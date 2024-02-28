French Women Always Wear This Jeans-and-Flats Outfit Formula

Drew Elovitz
By Drew Elovitz
published

You don't have to be a math genius to figure out how French women have perfected the outfit formula. When the goal is effortlessly chic, a wardrobe of staple basics can be mixed and matched to achieve a look polished enough for any event but easy enough for every day. 

Case in point? Michelle Williams. The Montana native and noted fashion aesthete was spotted wearing our favorite outfit combination of straight-leg jeans, an oversize blazer, and Mary-Jane flats in New York City. The four-piece look, complete with a strawberry-red lip, was polished enough for Williams's morning TV appearance and perfectly practical for running around the city now that it's officially springtime. Even better, you don't need a Hollywood stylist to re-create this outfit at home. Just grab your favorite blazer, jeans, flats, and button-down shirt. Roll up your sleeves, swipe on a bright lip, and you're good to go. Easy enough, right? Oui! 

Don't have these basic outfit building blocks in your wardrobe? You're in luck. We've pulled several pieces that can be combined to create the perfect jeans-and-flats outfit formula for anyone who wants to take French style for a spin—no passport necessary.

how-to-style-mary-janes-306548-1680644768478-main

(Image credit: Getty)

On Michelle Williams: The Row shoes

The Row + Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
The Row
Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Simple and chic, just like everything else The Row designs.

Shop Our Favorite Mary Janes

Sam Edelman + Michaela Mary Jane Flats
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

If The Row is out of reach, consider these Sam Edelman Mary Janes. 

Zara + Flat Velvet Shoes
Zara
Flat Velvet Shoes

These are bound to sell quickly. 

Vibi Venezia + Blanket-Stitched Cotton-Canvas Mary Jane Flats
Vibi Venezia
Blanket-Stitched Cotton-Canvas Mary Jane Flats

I love the contrasting trim. 

Steve Madden + Violette Mary Jane Flat
Steve Madden
Violette Mary Jane Flat

Ooh la la, this patent finish!

G.H. Bass + Mary Jane Moc Toe Loafer
G.H. Bass
Mary Jane Moc Toe Loafer

G.H. Bass shoes are incredibly comfortable and worth the price.

Zara + Block Heel Slingback Shoes
Zara
Block Heel Slingback Shoes

Zara has never let me down. 

Re-Create the Full Outfit 

Steve Madden + Isabella Double Breasted Blazer
Steve Madden
Isabella Double Breasted Blazer

A subtle pattern makes this affordable blazer look super luxe. 

H&M + Double-Breasted Jacket
H&M
Double-Breasted Jacket

If you're new to double-breasted blazers, start with a style from H&M for a more casual fit.

Mango + 100% Linen Suit Blazer
Mango
100% Linen Suit Blazer

Check out those tortoiseshell buttons! 

Polo Ralph Lauren + Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt

A simple striped shirt is essential for any wardrobe.

Mango + Striped Cotton Oversized Shirt
Mango
Striped Cotton Oversized Shirt

Stripes can be playful, too.

Madewell + Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt in Springy Stripe
Madewell
Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt in Springy Stripe

The oversize look is in, but fitted styles work for this formula, too.

Mango + Crop Flared Jeans
Mango
Crop Flared Jeans

A pair of dark-wash jeans are foolproof. 

Paige + Stella Straight With Offset Coin Pocket Jeans
Paige
Stella Straight With Offset Coin Pocket Jeans

Remember: Wash cold to maintain the perfect a mount of stretch.

Drew Elovitz
Drew Elovitz
Director of Content Strategy

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

