitten Heeled Ankle Boot in Zebra

Wear these with raw-hem jeans and a relaxed white shirt.

Zebra-print calf-hair Mary Jane flats
Le Monde Beryl
Zebra-Print Calf-Hair Mary Jane Flats

A subtler take on the zebra trend.

4. Check Print

Printed shoe trends 2024: @emilisindlev wears check print shoes

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Checked prints are huge in 2024 generally, so why not extend the trend to your footwear? Tweed or bouclé iterations are especially current for spring.

Shop the print:

Didi 45mm check-print pumps
Jimmy Choo
Didi 45mm Check-Print Pumps

These are Emili Sindlev's exact shoes—I think we can all agree they're wish list worthy.

Check wool-felt loafers
Burberry
Check Wool-Felt Loafers

It doesn't get more classic than Burberry.

Nerina Checkered Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps
Charles & Keith
Nerina Checkered Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps

Such a unique silhouette.

Tweed Pearl Embellished Trapeze-Heel Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Tweed Pearl Embellished Trapeze-Heel Slingback Pumps

Charles & Keith is the go-to brand if you're seeking trendy shoes on a budget.

5. Gingham Print

Printed shoe trends 2024: @katherine_ormerod wears gingham printed shoes

(Image credit: @katherine_ormerod)

Style Notes: As we move towards brighter days, gingham is once again preparing to take pride of place in our wardrobes. Brands are already releasing their takes on the gingham shoe trend, and it's almost impossible to pick favourites.

Shop the print:

Checked Slingbacks with Block Heel
La Redoute Collections
Checked Slingbacks with Block Heel

Just add a sundress and a basket bag at the first sight of the sun.

Double-strap leather ballet flats
Miu Miu
Double-Strap Leather Ballet Flats

If you're not ready to commit to a full printed shoe, consider something like this.

BBLA 105 suede and flocked mesh pumps
Manolo Blahnik
BBLA 105 Suede and Flocked Mesh Pumps

Ready for your next night out.

Checkered Buckled Mary Jane Flats
Charles & Keith
Checkered Buckled Mary Jane Flats

Act fast—I have a feeling these will sell out in no time.

