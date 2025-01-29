This Is How to Wear Chunky Sneakers in Paris Without Looking Like a Tourist
Paris is filled with stylish people but at the moment, the crowd is even more stylish than usual as Haute Couture Week is in full swing. One of the stylish people in town for the shows is Laura Harrier, who never misses a step with her outfits. And she just displayed that she knows exactly how to dress to blend in with the chic residents of the City of Light.
This may not have always been the case, but in this day and age, French people love to wear sneakers, and one of the styles they favor as of late are chunky '90s-inspired sneakers. That's the exact style Harrier just wore in Paris, and her styling was a perfect example of how to blend in with the French sneaker wearers. In case you don't want to stand out for looking like a tourist in Europe, take note.
Instead of athleisure, Parisians typically style their sneakers with more elevated pieces such as the ones Harrier just wore. She paired her classic New Balance sneakers with a black turtleneck and trousers, a long leather coat, and a black sweater draped over her shoulders. The elegant styling makes the sneakers look even cooler than they already are. Keep scrolling to see for yourself and shop the look.
On Laura Harrier: New Balance sneakers; Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag ($2650)
Shop the Look
Shop More Chunky Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
