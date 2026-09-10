I Stayed at the Luxury Italian Hotels Every Fashion Person Wants to Visit—Here's What Won Me Over

Welcome to Fashion's Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we'll give you exclusive insider access to the world's most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you'd ever want to know before you book.
Bvlgari hotels are exceptional around the world, but the Italian properties hold a special place in my heart. I travel to Milan twice a year for fashion month, and I’ve long been aware of the admiration the fashion community has for Bvlgari Hotel Milano. Still, it wasn’t until a recent trip with Bvlgari Hotels that I truly experienced its allure for myself. This time, I had the opportunity to stay at both Bvlgari Hotel Milano and Bvlgari Hotel Roma, fully immersing myself in Bvlgari’s Italian world. While it hardly feels fair to compare one property to another, having also visited the Beijing and Shanghai locations, I can confidently say there is something especially distinctive about Milan and Rome. Both embody the heritage, glamour, and unmistakable Italian spirit that Bulgari expresses so beautifully.
There were many things I loved about my experience at the Bvlgari Milan property, but the hotel's sense of calm might have been the most unexpected and cherished of them all. Tucked away on a private street just steps from Via Montenapoleone and Via della Spiga, the hotel feels almost like a secret hiding in plain sight. The renovated 18th-century Milanese palazzo is beautiful without feeling overly precious, but the real surprise is the garden: a sprawling 4,000-square-meter pocket of greenery that feels worlds away from the fashion-fueled energy happening just outside. After a day of running around Milan, it was exactly the kind of place I wanted to come back to.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The Bvlgari Hotel Roma has that very specific Roman magic where everything feels steeped in history but still incredibly modern. Set on Piazza Augusto Imperatore in the heart of Campo Marzio, it puts you within easy reach of Via del Corso, Piazza di Spagna, and Bvlgari’s historic Via Condotti boutique, so I could spend the day wandering around Rome and never feel far from anything. Inside, the hotel feels like a true celebration of the city, with Italian design and Bvlgari’s signature glamour woven into pretty much every detail. Between the beautiful rooms, standout restaurants, and the overall feeling that you’re staying somewhere genuinely special, it’s the kind of hotel that makes you want to linger a little longer than you planned. Rome is already a city that’s hard to leave, and this certainly doesn’t help.
I received the new Aqua Rebalance treatment at the spa during my stay at the Bvlgari Hotel Milano. While quite different than any treatment I had ever received, it ended up being the perfect reset after a few intense days of travel. It starts with an aromatherapy welcome, complete with warm herbal tea and lavender inhalation, before moving into two rounds of Shiatsu that work through the body’s energy points and release tension. For me, the main highlight was the Watsu portion, an aquatic therapy where a guide gently moves you through warm water while your body completely lets go. The concept of another human swaying you back and forth in the water was jarring at first, but it ended up guiding me into the most intense state of relaxation.
The spa at Bvlgari Hotel Roma feels like a treatment in its own right, and the 20-meter natatio makes that clear. Inspired by the grand Roman baths, the pool is surrounded by glistening Bisazza mosaics and dramatic marble columns, making the entire space feel more like an ancient Roman monument than a hotel spa. After spending time in the pool, I moved on to the treatment side of the experience, where Bvlgari combines traditional techniques with the latest skincare technology and products from Augustinus Bader. This facial has built quite the reputation amongst editors around the world as being one of the most relaxing and luxurious. Partially thanks to Bvlgari. Partially thanks to the Augustinus Bader products.
Il Giardino at Bvlgari Hotel Milano
Tucked inside the hotel’s private garden, Il Giardino feels wonderfully removed from the busy city, with trees, hedges, and little shifts in elevation creating a series of cozy outdoor spaces for guests to enjoy. I loved having dinner here after a day spent running around Milan. It’s lush and romantic without feeling overly formal, and the garden offers a dining experience that feels private, which is hard to come by, especially in such a central location. It’s also the kind of setting that makes you want to never ask for the check (a very Italian thing to do), whether you’re sitting down for a proper meal or are enjoying an espresso or two.
Il Caffè and La Terrazza at Bvlgari Hotel Roma
The dining options at Bvlgari Hotel Roma really take advantage of the fact that you’re in one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Il Caffè, located beneath the monumental porticos of Piazza Augusto Imperatore, has a much more relaxed, come-as-you-are energy, with an expansive outdoor area that’s perfect for chatting with friends over a coffee or the most perfect spaghetti alle vongole. La Terrazza, meanwhile, is the spot I’d save for aperitivo, which is a must in Italian culture. Perched on the hotel’s rooftop, it has the most incredible sweeping views across Rome. It feels glamorous but still distinctly Roman, which makes it the perfect spot to add to your itinerary, whether you're staying at the hotel or not.
Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Both Properties
And then there’s Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, the Bvlgari dining concept that brings the celebrated chef’s take on contemporary Italian cuisine to both Italian properties and beyond. Romito spent two years studying traditional Italian techniques and ingredients before creating his own modern interpretation, with flavor and the essence of "Made in Italy" at the center. I had the pleasure of enjoying an Il Ristorante experience in China when I visited the Beijing and Shanghai properties and fell in love. Each dish is somehow better than the next, and the vibe of each restaurant is always so alive.
Afternoon tea at Il Giardino was one of those experiences that felt quintessentially Milanese, but with the Bvlgari twist. Set in the hotel’s gorgeous garden that I keep raving about, the tea service is centered around La Pasticceria by Niko Romito, with miniature versions of the chef’s signature dishes and desserts. It’s an extremely chic way to spend an afternoon in Milan, and, honestly, a very good excuse to eat your way through a few tiny desserts and even more perfect savory bites.
The design of the Bvlgari Hotel Roma is worth its own callout. The hotel sits right in the heart of Campo Marzio, an area layered with thousands of years of Roman history, and the hotel does an amazing job of tapping into that history while still feeling very modern. The original architecture of the property is balanced with rich Italian materials, beautiful craftsmanship, and subtle Bvlgari touches throughout. Similar to all Bvlgari Hotel locations, you’ll find references to the brand’s iconic jewelry in the rooms, along with gorgeous marble, Murano glass, vintage Italian pieces, and art and design details that made me want to take a picture of absolutely everything.
Lauren Eggertsen is currently the editorial director of Who What Wear and has worked at the company for over nine years, where she started as an associate editor and has since worked her way up. Lauren has worked in the Los Angeles and New York Who What Wear offices but currently calls L.A. home. Here, she leads and manages Who What Wear's editorial team and oversees all editorial content. Lauren's role also includes helping to set the fashion direction for all original photo shoots and often styles many celebrity cover shoots, including big names like Kaia Gerber, Normani, and Sabrina Carpenter. She has also attended multiple fashion weeks, including New York, London, Milan, and Paris, where her style has been featured on sites such as Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, and Elle.