Second Life Podcast: Katie Jane Hughes

Katie Jane Hughes is a multitalented makeup artist, content creator, and founder of the KJH Brand, making waves in the beauty world with her signature approach to makeup and artistry. Born and raised in Southport, England, Hughes’ journey began as a manicurist, becoming a sought-after nail technician for editorial shoots, runway shows, and red-carpet events in London. Despite her success in nail artistry, however, Hughes always felt a deep connection to makeup.

Hughes’ natural talent for makeup artistry propelled her forward, allowing her to quickly establish herself in the fashion and beauty scene. Her career took a significant turn when she moved to New York, where she soon found work in fashion and editorial, developing her distinctive approach to beauty. Hughes’ makeup style emphasizes technique over product, encouraging her audience to adapt looks to suit their unique features rather than adhering strictly to specific products. She embraced social media as a platform to share tutorials and recreations, where her emphasis on making beauty accessible resonated with followers. By focusing on techniques and artistry rather than promoting an exhaustive list of must-have items, Hughes carved out a niche for herself in the beauty community. Her relatable and educational content amassed a dedicated following of over a million across Instagram and TikTok and allowed her to work with numerous celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk.

Last year, Hughes launched her beauty line, KJH Beauty, debuting with the Hyper Shine High Lite Kit. The launch reflected her philosophy of enhancing natural beauty with versatile, high-quality products. With several exciting releases planned for this fall, Hughes continues to inspire and innovate in the beauty industry, demonstrating that her journey is only just beginning.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Hughes was able to turn her incredible talent into a burgeoning brand. Now, keep scrolling to shop some of KJH Beauty’s best-selling products.

