Meet Amrit Tietz: The International DJ Behind Modern Motherhood Platform Spread the Jelly

Amrit Tietz, an international DJ and co-founder of Spread the Jelly, has carved a unique path by weaving her passion for music, storytelling, and connection into a multifaceted career. Born in Singapore and raised in Australia, Tietz defied cultural expectations by secretly abandoning an economics degree to pursue music. She gained entry into a prestigious conservatory program, where she honed her skills in music performance and taught herself to DJ in her spare time. After graduating, she took a bold leap, moving to New York City without a visa, determined to establish herself.
In New York, Tietz hustled her way into an advertising agency, starting as an assistant to the CEO. Her tenacity and knack for relationship-building led her to oversee brand and talent partnerships while deejaying on the side. After nearly six years, she took another bold leap, leaving the agency to become a full-time DJ. Since then, Tietz has toured globally, performing for iconic brands like Dior and Vogue, with her original music featured in HBO and Apple TV+ productions.
In 2023, Tietz added a new title to her repertoire: mother. Becoming a mother reshaped her perspective and inspired her latest venture, Spread the Jelly. As a DJ who performed at seven months pregnant and openly shared her postpartum journey and miscarriages online, Tietz found existing parenting platforms lacking authentic representation. Partnering with Creative Director Lauren Levinger, she co-founded Spread the Jelly, an independent online platform dedicated to redefining modern motherhood. The platform amplifies vulnerable, empowering stories from women such as Alison Roman, Elaine Welteroth, and Ilana Glazer, offering a space where diverse experiences of motherhood are celebrated and shared.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Tietz’s journey—from a self-taught DJ to a global performer and now a trailblazing advocate for modern motherhood—reflects her fearless commitment to authenticity and connection.