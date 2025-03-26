Cute As They Are, I’m a Little Bored of Ballet Flats—6 Classy and Comfy Styles I’m Eyeing Instead
From the moment Miu Miu revived my obsession through the satin style debuted in its autumn/winter 2022 collection, I knew that the search for the chicest alternatives to ballet flats would be inevitable. Despite fluctuating in mainstream visibility throughout the 21st Century, ballet flats have always remained firm as a footwear fixture for some of the most fashionable people across Europe.
From Alexa Chung to Sienna Miller, the reason is simple—ballet flats are delicate, elegant and bring a classic sense of sophistication to even the most uncomplicated of looks. Yet, as anyone who experienced their first reign in the early 2000s can attest, they’re not the most practical of shoes. While their ability to make your outfits feel as graceful as a dancer moving across a grand operatic stage en pointe is indisputable, the ballet flats I've tried are simply unable to survive high step counts.
It’s well-known that the style lacks crucial support and cushioning to endure long days. Still, the refined silhouette and countless iterations—Alaïa’s mesh shoes! Ganni’s viral buckled iteration! Tory Burch's studded leather style!—warrants their appeal, meaning that we always find ourselves returning to the timeless shape, irrespective of the podiatry problems associated with the style.
This is a plight I’m too familiar with. As a self-described anti-trainer person, ballet flats have become an indispensable part of my daily uniform.
They’ll always hold a special place in my heart—and I currently have this dreamy dusty pink square-toe sort from & Other Stories on my wish list—but as I come to grips with the lack of longevity they hold, my mind has turned to the other classy and comfortable flat shoe styles that serve as viable alternatives to ballet flats.
What I’ve discovered is a whole world of practical substitutes equally courtly as they are effortless to wear.
Best of all, these pieces don’t deviate from the hallmarks of ballet flats—soft in shape, slip on, low to the ground and demure by design—meaning they can easily be traded in your existing repertoire.
From the Mary Janes spotted all over Paris to the suede loafers London "It" girls can’t stop wearing, keep scrolling through for the six best alternatives to ballet flats.
6 Chic Alternatives to Ballet Flats to Try
1. Mary Janes
Style Notes: As the shoe style most similar to ballet flats, it was only fitting that I commence this edit with Mary Janes. This shoe style is nearly identical, save for the addition of a strap that crosses over the foot. This bar is both negligible and crucial to achieving a different silhouette. Not only does appear on some of the most covetable shoe styles of the decade, but it helps to bring an extra element of polish to your look.
Aeyde shoes come highly editor-approved, and this satin finish is surely a sought-after pair within the Who What Wear UK editorial team.
Just look to Hailey Bieber for proof that leather workwear-style jackets and black Mary Janes suit one another.
This pencil skirt has a Saint Laurent feel and an expensive-looking high-street price point.
2. Flip Flops
Style Notes: Fabrics like denim and wool can sometimes feel antithetical to ballet flats, which make outfits like this enviable Monikh Dale look a prime candidate for an alternative to ballet flat shoe. The suede material of these flip flops brings in another surprising contrast element that complements both the tones and sturdiness of the fabrics featured in this outfit. Of course, you might not think that these are all-day walking shoes either. But in summer months when your feet are blistered and sweaty from stuffing them into a pair of leather flats, you'll be begging for the breezy reprieve this style gives you (even if you'll only last wearing them till lunchtime.)
Suede shoes show no sign of slowing down, and these elevated flip flops are such a great alternative to ballet flats, especially in balmy clients.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wore flip-flops, so we bought flip-flops.
Adding a hint of cobalt blue is this year's equivalent to the pop of blue trend—trust us.
The shape of this jacket almost feels like a Victorian-style shirt, which is one of the biggest blouuse trends for 2025.
The ultra-wide leg shape of these pinstripe trousers is perfect for warmer months.
3. Slipper Mules
Style Notes: French girls can always be counted on for outfit inspiration. This outfit from Parisian muse Sylvie Mus proves slippers can achieve a similar effect to ballet flats, making them an ideal alternative for more casual outfits. Best of all, the exposed heel further elongates your length, which is a styling tip suited for petite women, too.
Like slip-on loafers, these flat mules are a new take on an enduring silhouette.
Another chic colour way at a fraction of the price.
Once you slip these on, you'll never want to take them off.
This premium basic from Whistles boasts a dainty V-neck shape and is made from breathable viscose.
In need of the perfect straight-leg denim? Look no further than the COS Arch jeans.
4. Slingback Kitten Heels
Style Notes: There's nothing I love more than wearing ballet flats to an evening event. I think it's such an unexpectedly glamorous concoction, but on days where want to feel a little sleeker and have to navigate poor weather conditions, I've been swapping out flats for a kitten heel. (Yes, rain and puddles are not friends to ballet flats.)
Simple swaps like a kitten heel, pointed-toe and slingback finish can transform ballet flats into a soirée ready style.
This glossy red pair demands to be worn with an LBD as your go-to date night outfit.
These technically aren't a kitten heel, but we had to throw in a chic option for those exclusively looking for a flat shoe.
5. Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Given how gentle ballet flats can be, I often feel that my looks lack a certain structure that other footwear styles provide. Suede loafers are a fairly recent shoe trend that has reminded me of the power this prep-influenced shape can provide. The rigid form helps to add an element of cohesion to otherwise baggy garments.
Be quick—these M&S suede loafers are sure to sell out again.
A new take on the classic Penny loafer that's just as timeless.
A zip-up leather jacket is a capsule wardrobe favourite.
After trying on Reformation's best-selling Cary low-rise wide-leg jeans in person, I can honestly say these are worth the price.
6. Tie-Up Mary Janes
Style Notes: Iris Law is a pioneer for unconventional footwear choices, but there's something about these tie-up Mary Janes that feel equally ahead of the curve and relevant for now. Okay, yes, they're the second pair of Mary Janes to make my list but seeing how current this particular style is, I could't overlook them. Instead of a strap, the bow finish reinvents the ribbon mania that cropped up a couple of years ago in 2023 and became synonymous with the coquette trend. They feel whimsical, childlike and eclectic all at the same time.
These tie-up flats from M&S bring a subtle twist to a Mary Jane shape that will soon be everywhere come spring.
Animal print is a huge trend for 2025, and these Reformation flats feel like summer's answer to the Khaite Nevada boots.
For those still aboard the fishnet shoe train, these are certainly a "toot".
The mother-of-pearl buttons make this top look far more expensive than it actually is.
