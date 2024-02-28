French Women Always Wear This Jeans-and-Flats Outfit Formula

You don't have to be a math genius to figure out how French women have perfected the outfit formula. When the goal is effortlessly chic, a wardrobe of staple basics can be mixed and matched to achieve a look polished enough for any event but easy enough for every day.

Case in point? Michelle Williams. The Montana native and noted fashion aesthete was spotted wearing our favorite outfit combination of straight-leg jeans, an oversize blazer, and Mary-Jane flats in New York City. The four-piece look, complete with a strawberry-red lip, was polished enough for Williams's morning TV appearance and perfectly practical for running around the city now that it's officially springtime. Even better, you don't need a Hollywood stylist to re-create this outfit at home. Just grab your favorite blazer, jeans, flats, and button-down shirt. Roll up your sleeves, swipe on a bright lip, and you're good to go. Easy enough, right? Oui!

Don't have these basic outfit building blocks in your wardrobe? You're in luck. We've pulled several pieces that can be combined to create the perfect jeans-and-flats outfit formula for anyone who wants to take French style for a spin—no passport necessary.

(Image credit: Getty)

On Michelle Williams: The Row shoes

The Row Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats $1502 SHOP NOW Simple and chic, just like everything else The Row designs.

Shop Our Favorite Mary Janes

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats $130 SHOP NOW If The Row is out of reach, consider these Sam Edelman Mary Janes.

Zara Flat Velvet Shoes $70 SHOP NOW These are bound to sell quickly.

Vibi Venezia Blanket-Stitched Cotton-Canvas Mary Jane Flats $110 SHOP NOW I love the contrasting trim.

Steve Madden Violette Mary Jane Flat $79.95 SHOP NOW Ooh la la, this patent finish!

G.H. Bass Mary Jane Moc Toe Loafer $185 SHOP NOW G.H. Bass shoes are incredibly comfortable and worth the price.

Zara Block Heel Slingback Shoes $70 SHOP NOW Zara has never let me down.

Re-Create the Full Outfit

Steve Madden Isabella Double Breasted Blazer $99 $69 SHOP NOW A subtle pattern makes this affordable blazer look super luxe.

H&M Double-Breasted Jacket $40 $34 SHOP NOW If you're new to double-breasted blazers, start with a style from H&M for a more casual fit.

Mango 100% Linen Suit Blazer $130 SHOP NOW Check out those tortoiseshell buttons!

Polo Ralph Lauren Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt $170 SHOP NOW A simple striped shirt is essential for any wardrobe.

Mango Striped Cotton Oversized Shirt $60 SHOP NOW Stripes can be playful, too.

Madewell Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt in Springy Stripe $88 SHOP NOW The oversize look is in, but fitted styles work for this formula, too.

Mango Crop Flared Jeans $50 SHOP NOW A pair of dark-wash jeans are foolproof.

Paige Stella Straight With Offset Coin Pocket Jeans $239 SHOP NOW Remember: Wash cold to maintain the perfect a mount of stretch.

