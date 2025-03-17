I'm Calling It: These Celeb-Backed Shoe Styles Are Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

A collage of celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, J.Lo, and Zendaya.
(Image credit: Backgrid; Getty Images; @haileybieber)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

If you’re unsure which designer shoe styles to wear and shop for this spring, look no further than one of the best sources of inspiration: celebrities—specifically, their street style from last spring and even the year before. Celebrity outfits often blend high fashion with real-world wearability, and when it comes to shoes, they know exactly what works and what lasts. The key here is to focus on anti-trend silhouettes—those timeless, effortless styles that transcend fleeting fashion cycles and remain stylish year after year.

Taking my own advice, I recently reviewed some of the chicest celebrity street style moments from spring 2024. Quickly, I noticed how many celebrities were sporting similar classic silhouettes that will undoubtedly be just as elegant this spring. For example, pointed-toe slingbacks were everywhere, and they’re a style you can pair with dresses or jeans. Block-heel pumps also made a strong appearance, offering both elegance and comfort. Then, of course, there were chunky white sneakers, cool enough to be taken from your workout to brunch. And let’s not overlook loafers with gold hardware, a luxe yet understated style that’s been dominating the scene for quite some time now.

What’s exciting is that these aren’t the only styles that stood out. There is a wealth of designer spring shoes to covet. So let’s explore these standout styles and discover the perfect footwear to step into the new season confidently ahead.

Slingbacks

Hailey wears a black blazer dress, tights, and saint laurent pumps.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber truly loves her heels. Although she might wear loafers for errands and sneakers for a workout, she's often seen in slingback heels. Last spring, she favored Saint Laurent's Hacker style, and it's clear why. These shoes exude sophistication with their patent croc-embossed leather, elegant pointed toe, subtle buckle, and enticing 69-millimeter heel. Discover her pair and more chic styles below.

Hacker Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Saint Laurent
Hacker Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Ascent 55 Leather Slingback Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Ascent 55 Leather Slingback Pumps

Belle Snake-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
PARIS TEXAS
Belle Snake-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

Block-Heel Pumps

Kendall Jenner wears a matching suit, orange bottega bag, and the row pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Block-heel shoes, reminiscent of '90s fashion, have reemerged with a strong presence—and for good reason. Celebrities and everyday fashion people celebrate them for their sturdy heels and professional look. Last spring, Kendall Jenner was seen multiple times wearing a pair from The Row. One time, she styled them with her business-chic blazer and trouser outfit. But I've also seen her wear them with wide-leg jeans or sheer tights and a pencil skirt. They're so versatile and timeless, and I guarantee she will wear them again this spring.

Awar Pump in Leather
The Row
Awar Pump in Leather

Elio Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps
KHAITE
Elio Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

Miss Sabina Patent Leather Pumps
Christian Louboutin
Miss Sabina Patent Leather Pumps

White Sneakers

J.Lo wears a navy jacket, navy leggings, and white sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On a more casual note, white sneakers made an impact on trendsetters like Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley last spring. Among the various styles, chunky athletic options with retro-inspired designs were particularly prominent. Jennifer Lopez frequently opted for the Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneakers. When she went to the gym, she paired them with a range of colorful leggings, from army green to navy, and tops, varying from cropped sweatshirts to long coats. If your rotation still doesn't consist of white athletic sneakers, consider this your sign to invest in a pair.

+ on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
LOEWE
+ on Cloudtilt 2.0 Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers

Gravel Suede, Leather and Shell Sneakers
GIANVITO ROSSI
Gravel Suede, Leather and Shell Sneakers

Owen Runner Leather and Mesh Sneakers
THE ROW
Owen Runner Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Loafers

Dakota wears a black button up, jeans, and black gucci loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though loafers are often linked to fall fashion, time and again, celebrities seamlessly incorporate them into their spring ensembles. A prime example is Dakota Johnson, who wore her Gucci Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers countless times last spring. These timeless flats not only provide comfort for extended walking but also add an elegant touch to any jeans and sweater or casual top combination. For spring 2025, take a cue from Johnson and choose loafers featuring subtle gold-tone hardware accents or those with ruched detailing on the toe box.

Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers
GUCCI
Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers

Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers

Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Shiny Creased Leather in Black
YSL
Le Loafer Penny Slippers

Open-Toe Heeled Mules

Bella wears a pink dress and paris texas heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Open-toe heeled mules are the solution to all your styling problems. They are among the most versatile shoes that can elevate any outfit to a more sophisticated level. Looking to enhance a jeans-and-T-shirt look? Slip into open-toe heeled mules. Want to make your skirt suitable for the office? Pair them with open-toe heeled mules. The best part is that they come in a variety of heel heights, from kitten heels to stilettos, and in different colors and patterns, like beige patent leather to snakeskin-print options.

Paris Texas Lidia Mule Heels
Paris Texas
Lidia Mule Heels

Milla Mule
The Row
Milla Mule

Laila Snake-Effect Leather Mules
PARIS TEXAS
Laila Snake-Effect Leather Mules

Thong Sandals

Sofia wears a black leather jacket, black dress, YSL bag, and flip flops

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Last spring, flip-flops, or thong sandals, were the dominant footwear trend. With numerous new styles already emerging, they will remain just as popular, if not more so, for the spring and summer of 2025. Among celebrity favorites, The Row's pair stands out. Crafted from sleek and supple leather that promises durability, they feature a subtle square toe, adding a modern touch alongside a comfortably wide flip-flop upper. If you're considering investing in just one designer shoe this season, choose these—you'll thank me later.

Leather Thong Sandals
The Row
Leather Thong Sandals

Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops

Suede Thong Sandals
Brunello Cucinelli
Suede Thong Sandals

Ballet Flats

Zendaya wears loro piana flats, a gray sweater and gray pants.

(Image credit: Loro Piana)

Each spring, ballet flats emerge as a favored option for celebrities like Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and Anne Hathaway due to their sleekness and versatility. The classic designs complement various outfits, while the convenient slip-on style adds practicality. For fashionable designer options, consider brands such as Loro Piana, Miu Miu, Chloé, and The Row.

Rebecca Ballet Flat
Loro Piana
Rebecca Ballet Flats

Luna Cut-Out Embellished Gathered Leather Ballet Flats
CHLOÉ
Luna Cut-Out Embellished Gathered Leather Ballet Flats

Ruches Nappa Leather Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Ruches Nappa Leather Ballerinas

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸