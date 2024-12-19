The 5 Exact Flat Shoes I've Been Seeing Around L.A. Nonstop This Winter
Whether I'm browsing the hot bar at Erewhon or strolling through Sephora at The Grove, I always love to take note of what the women around Los Angeles are wearing, from the color trends that all the locals are incorporating into their wardrobe to what shoes they're walking around in. The latter is today's topic, and I'm here to report back with my fashion findings.
When it comes to the flat shoes I've spotted around L.A. this winter, it comes down to five different styles. Before I share my thoughts, keep in mind, of course, that everyone is still wearing Uggs, Sambas, and Birkenstocks. I left those off my list so you'd have a fresher take on where to spend you shoe budget this winter. Okay, let's get into it.
Scroll down to see and shop the five exact flat shoe styles I've been seeing on repeat this season.
1. Suede Sneakers
To get more specific, the certain style has more of a round toe and is typically paired with chunky white shoe laces. It's really giving cozy cold-weather vibes thanks to the textured material. It's also giving "bowling meets wrestling" shoes if that makes sense. If not, just take a look for yourself below on Sara Walker and Tania Sarin.
2. Chocolate-Brown Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are a timeless shoe style no matter the season, but this winter (in Los Angeles, at least), it's all about chocolate-brown flats. You can pair the comfortable flats with little white socks and a miniskirt for an ultra-romantic vibe or style them with super-dark denim for a very on-trend winter outfit.
3. Black Sneakers
I'll be honest. This isn't my favorite style, but I wanted to include it because it's certainly making its rounds within the L.A. crowd. It's a little too grunge for my taste, but that doesn't mean it's not trending. All-black sneakers definitely have a "cool girl who's always ahead of the trends" vibe.
4. Fitted Knee-High Boots
I'm so into this one, and I love how fitted the style is around the calf. I can't wait to add a pair to my flat-boot selection this winter. While I'll most likely go for an option with a pointy toe, I'm also seeing versions with a super-round toe, so to each their own on this flat-boot trend this season. The key here is finding a design that's super fitted around the calf and hits right below the knee.
5. Jeweled Flats
Bedazzled but in the chicest way. Call it the Alaïa ballet flats effect, but ballet flats no longer are boring. Studs, stones, and shine are all welcome and make any outfit look 10 times fancier, and the ladies of Los Angeles are eating this flat-shoe trend up right now.
