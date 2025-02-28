Every Time I Go to L.A., I See Fashion Girls Wearing This Flats-Shoe Outfit Out to Dinner

So, I don't live in Los Angeles anymore, but I visit fairly regularly and always keep a close eye on what the locals are wearing—especially at restaurants. L.A. restaurants of every type are the ultimate people-watching spot, regardless of if there happen to be any celebrities there. I find that—especially on weeknights—people in L.A. don't get quite as dressed up for dinners out as they do in, say, New York. But the fashion girls among them still tend to look cool and polished, even if their outfits are on the casual side. Jasmine Tookes is the perfect example of this.

Last night, Tookes was photographed entering the just-opened West Hollywood hotspot Alba wearing what I've noticed is the L.A.-girl casual out-to-dinner uniform: a cardigan, straight-leg jeans (often black, like hers were), and pointed-toe ballet flats. I kid you not, I see this outfit every time I go to dinner in L.A. (and I'm pretty sure I've worn it myself). It's perfect for the somewhat chilly Southern California nights and you'll look appropriate whether the restaurant is fancy or chill. Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself.

(Image credit: STAR INFLUX LA/Backgrid)

On Jasmine Tookes: Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats ($920)

Shop the Outfit Trend

Reformation Meadow Regenerative Merino Cardigan $168 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Featherweight Cashmere Cardigan $158 SHOP NOW

Free People Sydney Shrunken Cardi $98 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $9800 SHOP NOW

Agolde Valen Vintage Straight Jeans $218 SHOP NOW

Reformation Abby Low Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats $920 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Fathom Flats $130 SHOP NOW