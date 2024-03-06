The Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing This Season

Spring is almost here and it's time to talk about the shoes we'll all be wearing for the duration of it. Specifically, let's talk about flat shoes. The big flats trend for S/S 24 is thanks in large part to the influential designer brands Prada, The Row, Toteme, and Saint Laurent. Their creative directors have opted to prioritize elegance, by endorsing sleek, pointed-toe flats.

The beauty of pointed-toe flats is that they're fancy enough to be worn out at night, and they go with everything from jeans to mini dresses to baggy trousers, making whatever they're paired with look far more sophisticated. After years of square toes, it's been nice to finally change things up a bit. I think that this is a trend that's worth investing in and will be around for quite some time, so I selected 29 pairs of elegant luxury flats you'll wear for years. Scroll to shop my carefully selected favorites.

Toteme + Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats $620 SHOP NOW You can't miss with Toteme.

Prada Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flats $1120 SHOP NOW This color has my full attention.

Saint Laurent Carolyn Leather Slide Ballerina Flats $975 SHOP NOW These look ridiculously cool with baggy pants.

The Row Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flats $1090 SHOP NOW Shoe goals, right?

Aeyde Moa Leather Point-Toe Flats $345 SHOP NOW These are wildly versatile.

Anine Bing Nina Flats $450 SHOP NOW Like jewelry for your toes.

Stuart Weitzman Emilia Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $395 SHOP NOW I love it when multiple trends collide.

Tory Burch Pierced Mules $398 SHOP NOW I've yet to meet someone who doesn't love these.

The Row Cyd Leather Ballet Flats $1290 SHOP NOW If you can't stop thinking about these, join the club.

Gucci GG Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats $770 SHOP NOW Classic

Loro Piana Rebecca Cap-Toe Ballet Flats $1075 SHOP NOW I am completely enamored with these.

Aquazzura Purist Multi Woven Slingback Ballerina Flats $750 SHOP NOW These colors!

Vince Venice Flats $330 SHOP NOW These pointed-square-toe hybrids are fun.

Tory Burch Patos Flats $328 SHOP NOW Just imagine the compliments these will get.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats $825 SHOP NOW These are very "ladies who lunch".

Toteme T-Strap Suede Flats $575 SHOP NOW These are perfect for all four seasons.

Christian Louboutin Hot Chickita Pointed Toe Slingback Flats $775 SHOP NOW These touch on several trends: patent leather, slingback, and of course, pointed toes.

Ganni Wide Welt Buckle Ballerina Naplack $395 SHOP NOW These have a strong cult following.

Gucci GG Embellished Slingback Flats $990 SHOP NOW Another Gucci dream pair.

Stuart Weitzman Emilia Mary Jane Flats $395 SHOP NOW I know I already included these in tan but the red is too good not to as well.

Saint Laurent Chris Flats in Patent Leather $995 SHOP NOW These pointed-toe loafers are the best of both worlds.

Aeyde Artemis Glossed-Leather Loafers $345 SHOP NOW Another great (and easier-on-the-wallet) pointed-toe pair.

Malone Souliers Blythe 10 Flats $680 SHOP NOW The bow trend seems to be here to stay.

The Row Claudette Bow Leather Ballet Flats $1120 SHOP NOW The Row is pretty much dominating my shoe wish list right now.

Saint Laurent Anaïs Leather Slingback Flats $925 SHOP NOW These have timeless appeal.

Aquazzura Pinot Ballet Flats $750 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of this brown and black pairing.

Jennifer Chamadi Vittoria 20 Mesh-Trimmed Leather Point-Toe Slingback Flats $650 SHOP NOW Cap toes only add to the elegant appeal.

R13 Pointed Toe Slides With Ring $795 SHOP NOW These are about as cool as flats get.