This Is How to Wear Chunky Sneakers in Paris Without Looking Like a Tourist

Paris is filled with stylish people but at the moment, the crowd is even more stylish than usual as Haute Couture Week is in full swing. One of the stylish people in town for the shows is Laura Harrier, who never misses a step with her outfits. And she just displayed that she knows exactly how to dress to blend in with the chic residents of the City of Light.

This may not have always been the case, but in this day and age, French people love to wear sneakers, and one of the styles they favor as of late are chunky '90s-inspired sneakers. That's the exact style Harrier just wore in Paris, and her styling was a perfect example of how to blend in with the French sneaker wearers. In case you don't want to stand out for looking like a tourist in Europe, take note.

Instead of athleisure, Parisians typically style their sneakers with more elevated pieces such as the ones Harrier just wore. She paired her classic New Balance sneakers with a black turtleneck and trousers, a long leather coat, and a black sweater draped over her shoulders. The elegant styling makes the sneakers look even cooler than they already are. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and shop the look.

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Laura Harrier: New Balance sneakers; Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2650)

Shop the Look

Veda x Reformation Beck Leather Trench $748 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $149 $80 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Tissue Crepe Turtleneck $40 $36 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pants $178 SHOP NOW

New Balance 990 Running Shoes $200 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2650 SHOP NOW

Shop More Chunky Sneakers

Salomon XT Pathway Goretex Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

On Cloudtilt Athletic Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW

New Balance U9060 Unisex Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Asics Gt-2160 Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW