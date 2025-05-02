Spotted at CDG Airport: The Elevated Luggage Brand Chic Parisians Can't Travel Without

Say au revoir in style.

Two women carrying Lipault luggage
(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt; @nedaaaaaaaaa)
By
published
in Features

For as long as I can remember, luggage was a mere afterthought in my travel preparations. Vacations would invariably prompt the same routine: I’d ask my parents if they had a spare suitcase to lend, and I was usually given one unearthed from the back of a closet. If nothing fit the bill, we would borrow from the neighbors. Purchasing new luggage was never part of the conversation—it was just a functional tool designed to carry my clothes from one place to another.

In those days, I rarely noticed what others were carrying at the airport, nor did I care to pay attention to it. But in recent years, something has shifted in the world of travel. Luggage is no longer just a utilitarian item; it has become an integral part of one’s overall travel ensemble, a subtle yet important finishing touch. As this transformation took shape, I found myself paying closer attention to the bags others carried, eventually discovering a brand that was hard to ignore.

While navigating the glass tunnels (IYKYK) of Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), I noticed a striking trend among Parisian travelers. Almost every chic, fashion-forward individual seemed to be carrying the same luggage brand: Lipault. The bags’ understated elegance, with their minimalist designs and soft, monochrome tones, stood out.

A traveler at CDG airport using Lipault luggage.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

After I checked into my hotel and settled into the French ambiance, I eagerly set out for Lipault’s boutique on Boulevard de la Madeleine. There, I learned that the brand’s soft, streamlined aesthetic was no accident. It’s a conscious homage to the Parisian-chic aesthetic, which made perfect sense given the prevalence of Lipault at CDG.

Acquired by Samsonite in 2014, Lipault has intentionally positioned itself not only as a luggage brand but also as a fashion label, carefully crafting collections that align with the fashion calendar. This approach has allowed Lipault to maintain its relevance, releasing new colors each season that are inspired by the trends showcased on the runways during Paris Fashion Week.

A woman at CDG aiport carries Lipault luggage.

(Image credit: @nedaaaaaaaaa)

What sets Lipault apart, however, is its embrace of soft luggage in an era dominated by rigid, hard-shell cases. While the word “soft” might imply fragility, that is not the case here. These bags are crafted from advanced materials designed to withstand the rigors of travel while remaining lightweight, easier to handle, and more adaptable to the whims of airline weight restrictions. The flexible structure also allows for overpacking, providing that extra inch of space when and wherever it's needed most.

A traveler in CDG using a lipault backpack and luggage.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Curious to explore this brand that French people can't voyage without? Keep reading to discover Lipault’s full range, from large suitcases to compact carry-ons, backpacks, and toiletry kits. And while you're at it, shop a selection of more Parisian-approved travel essentials worth adding to your shopping list.

Shop travel accessories from Lipault

lipault-usa,

lipault
Lost In Berlin Cabin 2.0

lipault, Lost In Berlin 24H Bag 2.0
lipault
Lost In Berlin 24H Bag 2.0

lipault-usa, Lost In Berlin Cargo Backpack 2.0
lipault-usa
Lost In Berlin Cargo Backpack 2.0

Lost In Berlin Small Toiletry Kit 2.0
Lipault
Lost In Berlin Small Toiletry Kit 2.0

Lost In Berlin Very Long Trip
Lipault
Lost In Berlin Very Long Trip

Lost In Berlin Garment Bag
Lipault
Lost In Berlin Garment Bag

Shop more Parisian-approved travel pieces

Chatelet Air 2.0 - Carry-On Plus Spinner
DELSEY PARIS
Chatelet Air 2.0 - Carry-On Plus Spinner

Travel Bag L
Longchamp
Travel Bag L

Weekender Bag
Paravel
Weekender Bag

tumi, International Expandable Carry-On
tumi
International Expandable Carry-On

Weekend Xl Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
MÉTIER
Weekend Xl Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

Samsonite, Virtuosa Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Virtuosa Carry-On Spinner

Life 22" Cargo Duffel Luggage
Bric's
Life 22" Cargo Duffel Luggage

Essential Cabin
RIMOWA
Essential Cabin

Luka Large Duffel - Oatmeal
CALPAK
Luka Large Duffel

+ Net Sustain Aviator Carry-On Less Vegan Leather-Trimmed Recycled Hardshell Suitcase
PARAVEL
+ Net Sustain Aviator Carry-On Less Vegan Leather-Trimmed Recycled Hardshell Suitcase

The Weekender in Black
BÉIS Travel
The Weekender in Black

Shorthaul Trolley Leather-Trimmed Econyl® Suitcase
ANYA HINDMARCH
Shorthaul Trolley Leather-Trimmed Econyl Suitcase

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

