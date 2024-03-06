The Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing This Season

By Allyson Payer
Pointed-toe flats

Spring is almost here and it's time to talk about the shoes we'll all be wearing for the duration of it. Specifically, let's talk about flat shoes. The big flats trend for S/S 24 is thanks in large part to the influential designer brands Prada, The Row, Toteme, and Saint Laurent. Their creative directors have opted to prioritize elegance, by endorsing sleek, pointed-toe flats.

The beauty of pointed-toe flats is that they're fancy enough to be worn out at night, and they go with everything from jeans to mini dresses to baggy trousers, making whatever they're paired with look far more sophisticated. After years of square toes, it's been nice to finally change things up a bit. I think that this is a trend that's worth investing in and will be around for quite some time, so I selected 29 pairs of elegant luxury flats you'll wear for years. Scroll to shop my carefully selected favorites.

Toteme pointed-toe ballerinas
Toteme
+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

You can't miss with Toteme.

Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat
Prada
Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flats

This color has my full attention.

Carolyn Leather Slide Ballerina Flats
Saint Laurent
Carolyn Leather Slide Ballerina Flats

These look ridiculously cool with baggy pants.

Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
The Row
Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flats

Shoe goals, right?

Aeyde flats
Aeyde
Moa Leather Point-Toe Flats

These are wildly versatile.

Nina Flats
Anine Bing
Nina Flats

Like jewelry for your toes.

Emilia Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Emilia Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

I love it when multiple trends collide.

Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mules

I've yet to meet someone who doesn't love these.

Cyd Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Cyd Leather Ballet Flats

If you can't stop thinking about these, join the club.

Gg Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats
Gucci
GG Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats

Classic

Loro Piana Rebecca flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Cap-Toe Ballet Flats

I am completely enamored with these.

Purist Multi Woven Slingback Ballerina Flats
Aquazzura
Purist Multi Woven Slingback Ballerina Flats

These colors!

Venice Flats
Vince
Venice Flats

These pointed-square-toe hybrids are fun.

Tory Burch Patos Flats
Tory Burch
Patos Flats

Just imagine the compliments these will get.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale flats
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats

These are very "ladies who lunch".

T-Strap Suede Flats
Toteme
T-Strap Suede Flats

These are perfect for all four seasons.

Hot Chickita Pointed Toe Slingback Flat
Christian Louboutin
Hot Chickita Pointed Toe Slingback Flats

These touch on several trends: patent leather, slingback, and of course, pointed toes.

Wide Welt Buckle Ballerina Naplack
Ganni
Wide Welt Buckle Ballerina Naplack

These have a strong cult following.

Gg Embellished Slingback Flats
Gucci
GG Embellished Slingback Flats

Another Gucci dream pair.

Emilia Mary Jane Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Emilia Mary Jane Flats

I know I already included these in tan but the red is too good not to as well.

Chris Flats in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
Chris Flats in Patent Leather

These pointed-toe loafers are the best of both worlds.

Aeyde Artemis loafers
Aeyde
Artemis Glossed-Leather Loafers

Another great (and easier-on-the-wallet) pointed-toe pair.

Blythe 10 Flats
Malone Souliers
Blythe 10 Flats

The bow trend seems to be here to stay.

Claudette Bow Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Claudette Bow Leather Ballet Flats

The Row is pretty much dominating my shoe wish list right now.

Anaïs Leather Slingback Flats
Saint Laurent
Anaïs Leather Slingback Flats

These have timeless appeal.

Pinot Ballet Flats
Aquazzura
Pinot Ballet Flats

I'm a big fan of this brown and black pairing.

JENNIFER CHAMANDI Vittoria flats
Jennifer Chamadi
Vittoria 20 Mesh-Trimmed Leather Point-Toe Slingback Flats

Cap toes only add to the elegant appeal.

Pointed Toe Slides With Ring
R13
Pointed Toe Slides With Ring

These are about as cool as flats get.

Ulla Johnson flats
Ulla Johnson
Violette Studded Leather Point-Toe Flats

Perfect for spring.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

