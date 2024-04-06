Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's

If you've ever wondered what kind of jeans Olivia Rodrigo wears, it's your lucky day. Rodrigo was photographed in NYC yesterday wearing a pair that many celebrities, fashion people, and everyone else have been obsessed with since they launched: Levi's 501 '90s Jeans. As someone that owns two pairs of them myself, I can say that I'd rather buy them than search high and low for the perfect pair of vintage Levi's (which will probably cost you a few hundred dollars and a few hundred minutes).

Since it's feeling a bit wintery still here on the East Coast, Rodrigo opted for the jeans in a washed black shade, which she paired with a white button-down shirt, wool coat, beanie, and her go-to Dr. Martens boots. Levi's 501 '90s Jeans have a lot going for them, aside from the easy-to-swallow price point. They come in a variety of cool washes, all of which look authentically vintage, the 29" inseam length works for practically every height, and they're quite comfortable. Given all of that, it's not surprising Rodrigo would choose them for a busy day in NYC.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Levi's 501 '90s Jeans ($98); JW Anderson bag; Dr. Martens Jadon Boots ($210) Le Specs Work It Sunglasses ($69)

