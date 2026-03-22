When I got married in 2024, it didn't take long into the planning process to understand why weddings are considered one of life's most stressful milestones. Among the many challenges and logistical headaches, bridesmaid dresses proved to be one of the biggest contributors to sleepless nights in the run-up to the big day.
I had four, and while I committed to a mix-and-match approach with each bridesmaid picking a shade within the wedding's colour palette, I was adamant they'd end up with a dress they truly loved, not just something worn out of obligation. I hadn't realised the challenge I'd set for myself until I saw the limited offerings available to a bride with a budget, who wanted to order online in a range of sizes and send to bridesmaids who were scattered all over the country.
Two years ago, online wedding collections were only just gaining momentum, with a handful of high-street and mid-range brands offering small edits of bride and bridesmaid dresses. It took countless orders, video calls, returns and trips to the local tailors for the final line-up to be complete. Since then, that handful of brands has grown significantly, and those small edits have become extensive, considered yearly collections, making the life of any 2026 bride infinitely easier.
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This year, the selection on offer is the best yet, with brands delivering everything from classic shapes in trending colours to runway-inspired silhouettes incorporating new textures and prints. Sizing is also more inclusive than ever, with most brands now stocking beyond a size 16.
So whether you're a bride with a specific vision or a bridesmaid with a brief, I've researched the best online brands to shop for bridesmaid dresses. In the interest of saving you stress, time, and moodboard overload, read on to shop the edit.
THE BEST ONLINE BRANDS FOR BRIDESMAID DRESSES:
1. RIXO
STYLE NOTES: If you're looking for classic with a twist, don't sleep on Rixo. When applied to bridesmaid dresses their signature vintage aesthetic is elegant, timeless and wonderfully unique. There's something for everyone, from minimal and muted slip dresses to bold printed gowns. They also stock up to a size 20!
Shop the Brand:
Rixo
Ordinia Silk-Satin Devoré Gown
For Italian Riviera vibes.
Rixo
Sandrine Midi Dress
A pared-back affair.
Rixo
Rosamarie Satin Dress
Black bridesmaid dresses are such a strong look.
Rixo
Lysandra Satin Dress
Perfect for a destination wedding.
Rixo
Leon Silk-Satin Midi Devoré
For print lovers.
2. REFORMATION
STYLE NOTES: Reformation's dresses were so loved by loyal shoppers that they became a go-to for occassionwear, with many fashion-industry brides turning to the brand for bridesmaid dresses long before the launch of their wedding collection. The collection for 2026 is full of moody blooms, subtle polkadots and fresh colours such as navy, butter yellow and red, as well as new silhouettes, incorporating skinny scarves and asymettric necklines into a mix of more classic syles.
Shop the Brand:
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress
Navy blue is having a moment this season.
Reformation
Yian Silk Dress
A butter yellow wedding? Yes please.
Reformation
Callista Dress
Such an elegant silhouette.
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress
This just screams London wedding.
Reformation
Jazzlyn Silk Dress
A great option for a mix and match palette.
3. ASOS
STYLE NOTES: Asos is a great one-stop-shop as they stock so many incredible brands, but the Asos Design range is perfect for minimalists who want a touch of flair. With a collection made up of muted pastels such as sage green, dusty pink and lemon yellow, it's a capsule in itself with each dress working perfectly alongside one another.