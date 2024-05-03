10 Celebrity Moms Who Have the Chicest Style, Period

There's no doubt that motherhood depicts the more practical side of life. (Read: messy art projects, diaper changes, baby spit-up—activities that don't always lend themselves to super-polished looks.) This doesn't mean we moms can't stay true to our personal style—but rather, we evolve our looks and lean into comfort, durability, and easy silhouettes. And that goes for celebrity moms, too.

As a fashion editor and mom of two, I love to get inspired by celebrity moms who seem to have a great sense of style while maintaining functionality (even if they do a have a helping hand from a team of stylists that we could only dream of!). In celebration of Mother's Day, below, I'm sharing 10 celebrity moms who have the chicest style. Whether they're stepping out on the red carpet or taking their kids out for ice cream, their fashion-forward outfits never fail to inspire and uplift.

Read on to see which stylish celebrity moms are ruling the fashion world.

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer and mom of four is renowned for her elevated and elegant style—think impeccably tailored pieces, luxurious fabrics, and sleek silhouettes. On the runway, her namesake fashion brand is unquestionably a gorgeous extension of her own personal style, while on Instagram we get to see a glimpse of her enviable casual-chic wardrobe when hanging with her kids. And honestly, it doesn't get more aspirational. We're already seeing her daughter Harper sharing Victoria's sense of style, often wearing custom pieces from her clothing line.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images; Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet looks are always impeccable, but we've also been obsessed with her effortlessly cool quiet-luxury looks lately. The actress and mother to her 2-year-old son, Cy, leans into simple yet elevated outfit formulas that are easy and approachable—any on-the-go mom can easily re-create them.

Chrissy Teigen

Whether she's dressed for an award show with husband John Legend, cooking in her kitchen, or on family vacation with her four kids, Chrissy Teigen never sacrifices on style. Her showstopping red carpet looks are always dazzling, her off-duty looks are charming, and her business-casual outfits are alluringly chic. There's no doubt her Instagram is where it's at for eye-catching outfits.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From her trend-forward denim outfits to her luxe coats, youthful dresses, and approachable sneakers, Katie Holmes's casual NYC wardrobe—whether she's running out to get groceries or grabbing a cup of coffee with her daughter, Suri—is always easy, effortless, and cool. When the occasion calls for it—be it a red carpet look or front row at a fashion show—her polished and sleek ensembles are always on trend.

Gigi Hadid

No one stays on top of the trends and of-the-moment looks quite like supermodel and mother Gigi Hadid. From her enviable sneaker collection to her luxe leather jackets and '90s accessories, her trendy, cool, and youthful outfits are always Insta-worthy and a source of inspiration.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna never fails to impress with her statement style. Before, during, and after her pregnancy, she has played by her own rules when it comes to fashion. From her head-turning silhouettes to her playful accessories, her outfits are pure eye candy. She remains one of the most iconic stylish moms out there.

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style icon and model Kate Moss has clearly passed down her impeccable style to her daughter, Lila Moss. From her characteristic slip dresses to her Brit-cool jeans-and-tee outfits, Kate Moss is unquestionably one of the most stylish moms out there.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscar-winning star and mom of two is no stranger to stealing the show—and that goes for her outfits, too. Whether she's leaning into classic Hollywood glamour on the red carpet or reveling in off-duty preppy pieces and understated classic tailoring, her looks range from polished to practical and are always effortlessly chic.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supermodel and actress Irina Shayk is the ultimate cool and fashion-forward mom. Whether attending Paris Fashion Week in bold, leather-clad looks or doing the school dropoff in her signature knee-high boots, she never misses a chic street style moment.

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat and mom of two exudes an unmistakable confidence in every outfit she wears. Her red carpet looks are always head-turners, and her off-duty outfits with husband Ben Affleck and her kids are trend-forward and chic and, simply put, never disappoint.

