Every Time I Go to L.A., I See Fashion Girls Wearing This Flats-Shoe Outfit Out to Dinner
So, I don't live in Los Angeles anymore, but I visit fairly regularly and always keep a close eye on what the locals are wearing—especially at restaurants. L.A. restaurants of every type are the ultimate people-watching spot, regardless of if there happen to be any celebrities there. I find that—especially on weeknights—people in L.A. don't get quite as dressed up for dinners out as they do in, say, New York. But the fashion girls among them still tend to look cool and polished, even if their outfits are on the casual side. Jasmine Tookes is the perfect example of this.
Last night, Tookes was photographed entering the just-opened West Hollywood hotspot Alba wearing what I've noticed is the L.A.-girl casual out-to-dinner uniform: a cardigan, straight-leg jeans (often black, like hers were), and pointed-toe ballet flats. I kid you not, I see this outfit every time I go to dinner in L.A. (and I'm pretty sure I've worn it myself). It's perfect for the somewhat chilly Southern California nights and you'll look appropriate whether the restaurant is fancy or chill. Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself.
On Jasmine Tookes: Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats ($920)
Shop the Outfit Trend
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
