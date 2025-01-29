This Is How to Wear Chunky Sneakers in Paris Without Looking Like a Tourist

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Paris is filled with stylish people but at the moment, the crowd is even more stylish than usual as Haute Couture Week is in full swing. One of the stylish people in town for the shows is Laura Harrier, who never misses a step with her outfits. And she just displayed that she knows exactly how to dress to blend in with the chic residents of the City of Light.

This may not have always been the case, but in this day and age, French people love to wear sneakers, and one of the styles they favor as of late are chunky '90s-inspired sneakers. That's the exact style Harrier just wore in Paris, and her styling was a perfect example of how to blend in with the French sneaker wearers. In case you don't want to stand out for looking like a tourist in Europe, take note.

Instead of athleisure, Parisians typically style their sneakers with more elevated pieces such as the ones Harrier just wore. She paired her classic New Balance sneakers with a black turtleneck and trousers, a long leather coat, and a black sweater draped over her shoulders. The elegant styling makes the sneakers look even cooler than they already are. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and shop the look.

Laura Harrier wearing a leather coat and chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Laura Harrier: New Balance sneakers; Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2650)

Shop the Look

Veda Beck Leather Trench
Veda x Reformation
Beck Leather Trench

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

Tissue Crepe Turtleneck
J.Crew
Tissue Crepe Turtleneck

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pants

990 Running Shoe
New Balance
990 Running Shoes

Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop More Chunky Sneakers

Salomon Xt Pathway Goretex Sneakers
Salomon
XT Pathway Goretex Sneakers

Cloudtilt Athletic Sneaker
On
Cloudtilt Athletic Sneakers

New Balance U9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
U9060 Unisex Sneakers

Asics Gt-2160 Sneakers
Shopbop
Asics Gt-2160 Sneakers

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸