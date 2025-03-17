I'm Calling It: These Celeb-Backed Shoe Styles Are Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
If you’re unsure which designer shoe styles to wear and shop for this spring, look no further than one of the best sources of inspiration: celebrities—specifically, their street style from last spring and even the year before. Celebrity outfits often blend high fashion with real-world wearability, and when it comes to shoes, they know exactly what works and what lasts. The key here is to focus on anti-trend silhouettes—those timeless, effortless styles that transcend fleeting fashion cycles and remain stylish year after year.
Taking my own advice, I recently reviewed some of the chicest celebrity street style moments from spring 2024. Quickly, I noticed how many celebrities were sporting similar classic silhouettes that will undoubtedly be just as elegant this spring. For example, pointed-toe slingbacks were everywhere, and they’re a style you can pair with dresses or jeans. Block-heel pumps also made a strong appearance, offering both elegance and comfort. Then, of course, there were chunky white sneakers, cool enough to be taken from your workout to brunch. And let’s not overlook loafers with gold hardware, a luxe yet understated style that’s been dominating the scene for quite some time now.
What’s exciting is that these aren’t the only styles that stood out. There is a wealth of designer spring shoes to covet. So let’s explore these standout styles and discover the perfect footwear to step into the new season confidently ahead.
Slingbacks
Hailey Bieber truly loves her heels. Although she might wear loafers for errands and sneakers for a workout, she's often seen in slingback heels. Last spring, she favored Saint Laurent's Hacker style, and it's clear why. These shoes exude sophistication with their patent croc-embossed leather, elegant pointed toe, subtle buckle, and enticing 69-millimeter heel. Discover her pair and more chic styles below.
Block-Heel Pumps
Block-heel shoes, reminiscent of '90s fashion, have reemerged with a strong presence—and for good reason. Celebrities and everyday fashion people celebrate them for their sturdy heels and professional look. Last spring, Kendall Jenner was seen multiple times wearing a pair from The Row. One time, she styled them with her business-chic blazer and trouser outfit. But I've also seen her wear them with wide-leg jeans or sheer tights and a pencil skirt. They're so versatile and timeless, and I guarantee she will wear them again this spring.
White Sneakers
On a more casual note, white sneakers made an impact on trendsetters like Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley last spring. Among the various styles, chunky athletic options with retro-inspired designs were particularly prominent. Jennifer Lopez frequently opted for the Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneakers. When she went to the gym, she paired them with a range of colorful leggings, from army green to navy, and tops, varying from cropped sweatshirts to long coats. If your rotation still doesn't consist of white athletic sneakers, consider this your sign to invest in a pair.
Loafers
Though loafers are often linked to fall fashion, time and again, celebrities seamlessly incorporate them into their spring ensembles. A prime example is Dakota Johnson, who wore her Gucci Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers countless times last spring. These timeless flats not only provide comfort for extended walking but also add an elegant touch to any jeans and sweater or casual top combination. For spring 2025, take a cue from Johnson and choose loafers featuring subtle gold-tone hardware accents or those with ruched detailing on the toe box.
Open-Toe Heeled Mules
Open-toe heeled mules are the solution to all your styling problems. They are among the most versatile shoes that can elevate any outfit to a more sophisticated level. Looking to enhance a jeans-and-T-shirt look? Slip into open-toe heeled mules. Want to make your skirt suitable for the office? Pair them with open-toe heeled mules. The best part is that they come in a variety of heel heights, from kitten heels to stilettos, and in different colors and patterns, like beige patent leather to snakeskin-print options.
Thong Sandals
Last spring, flip-flops, or thong sandals, were the dominant footwear trend. With numerous new styles already emerging, they will remain just as popular, if not more so, for the spring and summer of 2025. Among celebrity favorites, The Row's pair stands out. Crafted from sleek and supple leather that promises durability, they feature a subtle square toe, adding a modern touch alongside a comfortably wide flip-flop upper. If you're considering investing in just one designer shoe this season, choose these—you'll thank me later.
Ballet Flats
Each spring, ballet flats emerge as a favored option for celebrities like Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Anne Hathaway due to their sleekness and versatility. The classic designs complement various outfits, while the convenient slip-on style adds practicality. For fashionable designer options, consider brands such as Loro Piana, Miu Miu, Chloé, and The Row.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
