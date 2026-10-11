We Stayed at One of London’s Most Stylish Hotels—Here’s Our Review

There are London hotels you check into, and then there are the ones you wish you could move into. 45 Park Lane, the sleek sister hotel to another Who What Wear UK favourite, The Dorchester, falls firmly into the latter category. Overlooking Hyde Park in the heart of Mayfair, it has everything you want from a luxury London stay: impeccable service, seriously good interiors, an impressive art collection and one of the city’s best restaurants. It feels glamorous without being stuffy and is the kind of place you’ll find yourself dreaming up an excuse to return to.
The first thing you notice about 45 Park Lane is that it doesn’t feel like a traditional hotel. There’s a distinctly private members’ club feel, in all the right ways, with statement artwork, rich textures and just the right amount of Art Deco glamour. It’s polished and sophisticated, but never feels overly formal. I love that it feels intimate, too; with just 45 rooms, there’s a sense of exclusivity that makes the whole experience feel a little more special.
The Rooms
If, like me, you think a hotel room is made infinitely better by a good view, you’ll be pleased to know that every single room at 45 Park Lane overlooks Hyde Park. Waking up to the sight of arguably the most iconic Royal Park in the city feels like a little luxury in itself, particularly when you remember you’re right in the middle of London still. The rooms are spacious, elegant and thoughtfully designed, with sleek technology, remote-controlled blinds and heated marble bathroom floors. In other words, everything you'd expect and want from a five-star stay. For a special occasion, the London Balcony Suite is well worth considering, while the Penthouse Suite takes things to another level with an entire floor to itself.
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The Restaurant
Even if you’re not staying overnight, CUT at 45 Park Lane is worth booking a table for. Wolfgang Puck’s celebrated steakhouse is a real highlight, serving beautifully cooked steaks in a setting that feels suitably glamorous without being intimidating. There’s no dress code, which, in my opinion, makes the experience all the better. You can turn up in whatever you feel your best in (although perhaps leave the gym kit for another day). It’s the kind of restaurant that works just as well for a special occasion as it does for a long, indulgent dinner when you simply want to make an evening of it.
When it comes to what to order, the steak is an obvious must, but don’t overlook the rest of the menu. The lobster is sensational, the sushi selection makes for a delicious starter and if you’re really celebrating, the caviar blinis are second to none. If you happen to visit on a Sunday, you’ll also want to consider the roast. Obviously.
The Little Extras
The spa is another reason to make a stay at 45 Park Lane more than just an overnight stop. There’s a 20-metre swimming pool, sauna, steam room and relaxation lounge, alongside a well-equipped gym if you want to fit in a workout. The pool, with its decorative mosaic backdrop, is particularly lovely. Service is a big part of the experience, too, with each room having a personal butler on hand to help with everything from restaurant reservations to the smaller details of your stay.