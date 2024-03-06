The Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing This Season
Spring is almost here and it's time to talk about the shoes we'll all be wearing for the duration of it. Specifically, let's talk about flat shoes. The big flats trend for S/S 24 is thanks in large part to the influential designer brands Prada, The Row, Toteme, and Saint Laurent. Their creative directors have opted to prioritize elegance, by endorsing sleek, pointed-toe flats.
The beauty of pointed-toe flats is that they're fancy enough to be worn out at night, and they go with everything from jeans to mini dresses to baggy trousers, making whatever they're paired with look far more sophisticated. After years of square toes, it's been nice to finally change things up a bit. I think that this is a trend that's worth investing in and will be around for quite some time, so I selected 29 pairs of elegant luxury flats you'll wear for years. Scroll to shop my carefully selected favorites.
These touch on several trends: patent leather, slingback, and of course, pointed toes.
I know I already included these in tan but the red is too good not to as well.
The Row is pretty much dominating my shoe wish list right now.
Cap toes only add to the elegant appeal.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
