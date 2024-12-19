The 5 Exact Flat Shoes I've Been Seeing Around L.A. Nonstop This Winter

Woman wearing suede sneakers with jeans.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Whether I'm browsing the hot bar at Erewhon or strolling through Sephora at The Grove, I always love to take note of what the women around Los Angeles are wearing, from the color trends that all the locals are incorporating into their wardrobe to what shoes they're walking around in. The latter is today's topic, and I'm here to report back with my fashion findings.

When it comes to the flat shoes I've spotted around L.A. this winter, it comes down to five different styles. Before I share my thoughts, keep in mind, of course, that everyone is still wearing Uggs, Sambas, and Birkenstocks. I left those off my list so you'd have a fresher take on where to spend you shoe budget this winter. Okay, let's get into it.

Scroll down to see and shop the five exact flat shoe styles I've been seeing on repeat this season.

1. Suede Sneakers

To get more specific, the certain style has more of a round toe and is typically paired with chunky white shoe laces. It's really giving cozy cold-weather vibes thanks to the textured material. It's also giving "bowling meets wrestling" shoes if that makes sense. If not, just take a look for yourself below on Sara Walker and Tania Sarin.

Woman wearing faux fur jacket jeans and sneakers.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Woman wearing white jacket pants and sneakers.

(Image credit: @taniasarin)

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

New Balance 574 Sneakers
New Balance
574 Sneakers

Voile Blanche Julia Pump Shearling Trainers
Voile Blanche
Julia Pump Shearling Trainers

2. Chocolate-Brown Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are a timeless shoe style no matter the season, but this winter (in Los Angeles, at least), it's all about chocolate-brown flats. You can pair the comfortable flats with little white socks and a miniskirt for an ultra-romantic vibe or style them with super-dark denim for a very on-trend winter outfit.

Woman wearing brown long skirt and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Woman wearing matching brown outfit with ballet flats.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Satin Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas

Larroudé Blair Flats
Larroudé
Blair Flats

Madewell, The Greta Ballet Flats
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats

3. Black Sneakers

I'll be honest. This isn't my favorite style, but I wanted to include it because it's certainly making its rounds within the L.A. crowd. It's a little too grunge for my taste, but that doesn't mean it's not trending. All-black sneakers definitely have a "cool girl who's always ahead of the trends" vibe.

Woman wearing brown puffer and black jeans.

(Image credit: @gracealexandriaa)

Woman wearing burgundy leather jacket and white jeans.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Free Metcon 6 Mesh Sneakers
NIKE
Free Metcon 6 Mesh Sneakers

On Cloudtilt Sneakers
On
Cloudtilt Sneakers

Bondi 8 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
HOKA
Bondi 8 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

4. Fitted Knee-High Boots

I'm so into this one, and I love how fitted the style is around the calf. I can't wait to add a pair to my flat-boot selection this winter. While I'll most likely go for an option with a pointy toe, I'm also seeing versions with a super-round toe, so to each their own on this flat-boot trend this season. The key here is finding a design that's super fitted around the calf and hits right below the knee.

Woman wearing tight brown boots and black shorts.

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Woman wearing white dress and black calf boots.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Co Round Toe Knee High Booties
Co
Round Toe Knee High Booties

Lexington Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Lexington Boots

Flat Leather Knee High Boots
ZARA
Flat Leather Knee High Boots

5. Jeweled Flats

Bedazzled but in the chicest way. Call it the Alaïa ballet flats effect, but ballet flats no longer are boring. Studs, stones, and shine are all welcome and make any outfit look 10 times fancier, and the ladies of Los Angeles are eating this flat-shoe trend up right now.

Woman wearing zebra jacket and black jeans with studded flats.

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

Woman wearing tan wrap jacket and jeweled flats.

(Image credit: @taniasarin)

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Criss Cross Studded Suede Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Criss Cross Studded Suede Ballet Flats

Luna Cutout Leather Ballet Flats
CHLOÉ
Luna Cutout Leather Ballet Flats

Michelle Scanga
