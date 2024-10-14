Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo are reshaping the world of modern romantic content through their latest venture, 831 Stories. Known for their innovative spirit, Mazur and Cerulo initially made a mark in 2010 with their company Of a Kind, an e-commerce platform that celebrated unique fashion pieces while weaving in compelling narratives about the designers behind them.

Their vision for storytelling through design quickly caught the attention of the retail industry. In 2015, Mazur and Cerulo sold Of a Kind to Bed Bath & Beyond, where they spent the next four years enhancing the brand and contributing to its millennial marketing strategy. However, as Bed Bath & Beyond faced financial challenges, the company decided to shutter Of a Kind in 2019. This unexpected turn of events allowed the duo to pause, reflect, and consider their next move.

(Image credit: Angela Vang)

During their exploration and consulting, Mazur and Cerulo felt that romantic content in books, TV, and film was ready for change. They noticed that the excitement around romantic content was as intense as major fandoms like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Bravo’s reality TV empire; however, despite its widespread appeal, no brand had treated romantic stories with the depth, sophistication, and full experience that other genres received.

That realization became the foundation for 831 Stories. Their new company aims to elevate modern romance, beginning with a publishing imprint that breaks away from the overly cutesy illustrations often found on the covers of contemporary romance novels. The company is committed to delivering a more refined, immersive experience for readers who crave heartfelt, high-quality romantic narratives. The company’s first release under this new imprint, Big Fan by Alexandra Romanoff, debuted in September and marked the beginning of a bold venture into storytelling.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how they continue to prove that the world of romance can be just as dynamic, engaging, and influential as any other cultural phenomenon with 831 Stories.

